Introducing: Brawl Stars Challengers!
What is Brawl Stars Challengers?
Brawl Stars Challengers introduces a new tier of local esports competition, offering a structured path to the Brawl Stars Championship Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Regional tournament organisers run diverse formats tailored to their specific player base, providing a clear route from local play to the main stage to more players than ever!
Regions
Brawl Stars Challengers will be available across multiple regions worldwide:
DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)
France
Spain
Italy
Türkiye
South Asia
Southeast Asia
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
South Korea
Japan
Brazil
South America West
Each region will feature its own tournaments, formats, and qualification paths.
Who Can Compete?
Whether you are an established pro or just starting your competitive journey, you can take part. Form a team and compete within your region!
Key requirements:
16+ age requirement
At least 2 out of 3 players must reside in the region they compete in
Players can compete in both Challengers and the Brawl Stars Championship (BSC) during the season
By August 1, players who qualify for the Challengers Finals must choose between continuing in BSC or competing in the Challengers Finals
Key Dates:
March to August 1: Regional competitions take place
September 5 to 6: Brawl Stars Challengers Final
Brawl Stars Challengers Final:
The top team from each region, 12 teams in total, will advance to the Brawl Stars Challengers Final, held in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 5th-6th.
This will be an in-person event where the best teams from each regional Challengers will compete for a place at the Brawl Stars Championship LCQ. Ticket sales will open June 1st.
How to Get Started:
Find everything for Brawl Stars Challengers, including sign-ups, rulebooks, and links to regional competitions, at the dedicated hub: supr.cl/brawlstarschallengers. Keep an eye out for #brawlchallengers on social media.
Stay tuned to official Brawl Stars Esports channels for updates and check your local Challengers pages for specifics on how to participate.