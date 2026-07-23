Eight teams. Two World Finals spots. One last chance.

The Brawl Stars Championship Last Chance Qualifier brings together the final teams still fighting for a place at World Finals. Across two action-packed days, teams will battle through groups, eliminations, and playoffs until only two remain.

The LCQ event brings eight hopeful teams to LAN for their last chance to book a place at the World Finals. The LAN event takes place from 17th-18th October!