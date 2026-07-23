Last Chance Qualifier Format
THE LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER IS HERE!
Eight teams. Two World Finals spots. One last chance.
The Brawl Stars Championship Last Chance Qualifier brings together the final teams still fighting for a place at World Finals. Across two action-packed days, teams will battle through groups, eliminations, and playoffs until only two remain.
The LCQ event brings eight hopeful teams to LAN for their last chance to book a place at the World Finals. The LAN event takes place from 17th-18th October!
TL;DR
Eight teams compete in China for one final chance to reach the Brawl Stars World Finals.
The event takes place from 17-18 October.
Teams battle through GSL Groups before advancing to Double Elimination Playoffs.
The top two teams qualify for the World Finals.
Non-qualifying teams earn a share of the $18,000 USD prize pool.
HOW IT WORKS
The LCQ features eight teams split into two GSL groups of four.
Each group will play through a GSL format, where teams battle for a spot in the Playoffs. The best teams move forward, while the bottom teams are eliminated.
Simple? Yes. Intense? Also yes.
DAY 1 | GROUP STAGE
All eight teams will play on Day 1, with eight Best-of-five matches taking place.
The opening Group Stage matches will set the tone for the entire event where two is the magic number. Finish the day 2-0 or 2-1, advance. Ending day 1 with a 0-2 record leads to elimination.
DAY 2 | ELIMINATION MATCHES + PLAYOFFS
Day 2 begins with six teams still in the race.
The final round of the GSL Group Stage will decide which two teams are eliminated, leaving the top four teams to advance into the Playoffs.
Then it’s time for the final battle, the Playoffs use a Double Elimination format, with five matches deciding which two teams qualify for World Finals.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The top two teams from the LCQ will qualify for the $1,000,000 USD Brawl Stars World Finals.
An $18,000 USD prize pool is up for grabs in China, with the rest of the field set to take home a share.
No second chances. No next event. This is the final stop before the World Finals.