ZETA DIVISION 🆚 DF | Quarter-Final #1

ZETA Division picked up right where they left off, sweeping DF (3-0) in a series that lasted just over 20 minutes. The February champions secured wins in Bounty (Set 1), Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3) to advance to the Semi-Finals!

▶️ Match Highlights

SKCalalas EA 🆚 Rival Esports | Quarter-Final #2

In a rematch of last month’s Quarter-Finals, SKCalalas EA got their revenge over Rival Esports, securing a 3-1 victory with wins coming in Gem Grab (Set 1), Knockout (Set 3), and Hot-Zone (Set 4); despite Rival pushing back in Brawl Ball (Set 2).

▶️ Match Highlights

WWL Esports 🆚 Feasible Gaming | Quarter-Final #3

Feasible Gaming pulled a page out of WWL Esports’ playbook, completing a 3-2 reverse sweep after going 0-2 down. WWL took early control with wins in Knockout (Set 1) and Brawl Ball (Set 2), but Feasible turned it around with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 3), Bounty (Set 4), and Gem Grab (Set 5) to close out the series.

Special shoutout to Shigemyon's Barely cosplay!

▶️ Match Highlights

Crazy Raccoon 🆚 REJECT | Quarter-Final #4

In a back-and-forth series, Crazy Raccoon defeated REJECT 3-2. Crazy Raccoon struck first in Knockout (Set 1), but REJECT responded with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 2) and Bounty (Set 3) to take the lead. From there, CR closed out the series with victories in Gem Grab (Set 4) and Brawl Ball (Set 5), advancing to the Semi-Finals.

▶️ Match Highlights

ZETA DIVISION 🆚 SKCalalas EA | Semi-Final #1

ZETA Division continued their dominance in East Asia, sweeping SKCalalas EA 3-0 to secure their second consecutive Grand Final appearance. Wins in Heist (Set 1), Bounty (Set 2), and Gem Grab (Set 3) sealed a clean Semi-Final performance!

▶️ Match Highlights

Feasible Gaming 🆚 Crazy Raccoon | Semi-Final #2

Crazy Raccoon also booked their spot in the Grand Finals with a dominant 3-0 sweep over Feasible Gaming. They closed out the series with wins in Knockout (Set 1), Hot-Zone (Set 2), and Gem Grab (Set 3), setting up a Grand Finals clash against ZETA Division.

▶️ Match Highlights

ZETA DIVISION 🆚 Crazy Raccoon | Grand Final

Crazy Raccoon claimed the title with a 3-1 victory over ZETA Division in the Grand Final. They opened with back-to-back wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1) and Hot Zone (Set 2), with ZETA answering in Knockout (Set 3). Crazy Raccoon regained control in Heist (Set 4) to ultimately close out the series!

▶️ Match Highlights