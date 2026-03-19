March Recap | Crazy Raccoon ON TOP
The #BSC26 season continued this past weekend with the March East Asia Monthly Finals, marking the second Monthly Final of the Spring Split. Eight teams from the Monthly Qualifiers competed for valuable BSC Points, with the race for Brawl Cup qualification continuing to heat up!
Opening Matches:
ZETA Division 🆚 DF
WWL Esports 🆚 Feasible Gaming
🏆 East March February Winners: Crazy Raccoon 🏆
Crazy Raccoon were crowned the March Monthly Finals Champions after an impressive run. Following a slow start to the #BSC26 season, the reigning World Champions bounced back in dominant fashion, securing their first Monthly Final title of the year.
A 3-1 Grand Final victory over ZETA Division moves Crazy Raccoon into second place on the East Asia leaderboard, putting them in a strong position in the race for a Brawl Cup spot!
👉 Grand Finals: Crazy Raccoon 🆚 ZETA Division
Match Recaps
ZETA DIVISION 🆚 DF | Quarter-Final #1
ZETA Division picked up right where they left off, sweeping DF (3-0) in a series that lasted just over 20 minutes. The February champions secured wins in Bounty (Set 1), Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3) to advance to the Semi-Finals!
SKCalalas EA 🆚 Rival Esports | Quarter-Final #2
In a rematch of last month’s Quarter-Finals, SKCalalas EA got their revenge over Rival Esports, securing a 3-1 victory with wins coming in Gem Grab (Set 1), Knockout (Set 3), and Hot-Zone (Set 4); despite Rival pushing back in Brawl Ball (Set 2).
WWL Esports 🆚 Feasible Gaming | Quarter-Final #3
Feasible Gaming pulled a page out of WWL Esports’ playbook, completing a 3-2 reverse sweep after going 0-2 down. WWL took early control with wins in Knockout (Set 1) and Brawl Ball (Set 2), but Feasible turned it around with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 3), Bounty (Set 4), and Gem Grab (Set 5) to close out the series.
Special shoutout to Shigemyon's Barely cosplay!
Crazy Raccoon 🆚 REJECT | Quarter-Final #4
In a back-and-forth series, Crazy Raccoon defeated REJECT 3-2. Crazy Raccoon struck first in Knockout (Set 1), but REJECT responded with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 2) and Bounty (Set 3) to take the lead. From there, CR closed out the series with victories in Gem Grab (Set 4) and Brawl Ball (Set 5), advancing to the Semi-Finals.
ZETA DIVISION 🆚 SKCalalas EA | Semi-Final #1
ZETA Division continued their dominance in East Asia, sweeping SKCalalas EA 3-0 to secure their second consecutive Grand Final appearance. Wins in Heist (Set 1), Bounty (Set 2), and Gem Grab (Set 3) sealed a clean Semi-Final performance!
Feasible Gaming 🆚 Crazy Raccoon | Semi-Final #2
Crazy Raccoon also booked their spot in the Grand Finals with a dominant 3-0 sweep over Feasible Gaming. They closed out the series with wins in Knockout (Set 1), Hot-Zone (Set 2), and Gem Grab (Set 3), setting up a Grand Finals clash against ZETA Division.
ZETA DIVISION 🆚 Crazy Raccoon | Grand Final
Crazy Raccoon claimed the title with a 3-1 victory over ZETA Division in the Grand Final. They opened with back-to-back wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1) and Hot Zone (Set 2), with ZETA answering in Knockout (Set 3). Crazy Raccoon regained control in Heist (Set 4) to ultimately close out the series!
Here’s the updated East Asia Points Leaderboard after the Season 2 Monthly Finals:
With the race for Brawl Cup heating up, don’t miss your chance to experience the action live in Berlin. Tickets are available now, grab yours and be there!
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