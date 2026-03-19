FUT Esports 🆚 F/A Kebap | Quarter-Final #1

FUT Esports opened the day with a 3-0 sweep over F/A Kebap, securing wins in Bounty (Set 1), Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3). A confident performance from start to finish saw them move on to the Semi-Finals!

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Team Heretics 🆚 NAVI | Quarter-Final #2

In a closely fought battle, Team Heretics edged out NAVI 3-2 to reach the EMEA Semi-Finals. Wins in Gem Grab (Set 1), Knockout (Set 3), and a decisive Bounty (Set 5) proved enough to seal the series.

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HMBLE 🆚 Madrid | Quarter-Final #3

Hmble cruised to the Semi-Finals with a 3-0 sweep over Madrid, securing wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1), Knockout (Set 2), and Hot-Zone (Set 3).

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Reply Totem 🆚 NOVO Esports | Quarter-Final #4

In the Italian derby, NOVO Esports took down Reply Totem 3-1. After dropping Knockout (Set 1), NOVO bounced back with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 2), Bounty (Set 3), and Gem Grab (Set 4) to secure the series!

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FUT Esports 🆚 Team Heretics | Semi-Final #1

FUT Esports edged out Team Heretics 3-2 in a thrilling Semi-Finals rematch. FUT opened the series with a win in Heist (Set 1), before Heretics responded in Knockout (Set 2).

The series remained back-and-forth, heading into a decisive Bounty (Set 5), where FUT Esports secured a 2-0 win to advance to the Grand Finals!

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HMBLE 🆚 NOVO Esports | Semi-Final #2

In the second Semi-Final of the day, Hmble defeated NOVO Esports 3-2, in another hard-fought series.

NOVO were just one set away from reaching the Grand Finals, but Hmble's experience proved decisive as they regained control and turned the series in their favor.

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FUT Esports 🆚 Hmble | Grand Final

Hmble came out on top in a thrilling 3-2 Grand Final against FUT Esports. After taking the early lead, Hmble saw FUT Esports bring the series to within one set of the title, but just like in the Semi-Finals, they stepped up when it mattered most to, close out the series and claim the title!

▶️ Match Highlights