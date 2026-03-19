March Recap | HMBLE BACK TO WINNING WAYS
The #BSC26 season rolled on this past weekend with the EMEA March Monthly Finals, marking another key step in the Spring Split. Eight teams from the Monthly Qualifiers competed for crucial BSC Points, as the race for Brawl Cup qualification continues to take shape.
Opening Matches:
Hmble 🆚 Madrid
🏆 EMEA March Winners: Hmble 🏆
In one of the most competitive EMEA Monthly Finals to date, Hmble made a statement by defeating FUT Esports in the Grand Final.
The 3-2 victory secured their first Monthly Final title of the season and also moved them into first place in the standings.
👉 Grand Finals: FUT Esports 🆚 HMBLE
Match Recaps
FUT Esports 🆚 F/A Kebap | Quarter-Final #1
FUT Esports opened the day with a 3-0 sweep over F/A Kebap, securing wins in Bounty (Set 1), Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3). A confident performance from start to finish saw them move on to the Semi-Finals!
Team Heretics 🆚 NAVI | Quarter-Final #2
In a closely fought battle, Team Heretics edged out NAVI 3-2 to reach the EMEA Semi-Finals. Wins in Gem Grab (Set 1), Knockout (Set 3), and a decisive Bounty (Set 5) proved enough to seal the series.
HMBLE 🆚 Madrid | Quarter-Final #3
Hmble cruised to the Semi-Finals with a 3-0 sweep over Madrid, securing wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1), Knockout (Set 2), and Hot-Zone (Set 3).
Reply Totem 🆚 NOVO Esports | Quarter-Final #4
In the Italian derby, NOVO Esports took down Reply Totem 3-1. After dropping Knockout (Set 1), NOVO bounced back with wins in Hot-Zone (Set 2), Bounty (Set 3), and Gem Grab (Set 4) to secure the series!
FUT Esports 🆚 Team Heretics | Semi-Final #1
FUT Esports edged out Team Heretics 3-2 in a thrilling Semi-Finals rematch. FUT opened the series with a win in Heist (Set 1), before Heretics responded in Knockout (Set 2).
The series remained back-and-forth, heading into a decisive Bounty (Set 5), where FUT Esports secured a 2-0 win to advance to the Grand Finals!
HMBLE 🆚 NOVO Esports | Semi-Final #2
In the second Semi-Final of the day, Hmble defeated NOVO Esports 3-2, in another hard-fought series.
NOVO were just one set away from reaching the Grand Finals, but Hmble's experience proved decisive as they regained control and turned the series in their favor.
FUT Esports 🆚 Hmble | Grand Final
Hmble came out on top in a thrilling 3-2 Grand Final against FUT Esports. After taking the early lead, Hmble saw FUT Esports bring the series to within one set of the title, but just like in the Semi-Finals, they stepped up when it mattered most to, close out the series and claim the title!
This is how the EMEA standings shape up after the March Monthly Finals:
With the race for Brawl Cup heating up, don’t miss your chance to experience the action live in Berlin. Tickets are available now, grab yours and be there!
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