We have some incredibly exciting news on the 2025 Brawl Esports Partner Program. We are welcoming brand new teams to the program, and retiring the current set of team sprays FOREVER. That’s right - make sure you get them while you still can - more info below!
Firstly, we’re thrilled to announce that ZETA, NAVI, SK Gaming, Tribe Gaming, Reply Totem, Spacestation Gaming and FUT Esports will all be returning to Brawl Stars Championship this year, alongside three new additions: LOUD Esports from Brazil, Gen.G Esports from South Korea and Team Heretics from Spain - let’s give them a warm welcome! The new team cosmetics will be added to the game with the next update!
The Partner Program is a collaboration between Supercell and select partner teams, bringing their competitive prestige to Brawl Stars Championship. By purchasing their pins, profile icons, sprays or skins, you're not only supporting your favorite teams but also contributing to the growth of Brawl Esports!
Bem-vindo – LOUD Esports
LOUD Esports has rapidly become a Brazilian powerhouse, celebrated for its vibrant fan culture and stellar performances in titles like Free Fire and Valorant—where they were crowned 2022 World Champions!
#goLOUD
안녕하세요 – Gen.G Esports
Gen.G Esports has earned global renown for its competitive excellence in League of Legends, while fostering a unique bridge between Eastern and Western gaming through diversity and education initiatives!
#GENGWIN
Bienvenidos – Team Heretics
Team Heretics is known for its competitive spirit and commitment to excellence across multiple titles — notably League of Legends, Valorant, and Rainbow Six Siege. Their vibrant brand shines through their creators and collaborations, reflecting a bold vision for esports and gaming!
#VamosHERETICS
We will soon be dropping a brand new set of sprays for all the partner teams, meaning the current spray design will become an exclusive collector’s item! This will be the LAST chance to get your hands on them, as they will disappear from the shop FOREVER with the next game update coming soon. Make sure you grab yours now!
Keep an eye on our partner teams, and the official Brawl Stars Esports social media channels where we will be revealing more about the new sprays soon!
When the partner Sprays, Pins and Profile Icons aren’t featured on the shop front page, you can always find them in the Shop -> Catalog -> Themes and clicking the icon shown here:
If you’re running a successful esports organization that can create exciting content around your Brawl Stars Team on par with the existing partner teams and is interested in joining the Program, look no further! We keep a close eye on applications coming through this form, and if your application catches our eye, we’ll contact you!
That said, the Brawl Stars Championship is open to everyone, and all teams have the same opportunity to compete and win their part of the $2,000,000 prize pool!
Our first Monthly Finals broadcast of the year lands on February 15th, and you can predict matches, watch, interact, and earn FREE rewards on event.brawlstars.com!
And just so you don’t miss any of the action - here are each of the broadcast dates for February:
East Asia - February 15, 3PM JST
EMEA - February 16, 14PM CET
South America - February 22, 15PM BRT
North America - February 23, 3PM EST
You can find the BSC roadmap video here, and the rest of this season’s dates and lots more details in the 2025 Rulebook.
LET’S BRAWL!