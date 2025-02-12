We have some incredibly exciting news on the 2025 Brawl Esports Partner Program. We are welcoming brand new teams to the program, and retiring the current set of team sprays FOREVER. That’s right - make sure you get them while you still can - more info below!

Firstly, we’re thrilled to announce that ZETA , NAVI , SK Gaming , Tribe Gaming , Reply Totem , Spacestation Gaming and FUT Esports will all be returning to Brawl Stars Championship this year, alongside three new additions: LOUD Esports from Brazil, Gen.G Esports from South Korea and Team Heretics from Spain - let’s give them a warm welcome! The new team cosmetics will be added to the game with the next update!



The Partner Program is a collaboration between Supercell and select partner teams, bringing their competitive prestige to Brawl Stars Championship. By purchasing their pins, profile icons, sprays or skins, you're not only supporting your favorite teams but also contributing to the growth of Brawl Esports!