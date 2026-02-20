PARTNER PROGRAM UPDATE | LAST CHANCE TO GET CLUB COSMETICS
YOUR LAST CHANCE TO GET CLUB COSMETICS
As we’re headed into an epic new year of Brawl Stars Championship, we are saying goodbye to ALL of the awesome partner team pins, profile icons, and sprays. Soon, we will reveal the next chapter!
CLUB PROGRAM?
The Club Partner Program is a collaboration between Supercell and select esports teams, bringing their competitive prestige to Brawl Esports. Their in-game pins, profile icons, and sprays are how you can directly support your favorite teams.
All current club cosmetics will be available for purchase until February 23, then they will no longer be obtainable. Ever.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE COSMETICS?
The sprays, pins and profile icons will feature on the shop front page from February 20-22, and then they’ll be available in the catalog from February 22-23 (go to Shop -> Cosmetics -> Themes and click the esports icon).
WHERE CAN I WATCH BSC!?
Our first South America and North America shows go live this weekend Feb 21 and 22 - you can check the show times, predict matches, watch, interact, and earn FREE rewards on event.brawlstars.com!
Also check out the BSC roadmap video, and our brand new documentary Chasing Glory.
ESPORTS!