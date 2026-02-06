Skip to content
6 Feb 2026
Blog – Brawl Stars

Welcome, Road to Brawl Cup South America West!

This year, South America West gets its own dedicated path to the Brawl Cup!
Discover how your team can compete in this subregion and earn a shot at becoming the South America West representative at Brawl Cup 2026.

Format

South America West will feature three open qualifiers, from which 12 teams will advance to the Group Stage.

Group Stage

  • 12 teams seeded into 4 groups of 3

  • Home-and-away round-robin format

  • Matches played over four days

  • Only the first-place team from each group advances

Finals

The four qualified teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket, culminating in the Grand Final — where we’ll crown the champion and determine:

  • Who earns the Brawl Cup invitation

  • Who takes a share of the $5,000 prize pool

Register Now for the Open Qualifiers!

Full rulebook: https://quantumstudios.es/RTBC_Rulebook.pdf

Schedule

  • Open Qualifiers: February 16–18

  • Group Stage: February 23–26

  • Grand Finals: February 28

Detailed schedule available in the RTBC South America West Rulebook: https://quantumstudios.es/RTBC_Rulebook.pdf

Be part of the excitement!

Panda_casts and Naco will lead the action as our masters of ceremonies! Catch all the Group Stage and Grand Finals matches live on their channels:

Panda_casts

Naco

