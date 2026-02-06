South America West will feature three open qualifiers, from which 12 teams will advance to the Group Stage.

Group Stage

12 teams seeded into 4 groups of 3

Home-and-away round-robin format

Matches played over four days

Only the first-place team from each group advances

Finals

The four qualified teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket, culminating in the Grand Final — where we’ll crown the champion and determine:

Who earns the Brawl Cup invitation

Who takes a share of the $5,000 prize pool

Register Now for the Open Qualifiers!

Full rulebook: https://quantumstudios.es/RTBC_Rulebook.pdf