Welcome, Road to Brawl Cup South America West!
This year, South America West gets its own dedicated path to the Brawl Cup!
Discover how your team can compete in this subregion and earn a shot at becoming the South America West representative at Brawl Cup 2026.
Format
South America West will feature three open qualifiers, from which 12 teams will advance to the Group Stage.
Group Stage
12 teams seeded into 4 groups of 3
Home-and-away round-robin format
Matches played over four days
Only the first-place team from each group advances
Finals
The four qualified teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket, culminating in the Grand Final — where we’ll crown the champion and determine:
Who earns the Brawl Cup invitation
Who takes a share of the $5,000 prize pool
Register Now for the Open Qualifiers!
Full rulebook: https://quantumstudios.es/RTBC_Rulebook.pdf
Schedule
Open Qualifiers: February 16–18
Group Stage: February 23–26
Grand Finals: February 28
Detailed schedule available in the RTBC South America West Rulebook: https://quantumstudios.es/RTBC_Rulebook.pdf
Be part of the excitement!
Panda_casts and Naco will lead the action as our masters of ceremonies! Catch all the Group Stage and Grand Finals matches live on their channels:
Panda_casts
Naco
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nacotv2
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/naconeta
