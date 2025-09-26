WORLD FINALS REVEALED!
It’s that time of year… the BIGGEST Brawl Stars event is here! The World Finals is coming to DreamHack Stockholm — and this is YOUR chance to join the fun.
THE WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW
Mark your calendars and pack your bags, it’s the best weekend for BRAWL!
Dates: November 28-30, 2025
Location: DreamHack Stockholm, Sweden
Tickets & Schedule: 3-day tickets here
How to Watch: If you can’t join us in person, tune in here!
👉 Pro Tip: Watching on the event site earns you Pro Pass XP on the Ranked Pass!
WHAT’S NEW?
There’s TONS to be excited about! Whether you’re watching from home or joining us in person, we’ve got some sweet pickups for ya. With the new Ranked season, that means a whole new Ranked Pass! But which Brawler is getting the all-new Hypercharge Skin??
Skin Drop - New Ranked Pass, NEW HYPERCHARGE SKIN?!
Limited Edition Merch – Pick up swag exclusive to World Finals
Pro Pass XP Rewards – Earn Pro Pass XP by making your predictions and cheering for your favorite team…Don’t know how? We’ve got you!
Meet Your Favorite Teams – Talk to the Brawl Esports GOATS
INTRODUCING THE TEAMS
16 teams. 12 have earned their World Finals spot, and the last 4 are up for grabs at the Last Chance Qualifier (follow up here).
Can the Brawl Cup Champions, HMBLE hold their title or will they take the L?
EAST ASIA: The Mechanical Wizards
ZETA DIVISION secured their spot in a 3-0 sweep against REJECT. Trading blows throughout the season, the veterans of ZETA and the up and comers from REJECT are hungry for the World Champion title. Do they have what it takes to reclaim their spot?
EMEA: The Strategic Masterminds
EMEA's top contenders have officially punched their tickets. Brawl Cup Champions, HMBLE, return for a chance at a 2024 repeat, while SK Gaming comes in hot as a fan favorite. Meanwhile, the 2023 World Champions, FUT Esports, are on a revenge tour fueled by consistency, but don’t scroll past our underdogs – Team Heretics and NOVO Esports are ready to make some noise.
Will EMEA keep their World Finals hot streak or can another victor rise up?
SOUTH AMERICA: The Unpredictable Beasts
With SKCalalas SA taking the #1 spot over international veterans, LOUD, South America is bringing their A game, and this is the best chance they’ve had to show the world what they can do.
NORTH AMERICA: The Young Prodigies
Tribe Gaming was dominant throughout the 2025 season, taking 4 of the Monthly Finals. This could be the year to #FEARTHETRIBE.
Following the pack are 2023 runner ups, Spacestation Gaming which finished the year on a high note and the X factors that could strike lightning at any moment, STMN.
WIN A CHANCE TO SEE WORLD FINALS LIVE!
Want to win a trip to the World Finals for you and a friend?
Head to this video and comment to let us know who you’re rooting for using the hashtags #BSWF25 and #DHStockholm to enter!
TL;DR
That’s a lot of information to take in, so here is what you need to do:
Mark your calendars: November 28-30
Grab your tickets
GET HYPED #BSWF25
- Mr. Brawl Esports