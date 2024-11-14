FIXED:
▫️ Colt's mad behavior with the Smite Ability
▫️ Doug's Super charges with the Revengeance Ability
▫️ Clancy level charge with the Demonfire Ability
▫️ Players unlocking duplicated Abilities in the Codex of Doom
▫️ Contest Leaderboard showing incorrect player names
▫️ Minor localisation fixes
▫️ Replacement of Mad-Evil Showdown map, due to performance issues
Balance and General Changes 🛠️
MOE
Projectile speed (Main attack) - 3600 → 2800
Damage (Main attack) - 540 → 500
KENJI
Star Power "Nigiri Nemesis" (shield) - 90% → 60%
Super charge from Super - 100 → 65
LARRY
Health points 3000 → 2800
SURGE
Hypercharge rate - 30% → 20%
GALE
Super charge from Basics - 90 → 80 (4 → 5 attacks)
CHARLIE
Damage (Basic attack) - 760 → 800
ASH
Rage from getting hit - 150 → 180 (20%)
SPIKE
Health points 2600 → 2800
BROCK
Health points 2400 → 2700
CLANCY
Damage at all ranks (Main attack) - 800 → Damage at Rank 1: 600, Rank 2: 700, Rank 3: 800 (unchanged)
Super damage at level 3 - 760 → 700
FRANK
Damage (Main attack) - 1240 → 1160
BYRON
Super charge rate - 10 ticks → 9 ticks (or 3 bullets)
ALSO:
▫️ For the players who bought the Demonic and Angelic Drops in the Shop and didn't get every Hypercharge Skins, the remaining ones will be available in the Shop with a discounted value (gems) until 1 week after the event ends!
▫️ We also fixed the Contest Leaderboard for players who were getting fewer Angelic/Demonic Drops than they should
▫️ We'll now go through the list of every player affected by this issue and deliver the rewards they should have received. Unfortunately, we won't be able to let each player decide what they would like to get, so we'll split the Drops into 50% Angelic and 50% Demonic
▫️ The compensation will (hopefully) be delivered in the next couple of weeks!
Fixes:
Fixed Gadgets and Star Powers charging Supers;
Fixed weird behavior with Winstreak and Ranked
Fixed all-time Global Leaderboard showing inaccurate data
Fixed Byron healing other brawlers entities using his basic attack such as Pets and Turrets. The same behavior was happening with Pearl's Gadget "Made With Love"
Mandy's projectile speed was nerfed around 10% from the current value and "In my sights" Star Power projectile speed: 16% → 15%
(We might still see some weird behavior in the Leaderboards!)
Juju owns the Oddities Shop and is followed everywhere by her “pet” voodoo doll, Gris-Gris (pronounced Gregory). Although she can control the elements, Juju is also a talented toymaker who makes dolls to sell to Starr Park's many visitors.
MAIN ATTACK: ELEMENTAL ENERGY
Juju throws projectiles empowered by the environment she is standing on, giving them different properties!
• Ground: More damage
• Grass: More range
• Water: Has a slowing effect
SUPER: FROM THE OTHER SIDE
Juju summons Gris-Gris. This spooky voodoo doll drags itself to the nearest enemy and throws damaging needles at them.
STAR POWER: GUARDED GRIS-GRIS
Gris-Gris is summoned with a protective shield.
STAR POWER: NUMBING NEEDLES
Gris-Gris' attack now also slows the enemy for 1 sec.
GADGET: VOODOO CHILE
Juju's next main attack has the power of all three elements.
GADGET: ELEMENTALIST
Juju gains a temporary buff based on the current environment she is standing on.
• Earth: Damage reduction
• Grass: Invisibility
• Water: Increased movement speed
TRAIT: Juju can walk on water.
JUJU IS RELEASED ON OCTOBER 30!
Not much is known about this mysterious pile of clothes, other than the fact it has some cool sunglasses. Discovered by Gus, Shade was given a name and now the two spooky Brawlers haunt the Ghost Station together.
MAIN ATTACK: HAUNTED HUG
Shade hugs its opponents with a wide embrace, accidentally dealing damage, and doing more damage to those caught in the center of the hug. It can also hug enemies through walls!
SUPER: INCORPOREAL FORM
Shade leaves the physical world and can move directly through the environment. It also gains a movement speed boost.
STAR POWER: SPOOKY SPEEDSTER
Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed boost.
STAR POWER: HARDENED HOODIE
Shade gets 30% damage reduction while in its Incorporeal Form.
GADGET: LONGARMS
The next main attack has 50% longer range.
GADGET: JUMP SCARE
Shade spooks nearby enemies, slowing them for 4 seconds.
TRAIT: Shade can travel over water.
SHADE IS RELEASED ON NOVEMBER 28!
(These will be released after the Brawl Stars World Finals, on November 4)
8-Bit's turret now has a laser that shoots nearby enemies.
Super now also stuns for 1.5s on impact.
Ruffs' Super deals more damage and his power-up fully charges a Hypercharge.
Shoots his shotguns around himself during a Barrel Roll.
Penny deploys a bigger turret that shoots 2 cannonballs at a time instead of 1.
Stu's Super can be used continuously while Hypercharged.
Hypercharge Skins will now keep their Hypercharged state until defeated, not just for the duration of the Hypercharge!
Demons are invading Starr Park! Only Angels can stop them. Become an Angel or Demon, open Angelic & Demonic Drops, and get the chance to unlock the new DEMON MORTIS and ANGEL EDGAR Hypercharge Skins for free!
Here’s how the season will go:
Every day at 09:00 UTC, you will flip the Coin of Fate to decide if you will become an Angel or a Demon for the day!
Your Daily Starr Drops will become Angelic or Demonic Drops depending on your fate!
Open Angelic or Demonic Drops to progress through the CODEX OF DOOM and unlock 12 unique Angel and Demon Abilities!
You will get FREE WILL on the weekends which will allow you to pick your side for the day!
New game modes: Spirit Wars & Soul Collector! Trio Showdown returns!
Compete with your new Abilities in brand-new Contests!
Get more Angelic and Demonic Drops by topping the Contest leaderboard
A new Contest will happen every 3 days, starting with the Season
Keep opening Angelic & Demonic Drops until the end of the #AngelsVsDemons season for a chance of getting Demon Mortis, Angel Edgar, and all the other Demon and Angel Skins!
More in-depth information will be revealed closer to the Season launch!
There are now 50 Tiers in total. The top Tier is now called Max!
To reach Max Tier with a Brawler you will need 1000 Trophies
In the new system, you will progress a Tier every 20 Trophies
Trophy gain and loss will be adjusted to fit better with the new system and be more forgiving under 1000 Trophies
There’s no Trophy reset for any Brawler below 1000 Trophies
With 1000 Trophies you reach the highest Tier available (Max)
The Trophies you get after 1000 will still be counted but now they become Season Trophies and they help you progress towards a new item, THE TROPHY BOX!
Trophy Season will start and end at the same time as the Brawl Pass season
The now monthly Trophy Season reset will always reset all Brawlers back to 1000 Trophies
The base level Trophy Box also unlocks for everyone who has at least 1500 total Trophies, but you can only progress it further with Brawlers that have earned Season Trophies
THIS IS A BIG ONE, SO READ THE FULL LIST OF CHANGES HERE!
Angel Larry & Lawrie | Brawl Pass
Radiant Larry & Lawrie | Chroma #1
Dark Angel Larry & Lawrie | Chroma #2
Demon Mortis | Hypercharge | Gacha
Devilish Mortis | Chroma #1
Lambent Mortis | Chroma #2
Dark Angel Edgar | Hypercharge | Gacha
Lightbearer Edgar | Chroma #1
Nightbringer Edgar | Chroma #2
Light Angel Colt (Color Variation) | Epic
Impie Colette (Color Variation) | Epic
Demon Otis | Epic
Demon Willow | Epic
Demon Emz | Epic
Angel Max | Epic
Angel Lily | Ranked
Angel Gene | Super Rare
Bizarre Maisie | Brawl Pass
Requiem Maisie | Chroma #1
Platinum Maisie | Chroma #2
Paper Cordelius | Legendary
Rude Lou | Mythic
Be Less Ash | Super Rare
Sugarplum Rosa | Ranked
Rusty Otis | Rare
High Flyer Lola | Rare
Sous Chef Ruffs | Rare
Cinema Shade | Rare
Unlucky Juju | Rare
True Gold Kenji
True Silver Kenji
True Gold Moe
True Silver Moe
True Gold Hank
True Silver Hank
FIXED: Lawrie will damage and defeat himself if he is active when Larry gets hexed by Willow’s Super
FIXED: If Amber is on top of a Brawler when triggering her Gadget "Dancing Flames" it will instantly do 3x the damage
FIXED: Clancy's True Silver and True Gold skins do not have the Basic Attack animation for Stage 2 and Stage 3
FIXED: Club Chat messages are overflowing from the chat window when scrolling down
FIXED: Lou’s Super description does not state it does damage over time
FIXED: Nani’s Gadget "Warpin' Time" implies it does damage in the description
FIXED: Surge's upgrades are labeled as 'Level' instead of 'Stage' in his Gadget and Hypercharge
FIXED: Mandy's attack projectile speed in some of her Skins
FIXED: Lily remains stuck in the Shadow Realm when she defeats Cordelius after Cordelius uses his Hypercharged Super on her
FIXED: If Lily uses her Gadget "Vanish" before a teammate Cordelius defeats an enemy Brawler he used his Super on, Cordelius will remain in the Shadow Realm until Lily's Gadget duration expires
R-T can now float over water during his Super
Brawlers who can do more damage with their main attack in certain scenarios will now show an orange number with “!” (for example, Draco). This will be expanded to all Brawlers in the future.
Club Trophy requirements can now be increased up to 100,000
Inbox will now send a message summarizing your Mega Pig rewards
If all Club members are inactive, you will now receive recommendations for active Clubs
Win-streaks are now per Brawler (after the update, your current win-streak will be transferred to your selected ‘favorite Brawler’)
Mega Pig quests may show up during Mega Pig event
Ranked Points adjustment to make Masters more skill based: Lowered Ranked Point gain and minimum Ranked Point gain for Legendary III and Masters, and increased Ranked Point loss and minimum Ranked Point loss for Masters
Our test with ads (where certain players could watch ads to receive Starr Drops) is discontinued and players will no longer see any ads in the game for the foreseeable future