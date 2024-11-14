JUJU: Mythic - Artillery



Juju owns the Oddities Shop and is followed everywhere by her “pet” voodoo doll, Gris-Gris (pronounced Gregory). Although she can control the elements, Juju is also a talented toymaker who makes dolls to sell to Starr Park's many visitors.



MAIN ATTACK: ELEMENTAL ENERGY

Juju throws projectiles empowered by the environment she is standing on, giving them different properties!

• Ground: More damage

• Grass: More range

• Water: Has a slowing effect



SUPER: FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Juju summons Gris-Gris. This spooky voodoo doll drags itself to the nearest enemy and throws damaging needles at them.



STAR POWER: GUARDED GRIS-GRIS

Gris-Gris is summoned with a protective shield.



STAR POWER: NUMBING NEEDLES

Gris-Gris' attack now also slows the enemy for 1 sec.



GADGET: VOODOO CHILE

Juju's next main attack has the power of all three elements.



GADGET: ELEMENTALIST

Juju gains a temporary buff based on the current environment she is standing on.

• Earth: Damage reduction

• Grass: Invisibility

• Water: Increased movement speed



TRAIT: Juju can walk on water.



JUJU IS RELEASED ON OCTOBER 30!

SHADE: Epic - Assassin

Not much is known about this mysterious pile of clothes, other than the fact it has some cool sunglasses. Discovered by Gus, Shade was given a name and now the two spooky Brawlers haunt the Ghost Station together.



MAIN ATTACK: HAUNTED HUG

Shade hugs its opponents with a wide embrace, accidentally dealing damage, and doing more damage to those caught in the center of the hug. It can also hug enemies through walls!



SUPER: INCORPOREAL FORM

Shade leaves the physical world and can move directly through the environment. It also gains a movement speed boost.



STAR POWER: SPOOKY SPEEDSTER

Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed boost.



STAR POWER: HARDENED HOODIE

Shade gets 30% damage reduction while in its Incorporeal Form.



GADGET: LONGARMS

The next main attack has 50% longer range.



GADGET: JUMP SCARE

Shade spooks nearby enemies, slowing them for 4 seconds.



TRAIT: Shade can travel over water.

SHADE IS RELEASED ON NOVEMBER 28!