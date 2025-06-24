Skip to content
24 Jun 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars

RELEASE NOTES JUNE 2025

STARR PARK, ALLI & TRUNK, KIT'S HYPERCHARGE + MORE!

TROPHY ROAD REWORK

We have a new Trophy Road rework inspired by Starr Park itself!

Progress through the theme park that Brawlers call home, and earn rewards from different Trophy Worlds. Worlds are the name for the different areas of Starr Park, with each world being the 'home' of three Brawler trios and their respective areas!

We are launching with the Town Square & Retropolis worlds, with more existing (and new!) worlds being added in future updates.

REWARD CHANGES

Rewards that you can get from the new Trophy Road are:

  • Legendary Starr Drops

  • Hypercharge Starr Drops

  • Mythic Starr Drops

  • Starr Drops

  • Power Points

  • Coins

  • Credits

  • Bling

OTHER CHANGES

  • Trophy Road has been extended from 70,000 to 100,000 Trophies

  • Rare and Super Rare Brawlers can now only be unlocked via Trophy Road (not for Gems)

QUESTIONS?

What happens if I have unclaimed rewards?

  • Your unclaimed rewards (including missed Brawlers) will be automatically collected and added to your account when the update releases.

Are the rewards on the new Trophy Road better?

  • Yes, we have increased the rewards on Trophy Road by adding rewards from the old Masteries system there, and also added new types of rewards like Legendary Starr Drops, Hypercharge Starr Drops, and Bling!

Can I get rewards from undiscovered worlds?

  • Yes, you can still make progress and earn rewards even on worlds that have not been including new types of rewards like Hypercharge Starr Drops and Bling.

RECORDS!

If you missed the big #1000Masteries Community Event we had recently, you’re probably wondering where Masteries have gone, and why you have a bunch of folders instead.

WHAT ARE RECORDS?

Records are a new achievement system for your Brawlers and your account! You complete Records by achieving goals while playing. These goals can range from easy to more challenging.

For example: 

  • Win 10 games as Piper

  • Heal 500,000 total health

  • Score a goal after each teammate has touched the ball in Brawl Ball

Most Records reward Starr Drops, and the harder ones will actually give out unique cosmetic rewards, or Legendary Starr Drops!

RECORD LEVELS

Each completed Record also give RECORD POINTS.

Record Points increase your total RECORD SCORE, and a higher Record Score will level up your RECORD LEVEL.

Why do you want Record Levels? Because you get unique Battle Cards!

  • There will be 10 Record Levels on launch.

  • Your Highest Record Level will be displayed in your Profile

  • Reaching a new Record Level also sends a message to your Club

You will be notified when you complete a Record, and you can view ALL Records in the Records overview screen (accessed in Trophy Road).

In this screen, you can see the total progress of each Record, the rewards you can earn, and your Record Level!

RIP MASTERIES

So what exactly has changed between Masteries and the new Records system?

  • We replaced Masteries with the ‘Win X Games with a Brawler’ Records. 

  • Launching with 5 different Records per Brawler: The final 3 give the cosmetic rewards that could previously be earned on the Brawler’s Mastery track - so you won’t miss out on titles!

  • Resource rewards from Masteries have been put into Trophy Road and Starr drops in Records, we aren’t removing any progression rewards!

  • Unclaimed rewards from Masteries will be delivered when the update is released

  • Mastery Icon is replaced by Ranked Icon on Battle Cards 

Records unlock at 350 Trophies.

HYPERCHARGES

LUMI: DRUM SOLO

The final explosion from Lumi’s Super has an extra blast on both sides.

DOUG: FAST FOOD

The revive buff you give to an ally causes the target to mimic your main attack when you attack.

KIT: MAKING BISCUITS

  • On enemy - Kit stuns the enemy but can move and attack normally (does not get attached)

  • On friendly - Kit heals the teammate more and his yarnballs have longer range

R-T: 360-DEGREE SURVEILLANCE

Damaging security lasers surround R-T and his legs after using a Hypercharged Super.

CHUCK: FULL STEAM AHEAD

Chuck has unlimited range on his next dash and leaves clouds of damaging steam behind him!

SHADE: THE FRIGHTENER

Shade’s attacks during its Hypercharged Super all deal maximum damage, even if the enemy is not hit in the center.

MOE: THE BIG CHEESE

Moe’s Driller has longer range and lasts for longer!

DRACO: FIRE AND FLAMES

Draco’s dragon breathes more flames in a wider area and with longer range.

BONNIE: DAREDEVIL

Bonnie stuns enemies when firing and landing from Clyde, plus she spits damage dealing teeth around her.

TWO NEW BRAWLERS!

ALLI - MYTHIC ASSASSIN

Alli is the shy mechanic of the Love Swamp. She loves to get her hands dirty, by either fixing broken machines or… mercilessly stalking other Brawlers.

If you’re walking home late at night and hear an odd noise, it’s probably Alli trying to say hello.

TRAIT:

  • This Brawler becomes enraged and gains movement speed when tracking an enemy with less than full health.

MAIN ATTACK: SWAMP SWIPE

  • Alli dashes forward, swiping as she goes. When in a bush or water, Alli will leap forward instead. The range of Swamp Swipe scales with her movement speed.

SUPER: STALKER

  • Alli gains stealth (pulsing invisibility), revealing all enemies to herself for a short time. Her next main attack deals increased damage based on the enemy's health. The higher their health, the more damage Alli will deal!

LIZARD LIMBS

While enraged, Alli regenerates health faster out of combat.

YOU BETTER RUN, YOU BETTER TAKE COVER

Alli reloads faster while enraged.

FEED THE GATORS

The next main attack heals Alli for 100% of damage dealt.

COLD-BLOODED

Alli becomes enraged for the next 6 secs. Can only be activated when an enemy is visible.

TRUNK - EPIC TANK

Trunk is a suspiciously uncanny looking tree...

It couldn’t be because Trunk is actually a colony of hyper-intelligent ants controlling a fake mechanical tree? No, that would be ridiculous.

MAIN ATTACK: ANT ATTACK!

  • Trunk spins in a circle after a short delay, dealing damage to enemies and dropping ants. Standing near ants gives Trunk a movement speed and damage boost. The edge of the attack deals more damage to enemies

SUPER: DRIVEN BY REVENGE (AND ANTS)

  • Trunk propels themselves at enemies, dropping ants along the way. They can bounce off walls too!

NEW INSECT OVERLORDS

Ants also reduce the damage of enemies.

COLONY SCOUTS

Ants give vision when in bushes.

FOR THE QUEEN!

Trunk instantly spreads ants in a large area.

WORKER ANTS

Trunk heals from the next source of damage taken for a short time.

ANGELS & DEMONS ARE BACK!

Angels & Demons return for two events in July & August, each lasting for 12 days.

Like the first Angels & Demons event, players will have access to some Angelic Skills and Demonic Skills, which give Brawlers useful new abilities.

This time there is one difference however, players start off with all Skills unlocked!

You will be now able to combine up to 3 Powers by unlocking Skill Slots.

During each event, everyone will start with 1 Skill Slot unlocked, and can unlock another 2 more by opening Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops.

This means you can combine up to 3 Skills to imbue your Brawler with pure strength from beyond! Try combining different Skills to find the best combinations for each game mode.

Every Skill has a main trait. Some have secondary traits when combined with others. Skill Slots will glow when powers have a specific synergy with each other!


MORE INFO!

  • Angelic & Demonic Starr Drops can be earned through Daily Play rewards, Quests & Contests.

  • There are 3 new Angel skins and 3 new Demon skins to earn through the Angelic & Demonic Starr Drops, as well as the currently available Angels vs. Demons skins.

  • You can track the skins that you have unlocked through the event hub!

    • Event skins can drop from Angelic & Demonic drops even if you don’t own the skin.

  • Spirit Wars and Soul Collector game modes return!

Below are the Skins you can get in the events!

BLESSED BUSTER

Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops

ASCENDED 8-BIT

Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops

MARTYR MEG

Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops

INFERNAL FANG

Epic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops

HELLBULL

Mythic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops

GRIM GUS

Epic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops

SEASONS & SKINS

LEGENDS OF THE UNDERWORLD

This mythological season starts on 3 July!

HADES MORTIS

Brawl Pass Skin

SERAPIS MORTIS

Brawl Pass | Chroma #1

PLUTO MORTIS

Brawl Pass | Chroma #2

PERSEPHONE LUMI

Super Rare | 79 Gems

HYPNOS SANDY

Legendary | 299 Gems

PEGASUS BERRY

Epic | 149 Gems

ICARUS BONNIE

Super Rare | 79 Gems

SHEEPISH DARRYL

Epic | 149 Gems

KNIGHTS OF THE STARR TABLE

Live your best fantasy life in this season, starting 7 August!

KING STARRTHUR BO

Brawl Pass Skin

KING ARCHER BO

Brawl Pass | Chroma #1

KNIGHT BO

Brawl Pass | Chroma #2

KNIGHT AMBER

Epic | 149 Gems

KNIGHT DOUG

Epic | 149 Gems

KNIGHT JACKIE

Mythic | 199 Gems

KNIGHT LILY

Mythic | 199 Gems

KNIGHT BELLE

Mythic | 199 Gems
Supercell MAKE skin by KALATOR

29 GEM SKINS

HUNTER-GATHERER ALLI

Rare | 29 Gems

SWIMMING TRUNK

Rare | 29 Gems

BIKER BUSTER

Rare | 29 Gems

JACKPOT GRIFF

Rare | 29 Gems

EGGSPLOSION TICK

Rare | 29 Gems

PHANTOM POCO

Rare | 29 Gems

WORLD CAT DAY!

We celebrate World Kit - err - Cat Day with 6 new Kit Chromas, with some named after Brawl team members very own feline friends!

TABBY KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

CALICO KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

GUISMO KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

MARIANO KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

SIAMESE KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

YUKI KIT

Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma

TRUE GOLD & TRUE SILVER SKINS

TRUE GOLD KAZE

25,000 Coins

TRUE GOLD JAE-YONG

25,000 Coins