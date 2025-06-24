RELEASE NOTES JUNE 2025
STARR PARK, ALLI & TRUNK, KIT'S HYPERCHARGE + MORE!
TROPHY ROAD REWORK
We have a new Trophy Road rework inspired by Starr Park itself!
Progress through the theme park that Brawlers call home, and earn rewards from different Trophy Worlds. Worlds are the name for the different areas of Starr Park, with each world being the 'home' of three Brawler trios and their respective areas!
We are launching with the Town Square & Retropolis worlds, with more existing (and new!) worlds being added in future updates.
REWARD CHANGES
Rewards that you can get from the new Trophy Road are:
Legendary Starr Drops
Hypercharge Starr Drops
Mythic Starr Drops
Starr Drops
Power Points
Coins
Credits
Bling
OTHER CHANGES
Trophy Road has been extended from 70,000 to 100,000 Trophies
Rare and Super Rare Brawlers can now only be unlocked via Trophy Road (not for Gems)
QUESTIONS?
What happens if I have unclaimed rewards?
Your unclaimed rewards (including missed Brawlers) will be automatically collected and added to your account when the update releases.
Are the rewards on the new Trophy Road better?
Yes, we have increased the rewards on Trophy Road by adding rewards from the old Masteries system there, and also added new types of rewards like Legendary Starr Drops, Hypercharge Starr Drops, and Bling!
Can I get rewards from undiscovered worlds?
Yes, you can still make progress and earn rewards even on worlds that have not been including new types of rewards like Hypercharge Starr Drops and Bling.
RECORDS!
If you missed the big #1000Masteries Community Event we had recently, you’re probably wondering where Masteries have gone, and why you have a bunch of folders instead.
WHAT ARE RECORDS?
Records are a new achievement system for your Brawlers and your account! You complete Records by achieving goals while playing. These goals can range from easy to more challenging.
For example:
Win 10 games as Piper
Heal 500,000 total health
Score a goal after each teammate has touched the ball in Brawl Ball
Most Records reward Starr Drops, and the harder ones will actually give out unique cosmetic rewards, or Legendary Starr Drops!
RECORD LEVELS
Each completed Record also give RECORD POINTS.
Record Points increase your total RECORD SCORE, and a higher Record Score will level up your RECORD LEVEL.
Why do you want Record Levels? Because you get unique Battle Cards!
There will be 10 Record Levels on launch.
Your Highest Record Level will be displayed in your Profile
Reaching a new Record Level also sends a message to your Club
You will be notified when you complete a Record, and you can view ALL Records in the Records overview screen (accessed in Trophy Road).
In this screen, you can see the total progress of each Record, the rewards you can earn, and your Record Level!
RIP MASTERIES
So what exactly has changed between Masteries and the new Records system?
We replaced Masteries with the ‘Win X Games with a Brawler’ Records.
Launching with 5 different Records per Brawler: The final 3 give the cosmetic rewards that could previously be earned on the Brawler’s Mastery track - so you won’t miss out on titles!
Resource rewards from Masteries have been put into Trophy Road and Starr drops in Records, we aren’t removing any progression rewards!
Unclaimed rewards from Masteries will be delivered when the update is released
Mastery Icon is replaced by Ranked Icon on Battle Cards
Records unlock at 350 Trophies.
HYPERCHARGES
LUMI: DRUM SOLO
The final explosion from Lumi’s Super has an extra blast on both sides.
DOUG: FAST FOOD
The revive buff you give to an ally causes the target to mimic your main attack when you attack.
KIT: MAKING BISCUITS
On enemy - Kit stuns the enemy but can move and attack normally (does not get attached)
On friendly - Kit heals the teammate more and his yarnballs have longer range
R-T: 360-DEGREE SURVEILLANCE
Damaging security lasers surround R-T and his legs after using a Hypercharged Super.
CHUCK: FULL STEAM AHEAD
Chuck has unlimited range on his next dash and leaves clouds of damaging steam behind him!
SHADE: THE FRIGHTENER
Shade’s attacks during its Hypercharged Super all deal maximum damage, even if the enemy is not hit in the center.
MOE: THE BIG CHEESE
Moe’s Driller has longer range and lasts for longer!
DRACO: FIRE AND FLAMES
Draco’s dragon breathes more flames in a wider area and with longer range.
BONNIE: DAREDEVIL
Bonnie stuns enemies when firing and landing from Clyde, plus she spits damage dealing teeth around her.
TWO NEW BRAWLERS!
ALLI - MYTHIC ASSASSIN
Alli is the shy mechanic of the Love Swamp. She loves to get her hands dirty, by either fixing broken machines or… mercilessly stalking other Brawlers.
If you’re walking home late at night and hear an odd noise, it’s probably Alli trying to say hello.
TRAIT:
This Brawler becomes enraged and gains movement speed when tracking an enemy with less than full health.
MAIN ATTACK: SWAMP SWIPE
Alli dashes forward, swiping as she goes. When in a bush or water, Alli will leap forward instead. The range of Swamp Swipe scales with her movement speed.
SUPER: STALKER
Alli gains stealth (pulsing invisibility), revealing all enemies to herself for a short time. Her next main attack deals increased damage based on the enemy's health. The higher their health, the more damage Alli will deal!
LIZARD LIMBS
While enraged, Alli regenerates health faster out of combat.
YOU BETTER RUN, YOU BETTER TAKE COVER
Alli reloads faster while enraged.
FEED THE GATORS
The next main attack heals Alli for 100% of damage dealt.
COLD-BLOODED
Alli becomes enraged for the next 6 secs. Can only be activated when an enemy is visible.
TRUNK - EPIC TANK
Trunk is a suspiciously uncanny looking tree...
It couldn’t be because Trunk is actually a colony of hyper-intelligent ants controlling a fake mechanical tree? No, that would be ridiculous.
MAIN ATTACK: ANT ATTACK!
Trunk spins in a circle after a short delay, dealing damage to enemies and dropping ants. Standing near ants gives Trunk a movement speed and damage boost. The edge of the attack deals more damage to enemies
SUPER: DRIVEN BY REVENGE (AND ANTS)
Trunk propels themselves at enemies, dropping ants along the way. They can bounce off walls too!
NEW INSECT OVERLORDS
Ants also reduce the damage of enemies.
COLONY SCOUTS
Ants give vision when in bushes.
FOR THE QUEEN!
Trunk instantly spreads ants in a large area.
WORKER ANTS
Trunk heals from the next source of damage taken for a short time.
ANGELS & DEMONS ARE BACK!
Angels & Demons return for two events in July & August, each lasting for 12 days.
Like the first Angels & Demons event, players will have access to some Angelic Skills and Demonic Skills, which give Brawlers useful new abilities.
This time there is one difference however, players start off with all Skills unlocked!
You will be now able to combine up to 3 Powers by unlocking Skill Slots.
During each event, everyone will start with 1 Skill Slot unlocked, and can unlock another 2 more by opening Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops.
This means you can combine up to 3 Skills to imbue your Brawler with pure strength from beyond! Try combining different Skills to find the best combinations for each game mode.
Every Skill has a main trait. Some have secondary traits when combined with others. Skill Slots will glow when powers have a specific synergy with each other!
MORE INFO!
Angelic & Demonic Starr Drops can be earned through Daily Play rewards, Quests & Contests.
There are 3 new Angel skins and 3 new Demon skins to earn through the Angelic & Demonic Starr Drops, as well as the currently available Angels vs. Demons skins.
You can track the skins that you have unlocked through the event hub!
Event skins can drop from Angelic & Demonic drops even if you don’t own the skin.
Spirit Wars and Soul Collector game modes return!
Below are the Skins you can get in the events!
BLESSED BUSTER
Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops
ASCENDED 8-BIT
Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops
MARTYR MEG
Epic | Obtainable from Angelic Drops
INFERNAL FANG
Epic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops
HELLBULL
Mythic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops
GRIM GUS
Epic | Obtainable from Demonic Drops
SEASONS & SKINS
LEGENDS OF THE UNDERWORLD
This mythological season starts on 3 July!
HADES MORTIS
Brawl Pass Skin
SERAPIS MORTIS
Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
PLUTO MORTIS
Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
PERSEPHONE LUMI
Super Rare | 79 Gems
HYPNOS SANDY
Legendary | 299 Gems
PEGASUS BERRY
Epic | 149 Gems
ICARUS BONNIE
Super Rare | 79 Gems
SHEEPISH DARRYL
Epic | 149 Gems
KNIGHTS OF THE STARR TABLE
Live your best fantasy life in this season, starting 7 August!
KING STARRTHUR BO
Brawl Pass Skin
KING ARCHER BO
Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
KNIGHT BO
Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
KNIGHT AMBER
Epic | 149 Gems
KNIGHT DOUG
Epic | 149 Gems
KNIGHT JACKIE
Mythic | 199 Gems
KNIGHT LILY
Mythic | 199 Gems
KNIGHT BELLE
Mythic | 199 Gems
Supercell MAKE skin by KALATOR
29 GEM SKINS
HUNTER-GATHERER ALLI
Rare | 29 Gems
SWIMMING TRUNK
Rare | 29 Gems
BIKER BUSTER
Rare | 29 Gems
JACKPOT GRIFF
Rare | 29 Gems
EGGSPLOSION TICK
Rare | 29 Gems
PHANTOM POCO
Rare | 29 Gems
WORLD CAT DAY!
We celebrate World Kit - err - Cat Day with 6 new Kit Chromas, with some named after Brawl team members very own feline friends!
TABBY KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
CALICO KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
GUISMO KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
MARIANO KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
SIAMESE KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
YUKI KIT
Rare | 29 Gems | Chroma
TRUE GOLD & TRUE SILVER SKINS
TRUE GOLD KAZE
25,000 Coins
TRUE GOLD JAE-YONG
25,000 Coins