We have a new Trophy Road rework inspired by Starr Park itself!

Progress through the theme park that Brawlers call home, and earn rewards from different Trophy Worlds. Worlds are the name for the different areas of Starr Park, with each world being the 'home' of three Brawler trios and their respective areas!

We are launching with the Town Square & Retropolis worlds, with more existing (and new!) worlds being added in future updates.

