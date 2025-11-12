Hypercharges

Hypercharge stat global change for all Brawlers:

Attack: +5%

Shield +5%

Movement Speed +20%

Explanation: Hypercharges provide slightly too high value to a point that it can feel frustrating to face. Reducing the overall bonuses provided should allow for more ample counterplay throughout the game.

World finals are just around the corner and our data show healthy meta of course with some exceptions that we have tried to address alongside big Hypercharge changes idea was to bring even more Brawlers closer to 45% - 55% Win Rates, make more Star Powers & Gadgets relevant rather than just ‘Hypercharge = win’ gameplay.

Pam: MAMA’S LOVE Pam’s turret heals on deploy. It continues to heal Brawlers over their max health by providing them with a decaying shield.

Alli: SWAMP SNACKING Alli heals for 20% of damage dealt during her Hypercharge, and her main attack does max percent health instead of current percent health damage

Mina: TRIPLECANE Super now fires 3 hurricanes in a cone shape, which can bounce. (Note: Gadget to refresh Super does not synergize with Hypercharged Super)

Ziggy: THE GRAND VORTEX The Hypercharged Super returns to the position that Ziggy is at after reaching its max range/lifetime (not homing).



More Skins

Season: Mechmas

Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Epic Wasp Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1 Shade Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2

Mecha Piper

Lotus Mecha Piper | Hypercharged Petal Mecha Piper | Hypercharged | Chroma #1 Rose Mecha Piper | Hypercharged | Chroma #2

Mecha Jessie | Legendary Bubblegum Mecha Jessie | Chroma #1 Shining Mecha Jessie | Chroma #2



Miscellaneous skins

Gym Rat Mr. P | Super Rare

Pump It Melodie | Epic

Workout Charlie | Epic

Archer Queen Penny | Supercell ID Rewards | Epic

Pro Pass Skin

Tiger Leon | Stage 1

Shadow Tiger Leon | Stage 2 (Hypercharge)

White Tiger Leon | Hypercharge | Chroma #1

Stalking Tiger Leon | Hypercharge | Chroma #2

199 Gem Skins

Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic Autumn Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic | Chroma #1 Winter Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic | Chroma #2



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

OTHER NEW GAME MODES

Trio Wipeout

Wipeout with 4 teams competing against each other for the most takedowns.

4 teams of 3 players (blue, red, orange, yellow)

First team to reach 10 takedowns wins

Leading team members are marked with a crown

Trio Gem Grab

Gem Grab variation with 4 teams competing against each other.

4 teams of 3 players (blue, red, orange, yellow)

Game starts with gems spread around the map

Each map has varied amount of gem mines

When the winning countdown is active, the winning team’s Brawler holding the most gems is marked with an offscreen indicator, visible to all enemy players.

Environments

REMOVED: Beach Ball Katana Kingdom Enchanted Forest Subway Surfers

ADDED: Oddities Shop (Gigi) Bizarre Circus (Brawl-O-Ween) Love Swamp (Brawl-O-Ween)

SWAP: Tropical Island --> Ice Island (Brawl Arena & 5v5 modes)



Maps

Wipeout 4x3 Slay Bay Overpower Outpost Nippy Narrows Permafrost Bayou

Gem Grab 4x3 Polar Payoff Mine, All Mine Treasure Pressure Cold Cash

Upside Showdown Kroket Lotus Gated Community

Mega Boss Frank Vecna



Community slot

Showdown Kroket Lotus Gated Community Makeshift Scaffolding

Gem Grab Railroad Robbery

Hot Zone Zone Splitting Ticket to Die

Knockout Chivalry



Ranked

Season 1

Featured game mode: Brawl Ball Spiralling out Grass Knot

Free Brawler Rotation: Nani Buzz Draco



Season 2

Featured game mode: Hotzone

Free Brawler Rotation: Berry Lumi Leon



Permanent Improvements & Quality of Life

Daily Wins

Every day, you’ll get a different set of rewards to earn!

The new system grants a reward for the first 6 wins each day.

Daily win rewards will be random each day, possible rewards below: Starr Drops (most common reward) Hypercharge Starr Drops Angelic Starr Drops Demonic Starr Drops Sushi Rolls Mega Boxes Presents (seasonal availability) Mecha Boxes (very limited release)



There is a chance each day that you’ll get a 'Lucky Day' draw, where you get better Daily Win rewards like more Megaboxes, or a Hypercharge Starr Drop!

Team Up

Team Up changes Team Up button changed position (closer to a Brawler) to make more sense Team Up list will show players you’ve recently won with that you can invite Additional settings for controlling and muting invites Renamed ‘Search for Team’ to “Quick Join” a team

The Play Again button is now displayed earlier after the battle so you can Team Up faster!

Mega Quests

New Chain Quests with Mega rewards!

Mega Quests have 2 rewards: one reward varies, and the other reward is a lot of Brawl Pass XP.

Two Types of Quests: Mega Quests and Omega Quests Omega Quest rewards are twice as good!

Each Brawl Pass season comes with a Mega Quest Chain containing 7 Mega Quests. The final Mega Quest is Brawl Pass exclusive. Uncompleted Mega Quests expire at the end of the Brawl Pass Season.

Mega Quest requirements vary - they can be game mode specific, Brawler specific, or global (like gain Trophies, deal damage, take down Brawlers).

If you don’t like your current Mega Quest requirement, there’s an option to reroll different requirements.

When you reroll your current Mega Quest, you’ll lose your current progress.

XP CHANGES

We’re removing Battle XP. Instead, we’ll be giving more XP through the new Mega Quests.

We’re buffing XP Doublers: They used to only double Battle XP, but now they double Quest XP, which is a much larger source of XP!

Mecha Box

Starting in December, the Mecha Box will appear! This is a juicy box that can contain Mecha skins, plus other progression like Star Powers, Hypercharge Starr Drops, Gadgets, and more!

See the Supercell support portal for exact details of contents.

Matchmaking Changes

In Oct 2024 we switched from account based global Trophies to Brawler Trophies [simplified]. This improved the matchmaking speed drastically. But we did notice quality decreased in some trophy ranges. During the previous update we have been experimenting with different queues and saw a positive effect with the changes so we switched them on for all game regular game modes by the end of 63.

Matchmaking now considers both:

Your Brawler skill, based on your selected Brawler’s Trophies

Your overall skill, based on the average Trophies of your Top Brawlers

How it works:

The higher your Brawler’s Trophies, the more matchmaking is based on that Brawler.

The lower your Brawler’s Trophies, the more your overall skill influences matchmaking.

Why we’re doing this:

More consistent match difficulty

Better protection for newer players (no more getting stomped on your first day by pro players)

This helps experienced players try new Brawlers without dominating early matches, and protects new players from facing higher skill opponents too soon.

Encourages Brawler variety without hurting fairness

Balance changes

BUFFS

Ziggy Attack damage: 1760 -> 1900

It turns out, he was a bit less of a powerhouse than he thought. BUT, let's see how this buff works out! We might still need to tweak his main attack to make it slightly easier to hit.

Pearl Trait: damage will increase faster over time → 8%



Although she has been somewhat used in higher ranks in specific game modes, there are some clear signs of weakness, especially in lower-ranked games. With this change, we have tried to provide more flexibility by increasing heat regeneration, more damage output, more frequent Supers, more presence in the map AND hopefully allow both of her Star Powers to become relevant.

Maisie Health: 7200 → 7400

Ironically, snipers are the ones being under fire in the current meta, but Maisie is not just your ordinary sniper. Her shots are trickier to hit due to the delay, so we have tried to give her more breathing room to survive and get closer to her opponents. Would 3% extra health make a difference? Maybe! But the bigger impact comes if you stop using auto-aim with her.

Surge "Power Surge" Gadget cooldown: 15sec → 13sec

Surge has been consistently used in lower-ranked matches, but he needs more presence at higher ranks. His strength lies in upgrading levels and keeping them (AKA not dying), which can be hard… so a faster cooldown to get extra ammo could help!

Pam Turret health increase: 5600 → 6080

This is gonna be a BIG update for Pam. Not only is she finally going to Hypercharge, she is getting quite a buff for her healer turret. We hope these changes allow her to support better than ever and become especially relevant in Gem Grab maps where control of the middle is so important.

Max Hypercharge rate: 35 → 45 (30 shots instead of 40) "Sneaky Sneakers" Gadget cooldown: 10sec → 8sec

After Jae-Yong was released, we noticed that Max has been less used across competitive modes. Her Gadget Sneaky Sneakers should also be an appealing choice as it is now one of the shortest gadget cooldowns in the game! GOTTA GO FAST!



Poco Health: 7400 → 7600 "Da Capo!" Star Power healing: 962 -> 988



Very simple: Poco should support his teammates, but for that, he first needs to be able to survive a TINY bit longer.

Penny Cannon Attack Speed +6%



Penny hasn’t been changed that much recently and we wanted to add some speed to her Old Lobber to add a bit more pressure and boost her role as controller!

Melodie Health +3%



This allows her to stand out amongst other assassins and make her a bit less squishy.

Colette Health +3%



This buff hopefully gives her enough time to get an extra hit in and survive a one-on-one battle with a Tank.

Sam Main attack damage without knuckles: +25% Super charge rate increased: +25% (10 -> 8 shots)



Yes, we sympathise with Sam mains (all 3 of you) and after his Hypercharge release we wanted to get him to his Super faster. We wanted to make his knuckle-less form a bit more potent so that you aren’t instantly trying to get his knuckles back after throwing them.

Edgar Star Power: Fisticuffs - increased healing from damage 25% -> 30% Star Power: Hard Landing - Damage buff +10% increase (1350 -> 1490)



Oh boy, it’s a big day for all you Edgar mains out there as we are buffing both of his Star Powers. We know that this Brawler is played and loved by many of our players, but he can also take his own team down when played incorrectly. Hope these changes will help Edgar mains to be more good randoms than bad.

Rosa Star Power: Plant Life - Healing inside bushes 300HP -> 400HP per second



In synergy with her Gadget, Rosa will now be even more with nature and get an extra boost from her own created bushes and maps where she can spend more time in the greenery!

Ash Health +4% Gadget: Chill Pill Health recovered 3240 -> 3360



With this buff Ash will be among the top Brawlers in terms of Health. He has been depending quite a lot on his Hypercharge, and now with little bit more Health, you can choose between his Gadgets to suit your playstyle.

Nani: Damage +8% Star Power: Autofocus - Damage +8%



Landing a hit with Nani can be tricky, so Nani mains will feel the benefit right away. But we also hope that this change will encourage more people to give her a try.

Trunk Damage +7%



We saw some really nice Trunk plays at the recent esports Last Chance Qualifiers, but for ‘regular’ players, we feel that he needed a better damage output to really make a difference.

Stu Hypercharge charge rate+16% (38 shots -> 32 shots)



With the Hypercharge changes, it’s still quite important for Stu to have additional mobility and getting a more frequent Hypercharge will help with this.

Gale Super Charge rate increased: +20% (18 hits -> 15 hits)

Gale has always been tricky to balance, due to his wide shots individually not being able to hit with all projectiles. This change should make it easier to get a Super and blast those enemies away!



NERFS

Mina Gadgets Cooldowns: 18sec -> 20sec 3rd Attack Damage: 4400 -> 4000 Super charge rate: 5 -> 7

MINA WAS OP

Lumi Projectile Unload Speed reduction - around 9% effectively (recall is still fast to have more power close range)

Lumi was good overall, but she was really impactful in the hands of a good player. With this nerf it shouldn’t affect casuals so much and should make her more of a niche pick in higher ranks.

Cordelius "Comboshrooms" Star Power damage: 30% -> 20% 2nd mushroom damage: 2080 -> 1920

We buffed his attack recently, and it just got a bit too strong in combination with his Star Power. A Star Power nerf should still allow for some counterplay if you are expecting his attack or just react fast enough with a crowd-control ability.

Bonnie Super charge rate: 4 -> 6 shots (with Epic Gear 3 -> 5) Hypercharge charge rate: 10 -> 12 shots (that's 11 shots with Gear)

Especially with her Gadget, she was getting her Super too fast. It shouldn't keep her away from the meta though, so don't be worried, Bonnie-mains.

Mr. P Super charge rate (from attack): 6 -> 8 Shots

Does it feel personal? It does. Is it? OBVIOUSLY NOT. Mr.P is the nightmare of sharpshooters on Bounty/Knockout matches, so now you have to feed him a little bit in order to deserve his penguin oppression.

Draco Super Damage: 2560 -> 2240 (per second) Movement Speed: 20% -> 15%

Purple-win-game-button no more! The master of Starr Park is still strong, but more counterable, or so we hope!

Kit Hypercharge charge rate: 40 -> 30 "Cardboard box" Gadget cooldown: 20sec -> 23sec Super charge rate: 4 -> 5 attacks

Kit, which, BY THE WAY, is meant to be a support Brawler, was too aggressive. Especially with his constant invisibility due to his Gadget. We hope to put this cat back where it belongs (supporting his teammates more).

Finx Hypercharge charge rate: 35 -> 30 "Hieroglyph Halt" Star Power: 30% -> 25%

Finx needs some TIME off, hehe, get it? He was getting his Hypercharge too fast! On top of that, his Star Power was a bit too punishing towards Brawlers who were really dependent on their ammo.

Byron Hypercharge charge rate: 40 -> 30

Kaze Hypercharge charge rate: 45 -> 30

Both Byron and Kaze are pretty much on the same spot, a good pick for competitive players, but charging their Hypercharges too many times per match, meanwhile being an unpopular pick among the casuals. The nerf on their Hypercharge charge rate should make them more balanced in competitive and not affect the casuals that much.





REWORKS

El Primo Buff Super Charge rate from attack: 12 -> 11 shots Nerf Small nerf to Super charge rate from Super Attack

The last time we added the Tank Trait to tanks, El Primo WAS the meta. We want to push him more towards the meta again, but we are being more cautious with his buff and nerf. Hopefully, he manages to JUMP (what a great pun) right into the competitive games again.

Tara Nerf Super charge rate nerf from main attack: 10 -> 12 shots Buff Super charge rate from buff Super: 17% -> 25%

Tara is all about her Black Hole. And since this is such an important moment of the match, we wanted to double down on rewarding players who manage to get her Super right. Consequently, it makes missing the Super a bit more punitive... but it feels right when we take in considerion how strong is her Super.



Ollie Nerf Hypercharge charge rate: 30 -> 25 "Renegade" Star Power decaying shield: 4000 -> 3000 Ollie, in his Hypercharge, no longer jumps. Instead, he dashes just like the Super.

Ollie was already strong and, of course, his Hypercharge didn't help the meta. Now, you can still prevent him to taunt you the same way you would be able to escape his Super. A Hypercharged Ollie is still really scary though.

Kenji Remove Hypercharge Teleport

We removed the insta-kill button from Kenji.

Jae-yong Nerf "Weekend Warrior" Gadget damage: 2300 -> 2100 Decrease attack unload speed slightly "Time for a Slow Song" Gadget: increase in slowness % from 20 -> 30% & 0.75sec -> 1.25sec

Jae was probably one of the best supports of the previous meta. NOT ANYMORE! We didn't fully nerf him, just tried to give some options by buffing his "Time for a Slow Song" Gadget, which wasn't as popular. Pam would still be proud of him.





Bug Fixes & Improvements