Release Notes October 2025
Maintenance - November 12
BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️
Ollie
• Damage reduced from 2000 → 1800
• Gadget “All Eyez on Me” cooldown increased from 15s → 18s
Mina
• Health reduced from 8200 → 7400
• Second shot damage reduced from 2800 → 2000
Cordelius
• During Super: movement speed bonus reduced from 20% → 10%
• Reload speed reduced from 30% → 20%
Byron
• Hypercharge number of darts reduced from 12 → 6
• Projectile speed slightly reduced
Kaze
• Gadget Invisibility duration 2s → 1.5s (base value)
• Ninja Super "Fist of the Brawl Star" starting damage from 3000 → 2720 & Dash speed reduced to 20%
Meeple
• Hypercharge Super duration reduced from 12s → 10s
Moe
• Hypercharge Super now starts using ammo immediately when activated
BRAWL ARENA Balance Changes ⚖️
BUFFS 🔺
Eve
• Health increased from 450 → 600
• Reload Speed from 1.5% → 2%
Lumi
• Health increased from 300 → 400
Jae
• Health increased from 450 → 550
Willow
• Damage increased from 2% → 3%
NERFS 🔻
Meeple
• Health reduced from 650 → 600
• Damage reduced 6% → 5%
Nani
• Health reduced from 600 → 500
Trunk
• Damage reduced from 4% → 3%
UPSIDE SHOWDOWN Balance Changes ⚖️
NERFS 🔻
Hank
• Bubble size reduced from 35/25/15% → 25/15/10%
• Movement speed reduced from 15/20/25% → 10/15/20%
• Super rate reduced from 30/60%100% → 25/50/75%
Shelly
• Shield reduced from 15/25% → 5/10%
• Super rate reduced from 30/60% → 25/50%
• More Health (legendary reduced from 2000 → 1500
• Projectile range → remove less spread
Lily
• Gadget cooldown (legendary) reduced from 50% → 40%
Belle/Ziggy/Gale
• Slow down Card rate reduced -20%
BUFFS 🔺
Pet card general buff
• Pet Health increased from 20/40/60% → 40/60/80%
• Pet Movement Speed increased from 20/35% → 30/50%
• Passively charge Super speed increased +20%
Deck fixing
• Meg: replaced the charge Hypercharge Card with the speed Card
• Moe: replaced the charge Hypercharge Card with shield Card
• Kaze: replaced the charge Hypercharge card with bush vision
• Mr. P: Projectile size+ Card also makes the damage area from the projectile bigger
Attack range Cards changed to charge Super cards
• Colette: replaced the duplicated epic range Card to +25% damage to the enemy above 50% health
• Colt: fixed legendary range Card stats from +1 → +2
BUG FIXES
🐛 Players on different stages of the Hawkins Hunt had their wins count as losses if they teamed up
🐛 Ball in Brawl Ball was colliding with an invisible wall if any of the players destroyed a wall at the same time
🐛 Team invite mute caused a loading Issue (players got stuck at 87% on the loading screen) after expiration
🐛 If a player joined a Friendly Battle with a non maxed Brawler, that Brawler’s Gears wouldn't work
🐛 Server 44 Error appeared when Pam's Hypercharged turret was placed just before Pam was defeated
🐛 Bots in Brawl Arena were stuck
🐛 Moe wasn't able to use ammo during the Hypercharge Super attack
🐛 In Brawl Ball, the red indicators for the enemy controlling the ball outside of the borders of the players' view were missing
🐛 Some brawlers in secondary forms had old Hypercharge boost values
An Optional Update is available on iOS and Android that fixes the following issues:
🪲 The Mega Quest icon on a Brawler not disappearing even after completing that Brawler’s Mega Quest
🪲 Crashes when creating a Bounty mode map in Map Maker
🪲 The Subway Surfers button still present in the training cave
🪲 Game crashes when claiming items in the Shop
🪲 The unclaimed rewards counter not appearing on the Brawl Pass button if the player had unclaimed bonus rewards
Also, the Legendary Starr Drops will no longer drop Super Rare Skins, only Epic Skins!
Things are Getting Strange...
Stranger Things collab, Gigi, the ballerina Brawler, Hypercharge changes, new Mecha skins & more!
Season Skins
Eleven Lumi | Brawl Pass | Epic
Retro Eleven Lumi | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
Thrilled Eleven Lumi | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
Eddie Draco | Mythic
Hopper Bull | Epic
Will Gus | Epic
Scoops Ahoy Berry | Epic
Dustin Nita | Hypercharged
80’s Dustin Nita | Chroma #1
Future Dustin Nita | Chroma #2
Venture into the Upside Showdown
New Rogue-lite game mode! Collect and build a unique deck of powers to win a Run!
Choose a Brawler to start a Run with.
Each Stage has 10 players in a Free For All Upside Showdown.
Each Stage, choose 1 of 3 unique Powers to equip until the end of the Run.
Each Brawler Deck features Power cards of different rarities: Epic, Mythic, Legendary. Higher rarities grant even better powers.
The top 4 players on each Stage advance to the next Stage.
Ranking higher in the Top 4 means getting 1 card of higher rarity for your next Stage. 2nd gets 1 card Mythic or higher guaranteed, and 1st gets 1 Legendary card guaranteed.
Winning each Stage rewards Waffles until the cap is reached for the current stage.
Once a Run is started, it has to be finished (win or lose).
Losing a Stage ends your Run, and you can start another.
Upside Down stage opens and lasts for 3 days. You can attempt Runs for this stage until it closes, at which point any ongoing Run will be over.
After winning 5 Stages you escape the Upside Down with your rewards! Collect your Trophies and Waffles after each Run.
Brawler Decks & Waffles
Earn Waffles and spend them in the Event Shop to open Card Packs.
Waffles can be earned through the Upside Showdown, Hawkins Hunt (Boss Fight), Mega Quests, Daily Wins & Freebies.
Free Waffles are available to claim daily during the event!
New Card Packs are available in the Event Shop every day.
Each Card Pack contains a whole Deck of Power Cards for a certain Brawler, and some can also contain progression and cosmetics.
The Stranger Pack offers 1 Brawler deck, no other rewards.
The Strangest Pack offers 1 Brawler deck and can also contain currencies and cosmetics.
Once you unlock a certain Brawler’s Deck, you can enter the Upside Down game modes with that Brawler.
Hawkins Hunt (Boss Fight)
3 players fight against an NPC Boss in 5 increasingly difficult stages.
Winning each Stage awards Waffles until the cap is reached.
Bosses: Vecna and Demogorgon! … And Spirit Knight Frank.
Event Hub
Players can see all decks & the ones they have unlocked. The Brawler currently in a run is also indicated.
Each Brawler also features the number of runs successfully completed with them.
Collecting a minimum of 60 Card Packs will reward the Dustin Nita Skin
Collection of all event skins
Completing the collection rewards a unique event Spray
New Brawler!
Gigi: Mythic Assassin
A cursed puppet who brings an unsettling vibe, Gigi and her bonded magician's glove are never found apart. You can find her in the Oddities Shop, dancing between the bookshelves.
Trait (NEW): This Brawler charges their Super from staying close to opponent projectiles and melee attacks.
Attack: PIROUETTE POWER-UP
Gigi spins, dealing damage to all enemies around her, and gains movement speed while spinning.
Super: SHADOW PUPPET
Gigi charges up, then appears at the targeted area. Gigi can charge up again to return to her starting position, dealing area damage when she leaves.
Gadget: LONGER STRINGS
Super charging area is bigger.
Gadget: DISAPPEARING ACT
Gigi creates a temporary area on the ground that makes her (and allies) invisible while inside.
Star Power: PLIÉ PROTECTION
Increases Super charge rate if no damage has been received for a certain time.
Star Power: A HELPING HAND
Super now heals when teleporting.
Title: Strung Up
Hypercharges
Hypercharge stat global change for all Brawlers:
Attack: +5%
Shield +5%
Movement Speed +20%
Explanation: Hypercharges provide slightly too high value to a point that it can feel frustrating to face. Reducing the overall bonuses provided should allow for more ample counterplay throughout the game.
World finals are just around the corner and our data show healthy meta of course with some exceptions that we have tried to address alongside big Hypercharge changes idea was to bring even more Brawlers closer to 45% - 55% Win Rates, make more Star Powers & Gadgets relevant rather than just ‘Hypercharge = win’ gameplay.
Pam: MAMA’S LOVE
Pam’s turret heals on deploy. It continues to heal Brawlers over their max health by providing them with a decaying shield.
Alli: SWAMP SNACKING
Alli heals for 20% of damage dealt during her Hypercharge, and her main attack does max percent health instead of current percent health damage
Mina: TRIPLECANE
Super now fires 3 hurricanes in a cone shape, which can bounce. (Note: Gadget to refresh Super does not synergize with Hypercharged Super)
Ziggy: THE GRAND VORTEX
The Hypercharged Super returns to the position that Ziggy is at after reaching its max range/lifetime (not homing).
More Skins
Season: Mechmas
Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Epic
Wasp Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
Shade Mecha Mandy | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
Mecha Piper
Lotus Mecha Piper | Hypercharged
Petal Mecha Piper | Hypercharged | Chroma #1
Rose Mecha Piper | Hypercharged | Chroma #2
Mecha Jessie | Legendary
Bubblegum Mecha Jessie | Chroma #1
Shining Mecha Jessie | Chroma #2
Miscellaneous skins
Gym Rat Mr. P | Super Rare
Pump It Melodie | Epic
Workout Charlie | Epic
Archer Queen Penny | Supercell ID Rewards | Epic
Pro Pass Skin
Tiger Leon | Stage 1
Shadow Tiger Leon | Stage 2 (Hypercharge)
White Tiger Leon | Hypercharge | Chroma #1
Stalking Tiger Leon | Hypercharge | Chroma #2
199 Gem Skins
Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic
Autumn Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic | Chroma #1
Winter Scarecrow Gigi | Mythic | Chroma #2
Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes
OTHER NEW GAME MODES
Trio Wipeout
Wipeout with 4 teams competing against each other for the most takedowns.
4 teams of 3 players (blue, red, orange, yellow)
First team to reach 10 takedowns wins
Leading team members are marked with a crown
Trio Gem Grab
Gem Grab variation with 4 teams competing against each other.
4 teams of 3 players (blue, red, orange, yellow)
Game starts with gems spread around the map
Each map has varied amount of gem mines
When the winning countdown is active, the winning team’s Brawler holding the most gems is marked with an offscreen indicator, visible to all enemy players.
Environments
REMOVED:
Beach Ball
Katana Kingdom
Enchanted Forest
Subway Surfers
ADDED:
Oddities Shop (Gigi)
Bizarre Circus (Brawl-O-Ween)
Love Swamp (Brawl-O-Ween)
SWAP:
Tropical Island --> Ice Island (Brawl Arena & 5v5 modes)
Maps
Wipeout 4x3
Slay Bay
Overpower Outpost
Nippy Narrows
Permafrost Bayou
Gem Grab 4x3
Polar Payoff
Mine, All Mine
Treasure Pressure
Cold Cash
Upside Showdown
Kroket
Lotus
Gated Community
Mega Boss
Frank
Vecna
Community slot
Showdown
Kroket
Lotus
Gated Community
Makeshift Scaffolding
Gem Grab
Railroad Robbery
Hot Zone
Zone Splitting
Ticket to Die
Knockout
Chivalry
Ranked
Season 1
Featured game mode: Brawl Ball
Spiralling out
Grass Knot
Free Brawler Rotation:
Nani
Buzz
Draco
Season 2
Featured game mode: Hotzone
Free Brawler Rotation:
Berry
Lumi
Leon
Permanent Improvements & Quality of Life
Daily Wins
Every day, you’ll get a different set of rewards to earn!
The new system grants a reward for the first 6 wins each day.
Daily win rewards will be random each day, possible rewards below:
Starr Drops (most common reward)
Hypercharge Starr Drops
Angelic Starr Drops
Demonic Starr Drops
Sushi Rolls
Mega Boxes
Presents (seasonal availability)
Mecha Boxes (very limited release)
There is a chance each day that you’ll get a 'Lucky Day' draw, where you get better Daily Win rewards like more Megaboxes, or a Hypercharge Starr Drop!
Team Up
Team Up changes
Team Up button changed position (closer to a Brawler) to make more sense
Team Up list will show players you’ve recently won with that you can invite
Additional settings for controlling and muting invites
Renamed ‘Search for Team’ to “Quick Join” a team
The Play Again button is now displayed earlier after the battle so you can Team Up faster!
Mega Quests
New Chain Quests with Mega rewards!
Mega Quests have 2 rewards: one reward varies, and the other reward is a lot of Brawl Pass XP.
Two Types of Quests: Mega Quests and Omega Quests
Omega Quest rewards are twice as good!
Each Brawl Pass season comes with a Mega Quest Chain containing 7 Mega Quests. The final Mega Quest is Brawl Pass exclusive. Uncompleted Mega Quests expire at the end of the Brawl Pass Season.
Mega Quest requirements vary - they can be game mode specific, Brawler specific, or global (like gain Trophies, deal damage, take down Brawlers).
If you don’t like your current Mega Quest requirement, there’s an option to reroll different requirements.
When you reroll your current Mega Quest, you’ll lose your current progress.
XP CHANGES
We’re removing Battle XP. Instead, we’ll be giving more XP through the new Mega Quests.
We’re buffing XP Doublers: They used to only double Battle XP, but now they double Quest XP, which is a much larger source of XP!
Mecha Box
Starting in December, the Mecha Box will appear! This is a juicy box that can contain Mecha skins, plus other progression like Star Powers, Hypercharge Starr Drops, Gadgets, and more!
See the Supercell support portal for exact details of contents.
Matchmaking Changes
In Oct 2024 we switched from account based global Trophies to Brawler Trophies [simplified]. This improved the matchmaking speed drastically. But we did notice quality decreased in some trophy ranges. During the previous update we have been experimenting with different queues and saw a positive effect with the changes so we switched them on for all game regular game modes by the end of 63.
Matchmaking now considers both:
Your Brawler skill, based on your selected Brawler’s Trophies
Your overall skill, based on the average Trophies of your Top Brawlers
How it works:
The higher your Brawler’s Trophies, the more matchmaking is based on that Brawler.
The lower your Brawler’s Trophies, the more your overall skill influences matchmaking.
Why we’re doing this:
More consistent match difficulty
Better protection for newer players (no more getting stomped on your first day by pro players)
This helps experienced players try new Brawlers without dominating early matches, and protects new players from facing higher skill opponents too soon.
Encourages Brawler variety without hurting fairness
Balance changes
BUFFS
Ziggy
Attack damage: 1760 -> 1900
It turns out, he was a bit less of a powerhouse than he thought. BUT, let's see how this buff works out! We might still need to tweak his main attack to make it slightly easier to hit.
Pearl
Trait: damage will increase faster over time → 8%
Although she has been somewhat used in higher ranks in specific game modes, there are some clear signs of weakness, especially in lower-ranked games. With this change, we have tried to provide more flexibility by increasing heat regeneration, more damage output, more frequent Supers, more presence in the map AND hopefully allow both of her Star Powers to become relevant.
Maisie
Health: 7200 → 7400
Ironically, snipers are the ones being under fire in the current meta, but Maisie is not just your ordinary sniper. Her shots are trickier to hit due to the delay, so we have tried to give her more breathing room to survive and get closer to her opponents. Would 3% extra health make a difference? Maybe! But the bigger impact comes if you stop using auto-aim with her.
Surge
"Power Surge" Gadget cooldown: 15sec → 13sec
Surge has been consistently used in lower-ranked matches, but he needs more presence at higher ranks. His strength lies in upgrading levels and keeping them (AKA not dying), which can be hard… so a faster cooldown to get extra ammo could help!
Pam
Turret health increase: 5600 → 6080
This is gonna be a BIG update for Pam. Not only is she finally going to Hypercharge, she is getting quite a buff for her healer turret. We hope these changes allow her to support better than ever and become especially relevant in Gem Grab maps where control of the middle is so important.
Max
Hypercharge rate: 35 → 45 (30 shots instead of 40)
"Sneaky Sneakers" Gadget cooldown: 10sec → 8sec
After Jae-Yong was released, we noticed that Max has been less used across competitive modes. Her Gadget Sneaky Sneakers should also be an appealing choice as it is now one of the shortest gadget cooldowns in the game! GOTTA GO FAST!
Poco
Health: 7400 → 7600
"Da Capo!" Star Power healing: 962 -> 988
Very simple: Poco should support his teammates, but for that, he first needs to be able to survive a TINY bit longer.
Penny
Cannon Attack Speed +6%
Penny hasn’t been changed that much recently and we wanted to add some speed to her Old Lobber to add a bit more pressure and boost her role as controller!
Melodie
Health +3%
This allows her to stand out amongst other assassins and make her a bit less squishy.
Colette
Health +3%
This buff hopefully gives her enough time to get an extra hit in and survive a one-on-one battle with a Tank.
Sam
Main attack damage without knuckles: +25%
Super charge rate increased: +25% (10 -> 8 shots)
Yes, we sympathise with Sam mains (all 3 of you) and after his Hypercharge release we wanted to get him to his Super faster. We wanted to make his knuckle-less form a bit more potent so that you aren’t instantly trying to get his knuckles back after throwing them.
Edgar
Star Power: Fisticuffs - increased healing from damage 25% -> 30%
Star Power: Hard Landing - Damage buff +10% increase (1350 -> 1490)
Oh boy, it’s a big day for all you Edgar mains out there as we are buffing both of his Star Powers. We know that this Brawler is played and loved by many of our players, but he can also take his own team down when played incorrectly. Hope these changes will help Edgar mains to be more good randoms than bad.
Rosa
Star Power: Plant Life - Healing inside bushes 300HP -> 400HP per second
In synergy with her Gadget, Rosa will now be even more with nature and get an extra boost from her own created bushes and maps where she can spend more time in the greenery!
Ash
Health +4%
Gadget: Chill Pill Health recovered 3240 -> 3360
With this buff Ash will be among the top Brawlers in terms of Health. He has been depending quite a lot on his Hypercharge, and now with little bit more Health, you can choose between his Gadgets to suit your playstyle.
Nani:
Damage +8%
Star Power: Autofocus - Damage +8%
Landing a hit with Nani can be tricky, so Nani mains will feel the benefit right away. But we also hope that this change will encourage more people to give her a try.
Trunk
Damage +7%
We saw some really nice Trunk plays at the recent esports Last Chance Qualifiers, but for ‘regular’ players, we feel that he needed a better damage output to really make a difference.
Stu
Hypercharge charge rate+16% (38 shots -> 32 shots)
With the Hypercharge changes, it’s still quite important for Stu to have additional mobility and getting a more frequent Hypercharge will help with this.
Gale
Super Charge rate increased: +20% (18 hits -> 15 hits)
Gale has always been tricky to balance, due to his wide shots individually not being able to hit with all projectiles. This change should make it easier to get a Super and blast those enemies away!
NERFS
Mina
Gadgets Cooldowns: 18sec -> 20sec
3rd Attack Damage: 4400 -> 4000
Super charge rate: 5 -> 7
MINA WAS OP
Lumi
Projectile Unload Speed reduction - around 9% effectively (recall is still fast
to have more power close range)
Lumi was good overall, but she was really impactful in the hands of a good player. With this nerf it shouldn’t affect casuals so much and should make her more of a niche pick in higher ranks.
Cordelius
"Comboshrooms" Star Power damage: 30% -> 20%
2nd mushroom damage: 2080 -> 1920
We buffed his attack recently, and it just got a bit too strong in combination with his Star Power. A Star Power nerf should still allow for some counterplay if you are expecting his attack or just react fast enough with a crowd-control ability.
Bonnie
Super charge rate: 4 -> 6 shots (with Epic Gear 3 -> 5)
Hypercharge charge rate: 10 -> 12 shots (that's 11 shots with Gear)
Especially with her Gadget, she was getting her Super too fast. It shouldn't keep her away from the meta though, so don't be worried, Bonnie-mains.
Mr. P
Super charge rate (from attack): 6 -> 8 Shots
Does it feel personal? It does. Is it? OBVIOUSLY NOT. Mr.P is the nightmare of sharpshooters on Bounty/Knockout matches, so now you have to feed him a little bit in order to deserve his penguin oppression.
Draco
Super Damage: 2560 -> 2240 (per second)
Movement Speed: 20% -> 15%
Purple-win-game-button no more! The master of Starr Park is still strong, but more counterable, or so we hope!
Kit
Hypercharge charge rate: 40 -> 30
"Cardboard box" Gadget cooldown: 20sec -> 23sec
Super charge rate: 4 -> 5 attacks
Kit, which, BY THE WAY, is meant to be a support Brawler, was too aggressive. Especially with his constant invisibility due to his Gadget. We hope to put this cat back where it belongs (supporting his teammates more).
Finx
Hypercharge charge rate: 35 -> 30
"Hieroglyph Halt" Star Power: 30% -> 25%
Finx needs some TIME off, hehe, get it? He was getting his Hypercharge too fast! On top of that, his Star Power was a bit too punishing towards Brawlers who were really dependent on their ammo.
Byron
Hypercharge charge rate: 40 -> 30
Kaze
Hypercharge charge rate: 45 -> 30
Both Byron and Kaze are pretty much on the same spot, a good pick for competitive players, but charging their Hypercharges too many times per match, meanwhile being an unpopular pick among the casuals. The nerf on their Hypercharge charge rate should make them more balanced in competitive and not affect the casuals that much.
REWORKS
El Primo
Buff
Super Charge rate from attack: 12 -> 11 shots
Nerf
Small nerf to Super charge rate from Super Attack
The last time we added the Tank Trait to tanks, El Primo WAS the meta. We want to push him more towards the meta again, but we are being more cautious with his buff and nerf. Hopefully, he manages to JUMP (what a great pun) right into the competitive games again.
Tara
Nerf
Super charge rate nerf from main attack: 10 -> 12 shots
Buff
Super charge rate from buff Super: 17% -> 25%
Tara is all about her Black Hole. And since this is such an important moment of the match, we wanted to double down on rewarding players who manage to get her Super right. Consequently, it makes missing the Super a bit more punitive... but it feels right when we take in considerion how strong is her Super.
Ollie
Nerf
Hypercharge charge rate: 30 -> 25
"Renegade" Star Power decaying shield: 4000 -> 3000
Ollie, in his Hypercharge, no longer jumps. Instead, he dashes just like the Super.
Ollie was already strong and, of course, his Hypercharge didn't help the meta. Now, you can still prevent him to taunt you the same way you would be able to escape his Super. A Hypercharged Ollie is still really scary though.
Kenji
Remove Hypercharge Teleport
We removed the insta-kill button from Kenji.
Jae-yong
Nerf
"Weekend Warrior" Gadget damage: 2300 -> 2100
Decrease attack unload speed slightly
"Time for a Slow Song" Gadget: increase in slowness % from 20 -> 30% & 0.75sec -> 1.25sec
Jae was probably one of the best supports of the previous meta. NOT ANYMORE! We didn't fully nerf him, just tried to give some options by buffing his "Time for a Slow Song" Gadget, which wasn't as popular. Pam would still be proud of him.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed: Reload Speed Gear effect not being applied to Lola’s Ego
Fixed: Hypercharge Tokens in ‘Hypercharge Unleashed’ mode not fully charging Stu's Hypercharge
Fixed: Mico's Super targeting not being smooth when going over obstacles and water
Fixed: Colt's Star Power "Slick Boots" doesn't increase Movement Speed
Fixed: If you use Mina’s ‘Capo-what’ Gadget and are defeated before using your Super, you will respawn without Super
Fixed: Cripple Effect doesn't get applied to Crow's and Trunk's Super
Fixed: After destroying walls, if a projectile hits that same place just after it is destroyed, the projectiles will behave like the wall is still there
Fixed: Certain Brawler abilities are unable to cause damage to a Brawler Hexed by Willow’s Super
Optimized Club Chat for low-end devices