It's exactly what the title says. Brawl’s logo will change to a newer version after the next update!



TLDR on why this is happening is:

The old logo started feeling dated and too complex when competing with other brands with more modern looks

“Brawl” is the core of the brand, but it was not very strongly represented in the logo

We wanted to bring our game logo and app icons closer together

After some research and user testing, we landed on a modern recreation of the Brawl logo, that should feel more readable in most contexts and feel fresher while it still retains the original identity through familiar colors and shapes.

THE LONG VERSION!

We also wanted to share more details regarding the process and reasons for this logo change, so that you can have a more informed rant.

THE CHALLENGES WITH THE OLD LOGO

Lack of Brawl emphasis: “Brawl” is the core of the brand and the most recognizable part of the game name that everyone uses to refer to it, but in the old logo, the first thing you see is actually “Stars” due to the dominant color and font size

Complexity : The old logo contained a lot of different elements all put together, making it hard to read in different contexts and sizes

Weak adaptability: Related to the above, using the logo in any place outside of the game or our channels (such as ads, merch, collabs, etc) has proved challenging and often resulted in less than great results

Aged design: Competing for attention in the logo world is tough, and the old logo design was starting to lag behind many other brands that went through these updates

The game logo was also too different from the app logo, with the skull being a minor element of the old logo, as opposed to the app version

Tackling and overcoming these challenges are the main reasons behind this logo change, and our hypothesis was that a new and refreshed look would help on these fronts and improve how the brand is perceived and recognized.

Still, despite all this, we didn’t want to make a change that would throw away the legacy that the old logo represented because this was never intended to be a rebrand, but rather an evolution or update.

This said, we then tested several logo options, ranging from small updates of the old design to strong new directions (for the sake of science). The results came in, and our hypothesis was further backed. The new logo came out as the best performing and received the most positive feedback from the test user groups. Actually, some of them even thought the new logo was the official one, due to its connection with the app logo.