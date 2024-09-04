You will be able to get SpongeBob El Primo FOR FREE! Collect Krusty Kash to get SpongeBob Skins, Power-Ups, and more!

Get SpongeBob El Primo FOR FREE!!!

If you are not in a Club! JOIN A CLUB!

Collect 400,000 Krusty Kash total with your Club

Everyone's progression will count towards the Club

How to get Krusty Kash?

Each Player should get around 18,000 Krusty Kash in total. Here's how you get them:

First win of the day on game modes with the SpongeBob modifier (400 Krusty Kash per day)

Daily chain offer in the Shop (4,600 Krusty Kash total)

Unlocking daily offers from The Krusty Krab (10 Krusty Kash per offer)

From an unlimited lives Challenge happening on September 20th (1,500 Krusty Kash total)

You can also buy Krusty Kash with Gems! Either from the Shop or topping up your missing Krusty Kash with Gems

Get all SpongeBob Skins!

Patrick Buzz, Sandy Jessie, Mr.Krabs Tick, and Plankton Darryl can be found in The Krusty Krab! Buy them with Krusty Kash!

Squidward Mortis is in the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus

SpongeBob El Primo is available as a Club reward

SpongeBob Skins and Power-ups will be available in The Krusty Kash throughout the whole season (September 5th to October 2nd)

The Krusty Krab and Power-ups!

Every day, you have the chance to get one or more offers of the day FOR FREE!!!

Visit the Krusty Krab and spend your Krusty Kash to get special offers with SpongeBob Skins and Power-ups!

Power-ups make a Brawler category stronger! Once you get one item, it'll be equipped to all Brawlers of the same category

If you get the same Power-up twice, it'll upgrade it. It can only be upgraded twice

Power-ups only work on Game Modes with the SpongeBob modifier



Frequently Asked Questions:

Can I get the SpongeBob Skins after the Season ends?

Yes! All the SpongeBob Skins and cosmetics will be available in the Shop as in-app Purchases - not Gems - after the Season ends (including SpongeBob El Primo and Squidward Mortis and his color variations).

The license of the Skins and cosmetics lasts for 1 year and will no longer be available in the shop after September 2025 (but you can still use the Skins/cosmetics if you have acquired them). Currently, we have no plans to bring them back after that.

Can I get the SpongeBob Power-ups after the Season ends?

No.



How many active members do I need in my Club to get SpongeBob El Primo for free?

Around 23 active members.

Does the Krusty Kash bought with Gems also get added to the Club progression?

Yes! Both the ones bought directly or the Krusty Kash offers you top-up with Gems.

Who brawls in a pineapple under the sea?

SpongeBob El Primo!