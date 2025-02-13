IMPORTANT NOTES:
The current Good Randoms Ranked Season is going to be shorter. The new Ranked Season starts with the next update on the 25th of February
The changes below should be final, but things might still change when the new Ranked is released
ANYWAY, Big changes are coming, so let's break them down!
Our main goals with the Ranked rework are:
Making Ranked more competitive for skilled players
Encouraging more players to engage with Ranked and spark their interest in becoming better at Brawl
Rewarding players more for their time and effort
Keeping every season fresh and exciting
Monetizing the game better and having a consistent source to sustain Brawl esports activities
Pro Pass - the new Ranked progression system
Ranked is getting a Brawl Pass-like progression system called Pro Pass. It also has a free track and a paid track, but unlike the Brawl Pass, the Pro Pass is 4 months long!
The reason why it is 4 months long is because it’s going to be tied to major esports events in the year. The first is the Brawl Cup in May, the Last Chance Qualifier in September, and the World Finals in November. The Current plan is to have 3 Pro Passes per year.
To progress in the Pro Pass, you must collect Pro Pass XP, and it can be collected from:
Winning Ranked matches (similar to daily Brawl Pass XP for Brawl Pass, but the Pro Pass XP refreshes Weekly, and you have to win the match)
Ranking up
Watching and interacting with esports broadcasts on event.brawlstars.com throughout the year
You are not REQUIRED to watch Esports to complete the Pass, but it can speed up your progression (especially if you don’t reach higher ranks) and grant you more of the tail reward
Purchasing the Pro Pass, which grants instant progression and 2x Pro Pass XP (and double the weekly limit)
The free track includes better rewards than the old Ranked system and a Legendary Starr Drop as the tail Reward!
See the graphic below:
It’s important to mention that Master Players are not receiving much of a buff in the free track (still a buff, though). But considering around 1% of the players who engage with Ranked get to Masters, and around 5% get to Legendary, this is going to be a more significant buff for 95%(ish) of the current Ranked players and hopefully more attractive for all the rest of the community as well.
The paid track costs $24.99* for the 4-month duration ($6.25 per month) and includes the following:
* Price may vary depending on your country/region.
New Skin Rarity - Pro
As you saw above, we're introducing a new Skin Rarity: Pro!
Pro Skins can be upgraded up to 11 times by collecting “Skin upgrade” items from the Pro Pass (or in Ranked Drops 8 months after the Skin release)
Each upgrade will give you either a visual improvement for the Skin, including a new Spawn VFX, or other cosmetics, including a new animated Brawler Battle Card
For every Season, you can get a Legendary-level Skin in the Free Track of the Pass!
The list of upgrades is as follows:
1st Upgrade - Free Track: [Base Skin]
2nd Upgrade - Free Track: Pin x1, Profile Picture x1, and Spray x1
3rd Upgrade - Free Track: Special Attack effects
4th Upgrade - Free Track: [Upgraded Skin Model]
5th Upgrade - Free Track: Pins x8
6th Upgrade - Free Track: Special Takedown effects
7th Upgrade - Paid Track: Animated Brawler Card - NEW COSMETIC!
8th Upgrade - Paid Track: Special Spawn & Respawn effects - NEW COSMETIC!
9th Upgrade - Paid Track: [Hypercharge form]
10th Upgrade - Paid Track: [Chroma 1]
11th Upgrade - Paid Track: [Chroma 2]
The first Pro Skin will be for Colt (because he obviously doesn’t have enough skins).
Check out the sneak peek for the Base Skin and some concepts!
Ranked is now more competitive!
Our initial goal with the Ranked mode was to make it more receptive to casual players - which we reached! Ranked has around 10 times more players than its previous version (Power League)
However, it became TOO casual for players who were looking for a challenge.
So, in this new rework:
1. We added a new Tier for the highest level of play
New Rank above Masters: Pro
Pro Tier will also unlock the esports button (a special button unlocked for players who want to compete in Brawl Stars esports events)
Masters now has 3 Tiers, Masters I, II, III, which takes 1000 Elo each to advance
Legendary now takes 750 Elo to advance each Tier
2. We are tackling Elo inflation from multiple angles
Removed Floor Protection for Mythic and up (you can now be demoted back to Diamond if you lose more than you win in Mythic)
Elo gain is increased, but Elo loss is more punishing for Legendary and above
Reduced Rank Boost values dramatically (Boost is still only until Mythic)
Trio and Duo team-up is more restrictive as you increase Ranks (you can’t team up with a friend if their Rank is too low compared to yours)
3. Improved Matchmaking
At lower Ranks, matchmaking time should become faster
At higher Ranks, matchmaking will become much more restrictive to your current Rank
Searching will no longer increase Elo search range outside of your Rank restriction
Rank reset no longer puts everyone in Bronze I every month. If you’re Diamond 1 and above, it's always -6 minor ranks from your ending rank. (If you’re Gold 3 and below, you get reset to Silver I and so on)
Mythic and above will now require 12 Power Level 11 Brawlers to play
4. Removed modifiers
We felt modifiers were complex for casual players to understand and it restricted the viable Brawlers meta too much, so we’re scrapping it and will make Ranked Seasons feel fresh in other ways!
5. Big change to Gadgets
Gadgets can now be used unlimited times but with a cooldown
Each Gadget has its own cooldown based on how strong they are (starting from 7 seconds up to 30 seconds)
+1 Gadget Gear has now been changed to a reduced cooldown Gear
(This change is not exclusive to Ranked, but the competitive Players would be the ones more interested in it)
New Game Modes in Ranked
To keep things fresh, we’ll be experimenting with a new game mode every month in Ranked
First, the mode will be tested in Trophies
If competitive, it will be added to Ranked
If not competitive, it may be adjusted or reworked before being added
The first game mode added will be CLEANING DUTY (same as Jelly Catch but reskinned)
Brawl Hockey is the next candidate, but it still needs discussion and maybe some changes
Try Maxed out Brawlers every Season!
If you don’t own all the Brawlers and are struggling with maxing them all out for Ranked, we have something for you
Each season, 3 fully maxed-out Brawlers will be available for everyone to use ONLY in Ranked
These trial Brawlers will rotate each season
This will allow players to try out new Brawlers, experience max power levels, and fill in team gaps when needed
These 3 maxed Brawlers will count towards the Brawler requirements for each Rank
Changes to the Ranked Drop
Since Pro Skins are now guaranteed in the Pro Pass, we are changing Ranked Drops. We:
Kept all previous Ranked Skins that were available in Ranked Drops
Added more cosmetics such as Profile Pictures, Pins, and Sprays that can only be obtained from Ranked Drops
Added Skin Upgrade item (but it’s only available in Ranked Drops 8 months after the release of the Pro Skin)
Added Pro Pass XP as one of the possible rewards to progress faster and get to the Legendary Starr Drop tail reward
New Paint Job for Ranked 2025
We’re visually refreshing Ranked all together!
Battle Cards no longer decay and are permanently collected
New Ranked Tier visuals for all Ranks
New Battle Card visuals to collect
You can now customize which Battle Card to display in your profile
Other Ranked Improvements
Ranked 2.0 Seasons timing will be changed to start on the 3rd Thursday of each month, with the first Ranked 2.0 starting immediately after the update on February 25th, running until April 16th. The 2nd Ranked 2.0 Season will start April 17th, the 3rd Thursday of April
The ranked emblem is now always shown in Ranked (instead of Brawler Mastery)
You can now “Heart” Brawlers to favorite them!
Favorite Brawlers will be filtered to the front during the Ranked Pick phase
Red and Blue side spawn viewing distance fixed to match
So, Ranked is expected to be more competitive, have better rewards, and provide a smoother progression with the Pro Pass! Things can still change, but we expect to release everything above with the upcoming update.