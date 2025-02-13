Ranked is getting a Brawl Pass-like progression system called Pro Pass. It also has a free track and a paid track, but unlike the Brawl Pass, the Pro Pass is 4 months long!

The reason why it is 4 months long is because it’s going to be tied to major esports events in the year. The first is the Brawl Cup in May, the Last Chance Qualifier in September, and the World Finals in November. The Current plan is to have 3 Pro Passes per year.