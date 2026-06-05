THE FORMULA BRAWL EVENT IS HERE!
To celebrate Bolt's upcoming release and his love for racing, we bring you the Formula Brawl Event running from June 7 to June 12! The event consists of a real-life mini Circuit du Starr Park, featuring 10 marbles representing Brawlers (Marbrawlers? 🤔) who will compete across 3 races for the Championship Title!
Place your bet on the winner before each race and earn Chaos Drops based on where your Marbrawler finishes.
HOW IT WORKS
The event runs over 3 rounds, and each round follows the same structure:
Day 1
Betting Day: Pick the Marbrawler you think will win the next race.
Day 2
Race Day: Watch the race, see where your pick lands, and collect your reward.
Remember to check the Championship Leaderboard and collect your rewards after each race!
REWARDS
Every prediction guarantees at least 1 Chaos Drop per race. Predict all 3 race winners correctly, and you can get up to 15 Chaos Drops!
Finishing Position
Chaos Drops
|1st
|5
|2nd
|3
|3rd
|2
|4th-10th
|1
*Make sure to claim your rewards by June 15th @ 08:00 UTC.
BETTING DAYS
Betting Screen
This is where you place your vote. You'll see a grid of all 10 Marbrawler Racers and can select one. Once you confirm, your bet is locked in, but you can change your mind and switch your pick any time before the timer runs out.
Championship Leaderboard
This board shows the overall standings for the full circuit, including Championship points and current rankings after each round.
After all 3 races, the Marbrawler with the most Championship points is crowned the Formula Brawl World Champion!
RACE DAYS
Races take place on June 8, 10, and 12 and can be watched on the Event screen, the Brawl Stars YouTube channel, and any of our official social media channels at 15:00 UTC. Just make sure to place your prediction before the race starts.
Once the race is over, head back to the Event screen, where you'll be able to either watch the full race video or skip straight to the results screen to see the final standings and claim your reward.
Good luck with your picks, and may the best Marbrawler win! Go vote NOW!