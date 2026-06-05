To celebrate Bolt's upcoming release and his love for racing, we bring you the Formula Brawl Event running from June 7 to June 12! The event consists of a real-life mini Circuit du Starr Park, featuring 10 marbles representing Brawlers (Marbrawlers? 🤔) who will compete across 3 races for the Championship Title!

Place your bet on the winner before each race and earn Chaos Drops based on where your Marbrawler finishes.