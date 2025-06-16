Winners' Pins are now way more accessible:

Gold Events : Top 4 teams earn a Winners' Pin

Silver Events : Top 2 teams get the Pin

Bronze Events: Winning team scores it

This new structure spreads the love, so even more teams walk away with bragging rights — and awesome Pins.

Last chance to get the Spike Winners' Pin!

The Spike’s Winners’ Pin will only stay for just two more weeks. Starting July 1st, a brand-new Winners' Pin will be introduced — and it’s here to stay. Keep your eyes on special Pin events happening throughout this launch period!

New Contributor Pin — Support While You Collect

Coming with the rework: the new Contributor Pin for just $2.50! A portion of each sale goes to:

Organizers (10%) – rewarding those who make these events happen

Matcherino support (15%) – helping power up backend services and community infrastructure

Do not worry about the old contributors’ Pin; it’s here to stay!