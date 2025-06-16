The New Era of Matcherino x Brawl Stars: More Incentives, More Ways to Compete and... 2 More Pins?!
The Matcherino tournament program is evolving — and it’s all about giving more to the players, organizers, and community. From streamlined tournament tiers to exciting new incentives (yes, including two new Pins!), this rework opens the door to more competition, more recognition, and more reasons to get involved.
Here’s everything you need to know:
PIN CHANGES: More Ways to Win, More Reasons to Compete
Winners' Pins are now way more accessible:
Gold Events: Top 4 teams earn a Winners' Pin
Silver Events: Top 2 teams get the Pin
Bronze Events: Winning team scores it
This new structure spreads the love, so even more teams walk away with bragging rights — and awesome Pins.
Last chance to get the Spike Winners' Pin!
The Spike’s Winners’ Pin will only stay for just two more weeks. Starting July 1st, a brand-new Winners' Pin will be introduced — and it’s here to stay. Keep your eyes on special Pin events happening throughout this launch period!
New Contributor Pin — Support While You Collect
Coming with the rework: the new Contributor Pin for just $2.50! A portion of each sale goes to:
Organizers (10%) – rewarding those who make these events happen
Matcherino support (15%) – helping power up backend services and community infrastructure
Do not worry about the old contributors’ Pin; it’s here to stay!
TOURNAMENT & ORGANIZER STRUCTURE: Simple, Scalable, Open to All!
We’ve streamlined how tournaments work with two clear organizer tiers:
Starter Tier
Open to everyone
No Pins or prize pools
Great for newcomers learning the ropes
Partnered Tier
Access to Pins, crowdfunding, and prize pools
Hosts tournaments in 3 levels:
Bronze: Crowdfunded
Silver: $100 base prize pool + crowdfunded
Gold: $500 base prize pool + crowdfunded
Major change: Anyone can now create tournaments — no application needed!
Only Partnered events get Pins and prize money, but now everyone can get involved.
Bonus for organizers: 10% of all Pin sales go directly to Partnered organizers — helping them grow their scenes and give back to their communities.
FOR PLAYERS: More Tournaments, More Prizes, More Chances to Shine
Every region will now host at least:
1 Gold event
2 Silver events
...every month!
That means more prize money, more Pins, and more competition. Plus, the top 4 teams in every prized tournament will now earn rewards — not just the winner.
A monthly calendar will highlight all Bronze, Silver, and Gold events across regions. Check back often — new tournaments can be added anytime here: https://matcherino.com/supercell
When is this happening?
The Matcherino x Brawl Stars rework will be launched on the 1st of July! For more information, follow Matcherino on:
Brawl Stars x Matcherino events page: https://matcherino.com/supercell
Discord: https://discord.gg/gr83bwWQ8h