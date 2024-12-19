Supercell logo
19 Dec 2024
Blog – Brawl Stars

PATCH NOTES: Toy Story!

Maintenance and Balance Changes - December 18th

Balance Changes:

Buzz Lightyear 🚀

  • Saber Mode:
    Health points 4500 ➝ 4200
    Super charge from basics 4 hits ➝ 5 hits

  • Laser Mode:

    • Damage - 1160 ➝ 1080 (which also slightly decreased the Super charge)

Fixes:

  • Fixed the placement of the Hot Zone in the Watersports map

  • The Sk8 Beats environment now has the correct music

  • Jessie’s turret now appears in battle cards, and during her win animation

  • Fixed some visual issues with Kenji’s lose animation

  • Solved an issue with Kenji being able to knock the ball out of the map in Brawl Ball 5v5

  • Buzz Lightyear Hypercharge description now has the correct icon for Speed stats (instead of the Health icon)

  • Winning with Buzz Lightyear no longer displays trophy loss or gains on the home screen. The trophy count will remain the same

  • Fixed the crash error when Buzz Lightyear flies out of the map

  • Janet no longer returns to the starting point of her first Super when using her Hypercharged Super just before landing

  • Gray’s Gadget "Walking Cane" now charges his Super

  • The first Puddle created by Berry's Super no longer does 3040 damage at the first tick

  • Fixed Melodie's animation while and after Hypercharged

  • Nita and Dynamike Brawlidays recolor Skins are now correctly labeled

  • Desert Scorpion Chuck poles are now correctly placed on the map

Optional update for Android and iOS

Fixed the game crashing for the Arabic and Hebrew languages when selecting Buzz Lightyear on the Brawlers selection screen.

New Collab: Toy Story!

The latest Brawl Stars collab is here with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story! We’ll have Toy Story Skins inspired by movie characters like Colt Woody, Bo Beep Bibi, Jessie Jessie, and Surge Lightyear. But that’s not all—we will also have Buzz Lightyear as the first-ever Temporary Brawler in Brawl Stars!

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR - Temporary Brawler

Buzz Lightyear has landed in Starr Park! Featuring three different Brawling modes, you’ll be able to play with Buzz for FREE from December 12th until February 4th, 2025!

Basic Attack

  • Laser: SET TO STUN

    • Buzz Lightyear fires a laser blast that deals damage on impact and applies a burn effect, causing additional damage over time.

  • Saber: SABER SLASH

    • Buzz Lightyear skillfully swipes his saber dealing heavy melee damage.

  • Wing: GALACTIC BLAST

    • Buzz Lightyear fires two laser beams, dealing increased damage to targets at closer range.

Super

  • Laser: LASER FRENZY

    • Buzz Lightyear fires a burst of lasers, dealing immediate damage and inflicting a burn that damages opponents over time

  • Saber: TO THE RESCUE!

    • Buzz Lightyear leaps into the air, charging forward with his saber, knocking back all opponents he strikes.

  • Wing: FLYING WITH STYLE

    • Buzz Lightyear leaps into the sky, swooping down on opponents while dropping a payload as he's moving.

Gadget

  • All modes: TURBO BOOSTERS

    • Buzz Lightyear activates his turbo, sprinting forward in his current direction.

Hypercharge

  • All Modes: BRAVADO

    • Buzz Lightyear gains a boost to all his base stats, increasing his speed and strength, while his Super remains unaffected.

Mastery Title: TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!

Important info about Buzz Lightyear

  • Buzz will be unlockable as the first free reward of the Brawlidays calendar

  • You can choose the Brawling mode in the Brawler selection screen after clicking on Buzz

  • Buzz Lightyear will NOT be available in Ranked

  • Buzz’s Trophies work the same as with standard Brawlers, EXCEPT all the Trophies you earn with Buzz will count towards the Trophy Box + on Season reset, all of his Trophies under 1000 will automatically be added to the new Season’s Trophy Box

  • When Buzz leaves the game before the January Season ends, his Season Trophies will still count towards that Season’s Trophy Box

Brawlidays

The Brawlidays are back! This time with a new Daily Freebie Calendar, a Mega Tree Club Event, and PRESENTS!

Presents are similar to Starr Drops, but include the new Toy Skins (not the Toy Story Skins!), a selection of old Brawlidays Skins, Currency and Gems!

The Brawlidays celebrations start on December 12th and end on December 25th!

Brawlidays Calendar

  • The Brawlidays Calendar will have FREEBIES EVERYDAY and starts with the FREE temporary Brawler from the Toy Story collab, Buzz Lightyear! 

  • Remaining Freebies include the new Toy Skins, Brawlidays Cosmetics, progression and the new Presents!

  • Even if you miss a day, you can still claim all your freebies until January 1st, 2025

Mega Tree Club Event

  • The Mega Pig has turned into a Mega Tree!

  • takes place for a longer period and there’s no limit to how many rewards you can get!

  • You will get Tickets to use everyday and even if you miss a day, those tickets will pile so you can use them anytime during the duration of the event

  • With the tickets you can play for your club, a win will count towards the overall score. The higher the score, the more rewards your Club will get at the end of the Mega Tree event

  • The Mega Tree will also feature a bigger pool Game Modes and Modifiers

  • The Mega Tree Club ends on December 25th, and everyone in the Club will be able to open all their Presents that day

Pizza Planet Event

The Pizza Planet event is coming in January and you can get the Surge Lightyear Skin and the new Brawler Meeple FOR FREE! 

  • Your main objective in the event is to earn Pizza Slices and use them in the new Arcade Shop!

  • In the Arcade Shop, you can spend Pizza Slices on special offers featuring the new Starr Force Skins, special cosmetics, currencies, Presents, Brawlers and, if you save enough Pizza slices, you’ll even be able to get the new Brawler, Meeple for FREE!

  • Every day in the Arcade Shop “The Claw” will also pick 1 free offer for you to claim!

  • To collect Pizza Slices, you can complete Special Quests or play the new leaderboard event!

  • This event plays similar to the Contests from the Angels VS Demons Event, with each leaderboard running for 3 days

  • You get tickets every day and then use them to play matches. If you win, then you get a score that increases your leaderboard ranking

  • On top of that, you can earn even higher scores by being good! So winning faster, doing a lot of damage, healing, completing the objectives, and taking down Brawlers will all add up to your score!

  • The total score of the match is attributed to the whole team, and if your team wins, you also get a score multiplier on top of that!

  • This event will also feature several 2v2 variations of the standard game modes and the new Brawl Hockey and Special Delivery game modes

    • Some of these modes will also be running as Trophy modes alongside the event

There will also be a Daily Pizza Delivery in the regular Shop, where you can claim Pizza Slices every day, and at the end of the calendar, there will be Surge Lightyear for FREE!

The Pizza Planet starts on January 2nd and ends on February 5th, together with the Starr Force Brawl Pass Season!

New Brawlers

MEEPLE - Controller (Epic)

Meeple knows the rules to every board game in existence, and if you break them… Well, let’s just say you don’t want to break them. They hate cheaters and those who don’t follow the rules, but there's one exception to the rules… Meeple themselves!

  • Basic Attack: BOOMHAVEN

    • Meeple shoots various projectiles that will slightly home towards the nearest enemy

  • Super: CRITICAL SUCCESS

    • Meeple cheats, somehow rolling a NAT21 on a d20, allowing all team projectiles in the Super area to pierce through environments

  • Star Power: DO NOT PASS GO

    • When you shoot through the environment deal more damage

  • Star Power: RULE BENDING

    • Critical success also increases allies' reload speed within the area by 20%

  • Gadget: MANSIONS OF MEEPLE

    • Meeple’s next attack creates dice towers around the impact area and deals damage on impact.

  • Gadget: RAGEQUIT

    • Meeple lashes out in rage at nearby enemies, stunning them. Ragequit stuns for a longer period of time the fewer hitpoints Meeple has.

  • Mastery Title: CHEATER

OLLIE - Tank (Mythic)

Ollie rides his customized hoverboard around Starr Park, grinding rails and causing trouble! A fan of old-school hip-hop, Ollie blasts his favorite tunes wherever he goes. His music is contagious… literally. Brawlers can’t help but dance when they hear it!

  • Basic Attack: BRING THE RUCKUS

    • Ollie’s hoverboard fires soundwaves which deal damage and go through enemies.

  • Super: HYPNOTIZE

    • Ollie dashes forward with a gnarly hoverboard trick and starts charging a music blast, dealing damage and hypnotizing all enemies around him. While charging the music blast Ollie can’t attack. Enemies will move towards Ollie and cannot be controlled while being hypnotized. 

  • Star Power:  KICK, PUSH

    • While near walls Ollie kicks off his hoverboard and gains 20% extra movement speed

  • Star Power: RENEGADE

    • After dashing forward with his super, Ollie gains a shield, decaying over time.

  • Gadget: REGULATE

    • Ollie jumps and does a rad kickflip, hypnotizing all enemies where he lands. 

  • Gadget: ALL EYEZ ON ME

    • Ollie’s next attack will hypnotize any enemies hit.

  • Mastery Title: BASED

New Hypercharges

  • Gray - ANOTHER DIMENSION

    • Summons a second pair of portals that also gives allies a shield when passing through

  • Janet - MAGNUM OPUS

    • Gives full movement control during her Super (and can even stay still in the air now!)

  • Ash - RAT KING

    • Super now spawns double the amount of rats!

  • Eve - GENERATIONS

    • Spawn an egg that continuously launches out hatchlings until it decays or gets destroyed

  • Berry - DOUBLE SCOOPS

    • Paint area is much wider and extends past Berry’s final Super position

  • Melodie - FLASH MOB

    • Adds up to 3 additional hypercharged notes when using her Super (so you can have max 3 regular + 3 hypercharge notes = total of 6 notes maximum!)

New Skins

TOY STORY

  • Surge Lightyear

  • Woody Colt

  • Bo Peep Bibi

  • Jessie Jessie

TOYS

  • Pop Penny

  • Cuddly Kit

  • Loopy Lola

  • Pop-up Darryl

BRAWLIDAYS

  • Reindeer Bonnie

  • Jolly Janet

  • Reinbear Nita

  • Sugar Bomb Mike

STARR FORCE

  • Hebi Kenji

  • Mamushi Kenji | Chroma #1

  • Aodaisho Kenji | Chroma #2

  • Moon Driller Moe

  • Gigantophis Gray

  • Runner Nita

  • Starr Horse Berry

  • Extraterrestrial Eve

GOOD RANDOMS

  • Pop Melodie

  • REDWHITE Melodie | Chroma #1

  • BLACKGREEN Melodie | Chroma #2

  • Quit Playing Poco

  • Bye Bye Buzz

  • Woodriver Stu

BRAWLENTINES

  • Romantic Dynamike

  • Cupid Bo

MISC

  • Jungle Gene

  • Galactic Gale

  • Maverick Crow

  • Robo Penny

  • Ollie-G

  • Strike Meeple

  • World Finals Leon

Balance Changes

Buffs

  • El Primo

    • HP increased: 6000 → 6300

El Primo gains some extra durability to suplex opponents more effectively and just MORE

  • Lou

    • Reload speed reduced: 1300 → 1100

Lou's hard-to-hit shots now benefit from faster reloads to improve overall effectiveness or so you can miss them more often

  • Willow

    • Increased Super projectile size: 50 → 150

Increasing the projectile size enhances reliability and aligns better with her mind-control theme, if you still often miss after this, then the issue should be elsewhere (as in you)

  • Griff

    • Increased Super damage: 660 → 720

A raise for Griff to align with his money-centric views on life

  • Maisie

    • Increased main attack damage: 1400 → 1500

This buff should make her shots more rewarding and satisfying to hit! Unless you miss

  • Charlie

    • Increased HP: 3300 → 3500

Additional durability to help Charlie be more effective in close quarters

  • Mico

    • Increased HP: 3000 → 3300

More HP for monke

  • Nani

    • Hypercharge stats boosts:

      • Damage increased: 15% → 25%

      • Movement speed Increased: 15% → 25%

Nani?! Her Hypercharge should now feel more Hyperchargey!

Nerfs

  • Moe

    • Main attack reload speed increased: 1500 → 2000

    • Super damage: 800 → 600

While previous nerfs helped, This little $%t$’s Main attack and Super are still too strong, so these changes should make playing him require more brains

  • Kenji

    • Reload speed increased: 800 → 1000

Kenji was ALSO still quite strong after the prior nerfs so we reduced his reload speed to balance his DPS, Super charge, and general survivability

  • Frank

    • Star Power Power Grab damage decreased: 50% → 25%

Bonk - now with slightly less bonk

  • Surge

    • HP decreased: 3300 → 3000

Surge was getting too Alpha and really needed an HP reduction to encourage more strategic engagements and reduce his dominance

  • Melodie

    • Super charge rate decreased: 4 → 5 Ammo

We’re tuning her Super charge rate down to balance her already strong win rate and make her more approachable (she isn’t)

  • Piper

    • Gadget Auto-Aimer: Slow effect removed

Adjusting Piper’s Gadget to still be defensive but not as debilitating to the opponent’s feelings

  • Clancy

    • Level 3 bonus movement speed decreased: 170 → 100

Short legs shouldn't move that fast

  • Rico

    • Multiball Launcher damage decreased: 140 → 120

Reduced damage to balance effectiveness, so imagine stepping on a less painful LEGO

Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

Seasonal Games Modes

  • New: Brawl Hockey (3v3 Trophy Mode) - Part of Pizza Planet Event

    • Brawl Ball with a slippery puck that can be shot to make it slide

    • The first team to score 3 goals wins


  • New: Special Delivery (3v3 Trophy Mode) - Part of Pizza Planet Event

    • 1 track Payload, first one to move it to their designated side wins

    • Stand near Payload to move it. Two friendlies can negate the presence of one enemy, so it will still be pushed

    • The cart will move faster on a track it already went through

    • In overtime, the payload moves much faster


  • New: 2v2 Game Modes for Pizza Planet Arcade event

    • Brawl Ball

    • Knockout

    • Gem Grab

    • Hot Zone

    • Basket Brawl

    • Brawl Hockey

    • Special Delivery


  • Returning game modes for Brawlidays Tree Club Event:

    • Present Plunder

    • Carry the Gift

    • Bot Drop

    • Paint Brawl

    • Holiday Havoc (Redux of Jellyfishing game mode)

    • Soul Collector

    • Spirit Wars

    • Modifiers: Super Bushy, Unlimited Power, Ice Age, Timed Detonation, Quickfire, Big Friend, Instagib, Gotta Go Fast and Gadgets Galore


Environments

  • Removed

    • Mortis Mortuary

    • Poco’s Band Stand

    • Ghost Metro

    • Mad Evil Manor

    • Oddities Shop

  • Added

    • Sk8 Beats (New)

    • Brawl Hockey (New)

    • Starr Toons Studio

    • Fighting Game

    • Starr Force

    • Mr. P’s Snowtel

    • Arcade

    • Griff’s Gift Shop


Mode Rotation

  • Slot: Brawl Ball 5v5/Knockout 5v5

  • Knockout 5v5 will be removed from rotation and replaced by Wipeout 5v5

  • Slot: Knockout 3v3 and Duels

    • We will re-introduce Wipeout 3v3 and Bounty 3v3 which will rotate with Duels in the same slot

Maps

  • Bounty

    • No Excuses (a REDUX of the map formerly known as “Purple Paradise”)

    • Canal Grande

    • Shooting Star

    • Snake Prairie

    • Layer Cake

    • Hideout

  • Brawl Ball

    • Second Try (New)

    • Trickey (New)

    • Pinhole Punt

    • Center Stage

    • Sneaky Fields

    • Pinball Dreams

    • Triple Dribble

    • Beach Ball

    • Backyard Bowl

    • Sunny Soccer

    • Super Beach

    • Penalty Kick

  • Duels

    • Petticoat Duel

    • No Surrender

    • Shrouding Serpent

    • Warrior’s Way

    • Monkey Maze

    • Zen Garden

  • Gem Grab

    • Forest Clearing (New)

    • The cooler Hard Rock (New)

    • Crystal Arcade

    • Deathcap Trap

    • Last Stop

    • Hard Rock Mine

    • Double Swoosh

    • Gem Fort

    • Rustic Arcade

    • Open Space

    • Undermine

    • Minecart Madness

  • Heist

    • Safe(r) Zone (New)

    • The Great Lake (New)

    • GG 2.0 (a REDUX of G.G. Mortuary)

    • Kaboom Canyon

    • Safe Zone

    • Hot Potato

  • Hot Zone

    • Watersport (New)

    • Noisy Neighbors (New)

    • Open Business

    • Dueling Beetles

    • Ring of Fire

    • Parallel Plays

  • Knockout

    • H for… (New)

    • Two Rivers (New)

    • Deep Forest (New)

    • Tiny Islands (New)

    • Temple of Vroom (New)

    • Overgrown Ruins (New)

    • Goldarm Gulch

    • Out in the Open

    • Belle’s Rock

    • New Horizons

    • Flaring Phoenix

    • Four Levels

  • Wipeout

    • Layer Bake

    • Quad Damage

    • The Great Open

    • Infinite Doom

    • Spice Production

    • Slayer’s Paradise

  • Showdown

    • Acid Lakes

    • Island Invasion

    • Skull Creek

    • Dark Passage

    • Flying Fantasies

    • Rockwall Brawl

    • Safety Center

    • Feast or Famine

    • Cavern Churn

    • Double Trouble

    • Dried Up River

    • Marksman’s Paradise

Quality of Life Improvements

  • The regular Brawl Pass can now be purchased from The Supercell Store

  • Players can now adjust the volume of sound effects and music in the Settings

  • The Shop now has indicators for Seasonal and Exclusive Skins

  • Players in inactive Clubs will occasionally receive suggestions to join more active Clubs

  • We replaced the Thumbs Up/Down button at the end of matches with an option to share the match replay with your Club

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the placement of bushes in Sneaky Fields (Brawl Ball) and Safe Zone (Heist) to be symmetric on both sides of the map

  • Fixed spawn locations in Pinball Dreams

  • Fixed some iOS devices showing low-quality textures 

  • Continued improving the shop performance for low-end devices to reduce crashes and increase Shop opening speed

  • Fixed Otis’ Star Power not working after using his Hypercharge (it now correctly shoots 4 projectiles instead of 3)

  • Fixed a camera issue where sometimes one team could not see as far on the map as the other team

  • Fixed Lily’s auto-attack animation not working correctly for her Basic Attack

  • Fixed invisible Brawlers becoming visible when they came close to the ball in Brawl Ball

  • Fixed texture issues with the Leon the Stray Skin

  • Fixed the issue with Otis' shooting more projectiles than supposed after using his Hypercharge

  • Fixed an issue causing Ranked Quests not being generated for some players after a new Brawl Pass season starts