Balance Changes:
Buzz Lightyear 🚀
Saber Mode:
Health points 4500 ➝ 4200
Super charge from basics 4 hits ➝ 5 hits
Laser Mode:
Damage - 1160 ➝ 1080 (which also slightly decreased the Super charge)
Fixes:
Fixed the placement of the Hot Zone in the Watersports map
The Sk8 Beats environment now has the correct music
Jessie’s turret now appears in battle cards, and during her win animation
Fixed some visual issues with Kenji’s lose animation
Solved an issue with Kenji being able to knock the ball out of the map in Brawl Ball 5v5
Buzz Lightyear Hypercharge description now has the correct icon for Speed stats (instead of the Health icon)
Winning with Buzz Lightyear no longer displays trophy loss or gains on the home screen. The trophy count will remain the same
Fixed the crash error when Buzz Lightyear flies out of the map
Janet no longer returns to the starting point of her first Super when using her Hypercharged Super just before landing
Gray’s Gadget "Walking Cane" now charges his Super
The first Puddle created by Berry's Super no longer does 3040 damage at the first tick
Fixed Melodie's animation while and after Hypercharged
Nita and Dynamike Brawlidays recolor Skins are now correctly labeled
Desert Scorpion Chuck poles are now correctly placed on the map
Fixed the game crashing for the Arabic and Hebrew languages when selecting Buzz Lightyear on the Brawlers selection screen.
The latest Brawl Stars collab is here with Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story! We’ll have Toy Story Skins inspired by movie characters like Colt Woody, Bo Beep Bibi, Jessie Jessie, and Surge Lightyear. But that’s not all—we will also have Buzz Lightyear as the first-ever Temporary Brawler in Brawl Stars!
Buzz Lightyear has landed in Starr Park! Featuring three different Brawling modes, you’ll be able to play with Buzz for FREE from December 12th until February 4th, 2025!
Basic Attack
Laser: SET TO STUN
Buzz Lightyear fires a laser blast that deals damage on impact and applies a burn effect, causing additional damage over time.
Saber: SABER SLASH
Buzz Lightyear skillfully swipes his saber dealing heavy melee damage.
Wing: GALACTIC BLAST
Buzz Lightyear fires two laser beams, dealing increased damage to targets at closer range.
Super
Laser: LASER FRENZY
Buzz Lightyear fires a burst of lasers, dealing immediate damage and inflicting a burn that damages opponents over time
Saber: TO THE RESCUE!
Buzz Lightyear leaps into the air, charging forward with his saber, knocking back all opponents he strikes.
Wing: FLYING WITH STYLE
Buzz Lightyear leaps into the sky, swooping down on opponents while dropping a payload as he's moving.
Gadget
All modes: TURBO BOOSTERS
Buzz Lightyear activates his turbo, sprinting forward in his current direction.
Hypercharge
All Modes: BRAVADO
Buzz Lightyear gains a boost to all his base stats, increasing his speed and strength, while his Super remains unaffected.
Mastery Title: TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!
Buzz will be unlockable as the first free reward of the Brawlidays calendar
You can choose the Brawling mode in the Brawler selection screen after clicking on Buzz
Buzz Lightyear will NOT be available in Ranked
Buzz’s Trophies work the same as with standard Brawlers, EXCEPT all the Trophies you earn with Buzz will count towards the Trophy Box + on Season reset, all of his Trophies under 1000 will automatically be added to the new Season’s Trophy Box
When Buzz leaves the game before the January Season ends, his Season Trophies will still count towards that Season’s Trophy Box
The Brawlidays are back! This time with a new Daily Freebie Calendar, a Mega Tree Club Event, and PRESENTS!
Presents are similar to Starr Drops, but include the new Toy Skins (not the Toy Story Skins!), a selection of old Brawlidays Skins, Currency and Gems!
The Brawlidays celebrations start on December 12th and end on December 25th!
The Brawlidays Calendar will have FREEBIES EVERYDAY and starts with the FREE temporary Brawler from the Toy Story collab, Buzz Lightyear!
Remaining Freebies include the new Toy Skins, Brawlidays Cosmetics, progression and the new Presents!
Even if you miss a day, you can still claim all your freebies until January 1st, 2025
The Mega Pig has turned into a Mega Tree!
takes place for a longer period and there’s no limit to how many rewards you can get!
You will get Tickets to use everyday and even if you miss a day, those tickets will pile so you can use them anytime during the duration of the event
With the tickets you can play for your club, a win will count towards the overall score. The higher the score, the more rewards your Club will get at the end of the Mega Tree event
The Mega Tree will also feature a bigger pool Game Modes and Modifiers
The Mega Tree Club ends on December 25th, and everyone in the Club will be able to open all their Presents that day
The Pizza Planet event is coming in January and you can get the Surge Lightyear Skin and the new Brawler Meeple FOR FREE!
Your main objective in the event is to earn Pizza Slices and use them in the new Arcade Shop!
In the Arcade Shop, you can spend Pizza Slices on special offers featuring the new Starr Force Skins, special cosmetics, currencies, Presents, Brawlers and, if you save enough Pizza slices, you’ll even be able to get the new Brawler, Meeple for FREE!
Every day in the Arcade Shop “The Claw” will also pick 1 free offer for you to claim!
To collect Pizza Slices, you can complete Special Quests or play the new leaderboard event!
This event plays similar to the Contests from the Angels VS Demons Event, with each leaderboard running for 3 days
You get tickets every day and then use them to play matches. If you win, then you get a score that increases your leaderboard ranking
On top of that, you can earn even higher scores by being good! So winning faster, doing a lot of damage, healing, completing the objectives, and taking down Brawlers will all add up to your score!
The total score of the match is attributed to the whole team, and if your team wins, you also get a score multiplier on top of that!
This event will also feature several 2v2 variations of the standard game modes and the new Brawl Hockey and Special Delivery game modes
Some of these modes will also be running as Trophy modes alongside the event
There will also be a Daily Pizza Delivery in the regular Shop, where you can claim Pizza Slices every day, and at the end of the calendar, there will be Surge Lightyear for FREE!
The Pizza Planet starts on January 2nd and ends on February 5th, together with the Starr Force Brawl Pass Season!
Meeple knows the rules to every board game in existence, and if you break them… Well, let’s just say you don’t want to break them. They hate cheaters and those who don’t follow the rules, but there's one exception to the rules… Meeple themselves!
Basic Attack: BOOMHAVEN
Meeple shoots various projectiles that will slightly home towards the nearest enemy
Super: CRITICAL SUCCESS
Meeple cheats, somehow rolling a NAT21 on a d20, allowing all team projectiles in the Super area to pierce through environments
Star Power: DO NOT PASS GO
When you shoot through the environment deal more damage
Star Power: RULE BENDING
Critical success also increases allies' reload speed within the area by 20%
Gadget: MANSIONS OF MEEPLE
Meeple’s next attack creates dice towers around the impact area and deals damage on impact.
Gadget: RAGEQUIT
Meeple lashes out in rage at nearby enemies, stunning them. Ragequit stuns for a longer period of time the fewer hitpoints Meeple has.
Mastery Title: CHEATER
Ollie rides his customized hoverboard around Starr Park, grinding rails and causing trouble! A fan of old-school hip-hop, Ollie blasts his favorite tunes wherever he goes. His music is contagious… literally. Brawlers can’t help but dance when they hear it!
Basic Attack: BRING THE RUCKUS
Ollie’s hoverboard fires soundwaves which deal damage and go through enemies.
Super: HYPNOTIZE
Ollie dashes forward with a gnarly hoverboard trick and starts charging a music blast, dealing damage and hypnotizing all enemies around him. While charging the music blast Ollie can’t attack. Enemies will move towards Ollie and cannot be controlled while being hypnotized.
Star Power: KICK, PUSH
While near walls Ollie kicks off his hoverboard and gains 20% extra movement speed
Star Power: RENEGADE
After dashing forward with his super, Ollie gains a shield, decaying over time.
Gadget: REGULATE
Ollie jumps and does a rad kickflip, hypnotizing all enemies where he lands.
Gadget: ALL EYEZ ON ME
Ollie’s next attack will hypnotize any enemies hit.
Mastery Title: BASED
Gray - ANOTHER DIMENSION
Summons a second pair of portals that also gives allies a shield when passing through
Janet - MAGNUM OPUS
Gives full movement control during her Super (and can even stay still in the air now!)
Ash - RAT KING
Super now spawns double the amount of rats!
Eve - GENERATIONS
Spawn an egg that continuously launches out hatchlings until it decays or gets destroyed
Berry - DOUBLE SCOOPS
Paint area is much wider and extends past Berry’s final Super position
Melodie - FLASH MOB
Adds up to 3 additional hypercharged notes when using her Super (so you can have max 3 regular + 3 hypercharge notes = total of 6 notes maximum!)
TOY STORY
Surge Lightyear
Woody Colt
Bo Peep Bibi
Jessie Jessie
TOYS
Pop Penny
Cuddly Kit
Loopy Lola
Pop-up Darryl
BRAWLIDAYS
Reindeer Bonnie
Jolly Janet
Reinbear Nita
Sugar Bomb Mike
STARR FORCE
Hebi Kenji
Mamushi Kenji | Chroma #1
Aodaisho Kenji | Chroma #2
Moon Driller Moe
Gigantophis Gray
Runner Nita
Starr Horse Berry
Extraterrestrial Eve
GOOD RANDOMS
Pop Melodie
REDWHITE Melodie | Chroma #1
BLACKGREEN Melodie | Chroma #2
Quit Playing Poco
Bye Bye Buzz
Woodriver Stu
BRAWLENTINES
Romantic Dynamike
Cupid Bo
MISC
Jungle Gene
Galactic Gale
Maverick Crow
Robo Penny
Ollie-G
Strike Meeple
World Finals Leon
El Primo
HP increased: 6000 → 6300
El Primo gains some extra durability to suplex opponents more effectively and just MORE
Lou
Reload speed reduced: 1300 → 1100
Lou's hard-to-hit shots now benefit from faster reloads to improve overall effectiveness or so you can miss them more often
Willow
Increased Super projectile size: 50 → 150
Increasing the projectile size enhances reliability and aligns better with her mind-control theme, if you still often miss after this, then the issue should be elsewhere (as in you)
Griff
Increased Super damage: 660 → 720
A raise for Griff to align with his money-centric views on life
Maisie
Increased main attack damage: 1400 → 1500
This buff should make her shots more rewarding and satisfying to hit! Unless you miss
Charlie
Increased HP: 3300 → 3500
Additional durability to help Charlie be more effective in close quarters
Mico
Increased HP: 3000 → 3300
More HP for monke
Nani
Hypercharge stats boosts:
Damage increased: 15% → 25%
Movement speed Increased: 15% → 25%
Nani?! Her Hypercharge should now feel more Hyperchargey!
Moe
Main attack reload speed increased: 1500 → 2000
Super damage: 800 → 600
While previous nerfs helped, This little $%t$’s Main attack and Super are still too strong, so these changes should make playing him require more brains
Kenji
Reload speed increased: 800 → 1000
Kenji was ALSO still quite strong after the prior nerfs so we reduced his reload speed to balance his DPS, Super charge, and general survivability
Frank
Star Power Power Grab damage decreased: 50% → 25%
Bonk - now with slightly less bonk
Surge
HP decreased: 3300 → 3000
Surge was getting too Alpha and really needed an HP reduction to encourage more strategic engagements and reduce his dominance
Melodie
Super charge rate decreased: 4 → 5 Ammo
We’re tuning her Super charge rate down to balance her already strong win rate and make her more approachable (she isn’t)
Piper
Gadget Auto-Aimer: Slow effect removed
Adjusting Piper’s Gadget to still be defensive but not as debilitating to the opponent’s feelings
Clancy
Level 3 bonus movement speed decreased: 170 → 100
Short legs shouldn't move that fast
Rico
Multiball Launcher damage decreased: 140 → 120
Reduced damage to balance effectiveness, so imagine stepping on a less painful LEGO
Seasonal Games Modes
New: Brawl Hockey (3v3 Trophy Mode) - Part of Pizza Planet Event
Brawl Ball with a slippery puck that can be shot to make it slide
The first team to score 3 goals wins
New: Special Delivery (3v3 Trophy Mode) - Part of Pizza Planet Event
1 track Payload, first one to move it to their designated side wins
Stand near Payload to move it. Two friendlies can negate the presence of one enemy, so it will still be pushed
The cart will move faster on a track it already went through
In overtime, the payload moves much faster
New: 2v2 Game Modes for Pizza Planet Arcade event
Brawl Ball
Knockout
Gem Grab
Hot Zone
Basket Brawl
Brawl Hockey
Special Delivery
Returning game modes for Brawlidays Tree Club Event:
Present Plunder
Carry the Gift
Bot Drop
Paint Brawl
Holiday Havoc (Redux of Jellyfishing game mode)
Soul Collector
Spirit Wars
Modifiers: Super Bushy, Unlimited Power, Ice Age, Timed Detonation, Quickfire, Big Friend, Instagib, Gotta Go Fast and Gadgets Galore
Environments
Removed
Mortis Mortuary
Poco’s Band Stand
Ghost Metro
Mad Evil Manor
Oddities Shop
Added
Sk8 Beats (New)
Brawl Hockey (New)
Starr Toons Studio
Fighting Game
Starr Force
Mr. P’s Snowtel
Arcade
Griff’s Gift Shop
Mode Rotation
Slot: Brawl Ball 5v5/Knockout 5v5
Knockout 5v5 will be removed from rotation and replaced by Wipeout 5v5
Slot: Knockout 3v3 and Duels
We will re-introduce Wipeout 3v3 and Bounty 3v3 which will rotate with Duels in the same slot
Maps
Bounty
No Excuses (a REDUX of the map formerly known as “Purple Paradise”)
Canal Grande
Shooting Star
Snake Prairie
Layer Cake
Hideout
Brawl Ball
Second Try (New)
Trickey (New)
Pinhole Punt
Center Stage
Sneaky Fields
Pinball Dreams
Triple Dribble
Beach Ball
Backyard Bowl
Sunny Soccer
Super Beach
Penalty Kick
Duels
Petticoat Duel
No Surrender
Shrouding Serpent
Warrior’s Way
Monkey Maze
Zen Garden
Gem Grab
Forest Clearing (New)
The cooler Hard Rock (New)
Crystal Arcade
Deathcap Trap
Last Stop
Hard Rock Mine
Double Swoosh
Gem Fort
Rustic Arcade
Open Space
Undermine
Minecart Madness
Heist
Safe(r) Zone (New)
The Great Lake (New)
GG 2.0 (a REDUX of G.G. Mortuary)
Kaboom Canyon
Safe Zone
Hot Potato
Hot Zone
Watersport (New)
Noisy Neighbors (New)
Open Business
Dueling Beetles
Ring of Fire
Parallel Plays
Knockout
H for… (New)
Two Rivers (New)
Deep Forest (New)
Tiny Islands (New)
Temple of Vroom (New)
Overgrown Ruins (New)
Goldarm Gulch
Out in the Open
Belle’s Rock
New Horizons
Flaring Phoenix
Four Levels
Wipeout
Layer Bake
Quad Damage
The Great Open
Infinite Doom
Spice Production
Slayer’s Paradise
Showdown
Acid Lakes
Island Invasion
Skull Creek
Dark Passage
Flying Fantasies
Rockwall Brawl
Safety Center
Feast or Famine
Cavern Churn
Double Trouble
Dried Up River
Marksman’s Paradise
The regular Brawl Pass can now be purchased from The Supercell Store
Players can now adjust the volume of sound effects and music in the Settings
The Shop now has indicators for Seasonal and Exclusive Skins
Players in inactive Clubs will occasionally receive suggestions to join more active Clubs
We replaced the Thumbs Up/Down button at the end of matches with an option to share the match replay with your Club
Fixed the placement of bushes in Sneaky Fields (Brawl Ball) and Safe Zone (Heist) to be symmetric on both sides of the map
Fixed spawn locations in Pinball Dreams
Fixed some iOS devices showing low-quality textures
Continued improving the shop performance for low-end devices to reduce crashes and increase Shop opening speed
Fixed Otis’ Star Power not working after using his Hypercharge (it now correctly shoots 4 projectiles instead of 3)
Fixed a camera issue where sometimes one team could not see as far on the map as the other team
Fixed Lily’s auto-attack animation not working correctly for her Basic Attack
Fixed invisible Brawlers becoming visible when they came close to the ball in Brawl Ball
Fixed texture issues with the Leon the Stray Skin
Fixed the issue with Otis' shooting more projectiles than supposed after using his Hypercharge
Fixed an issue causing Ranked Quests not being generated for some players after a new Brawl Pass season starts