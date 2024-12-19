Buffs

El Primo HP increased: 6000 → 6300



El Primo gains some extra durability to suplex opponents more effectively and just MORE

Lou Reload speed reduced: 1300 → 1100



Lou's hard-to-hit shots now benefit from faster reloads to improve overall effectiveness or so you can miss them more often

Willow Increased Super projectile size: 50 → 150



Increasing the projectile size enhances reliability and aligns better with her mind-control theme, if you still often miss after this, then the issue should be elsewhere (as in you)

Griff Increased Super damage: 660 → 720



A raise for Griff to align with his money-centric views on life

Maisie Increased main attack damage: 1400 → 1500



This buff should make her shots more rewarding and satisfying to hit! Unless you miss

Charlie Increased HP: 3300 → 3500



Additional durability to help Charlie be more effective in close quarters

Mico Increased HP: 3000 → 3300



More HP for monke

Nani Hypercharge stats boosts: Damage increased: 15% → 25% Movement speed Increased: 15% → 25%



Nani?! Her Hypercharge should now feel more Hyperchargey!

Nerfs

Moe Main attack reload speed increased: 1500 → 2000 Super damage: 800 → 600



While previous nerfs helped, This little $%t$’s Main attack and Super are still too strong, so these changes should make playing him require more brains

Kenji Reload speed increased: 800 → 1000



Kenji was ALSO still quite strong after the prior nerfs so we reduced his reload speed to balance his DPS, Super charge, and general survivability

Frank Star Power Power Grab damage decreased: 50% → 25%



Bonk - now with slightly less bonk

Surge HP decreased: 3300 → 3000



Surge was getting too Alpha and really needed an HP reduction to encourage more strategic engagements and reduce his dominance

Melodie Super charge rate decreased: 4 → 5 Ammo



We’re tuning her Super charge rate down to balance her already strong win rate and make her more approachable (she isn’t)

Piper Gadget Auto-Aimer: Slow effect removed



Adjusting Piper’s Gadget to still be defensive but not as debilitating to the opponent’s feelings

Clancy Level 3 bonus movement speed decreased: 170 → 100



Short legs shouldn't move that fast

Rico Multiball Launcher damage decreased: 140 → 120



Reduced damage to balance effectiveness, so imagine stepping on a less painful LEGO