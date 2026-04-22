Release Notes April 2026
Shop Rework
The Shop has been completely redesigned to make it easier to discover offers, navigate between sections, and find exactly what you're looking for!
The Shop is now divided into tabs, each with its own selection of offers. If a tab has no active offers, it stays hidden to keep things tidy. When you scroll through a tab, it minimizes in size to give you more room to browse.
Up to 7 tabs can be displayed at a time.
Tapping on an offer brings up an Expanded View where you can see more information about each item in the offer.
Each item now has a description in Expanded View.
Oddities Shop
A brand-new way to score Skins for Bling with personalized offers refreshing every day!
Every 24 hours, new Skin bundles become available for Bling, and every 48 hours there is a new Bling offer for Gems. Offers are personalized for each player.
Tap to reveal the offers each day to get 10 Bling per tap.
Players will have a higher chance of receiving Skins for their frequently played Brawlers, Brawlers they recently unlocked, or Brawlers they already have at Power Level 11.
Bundles:
Offer types: Normal (1 Skin and 2 minor rewards) and Large (2 Skins and 4 minor rewards).
Skin reward types: a specific Skin or choose from a rarity tier.
Minor reward types: Starr Drop (Random), Starr Drop (Legendary), Hypercharge Starr Drop, Chaos Drop, Trophy Box (Small to Omega), Megabox, Angel Drop, Demon Drop, Sushi Roll, Mech Box, Pin, Spray, Icon.
Discounts range from 0% to 100% off.
Juju is there and reacts to you with a voice line, speech bubble, and pose!
NEW Brawlers
Damian - Mythic - Tank
Damian LOVES to make noise. He fronts a band with his brother Draco, but music puts him into an uncontrollable rage, where he destroys anything in sight! His shows usually end with him smashing everything near the stage… including other Brawlers.
Trait: Charges Super from damage received.
Attack (Power Trio): Damian throws a vicious punch. After 2 punches in a row, his next attack is an explosive kick that knocks back enemies and sets them on fire. After a delay, this fire explodes and spreads to nearby enemies.
Super (Mosh Pit): Damian leaps and creates a personal Mosh Pit. Inside the pit, enemies are knocked back when hitting speakers, dealing 1400 Damage.
Gadget (Spiritual Healing): Damian throws his microphone to a target location. The first teammate to pick it up is healed.
Gadget (Wall of Sound): Damian summons a temporary wall of indestructible amps.
Star Power (Crowdkill): Knocking a target into a wall stuns them.
Star Power (Vulgar Display of Punch): Damian has a flaming fist during his Super, which burns enemies.
Hypercharge (Jump in the Fire): Damian's Super also sets the ground on fire when he lands, dealing damage per second to enemies caught in his mosh pit!
Starr Nova - Mythic - Assassin
A cosplayer who believes they are the anime character Starr Nova! This can get a bit awkward, as she believes problems in the real world can also be solved by hitting them with a massive sword!
Attack (Nova Hair, Go!): Starr Nova uses her glorious anime hair as a weapon, firing 2 blonde projectiles.
Super (Nova Crystal, Transform!): Starr Nova dashes and transforms into her ultimate form, conjuring her Nova sword! She gains movement speed, converts dealt damage to health, and her main attack changes shape. Transformation lasts 7 sec.
Gadget (Floaty Time): Starr Nova deploys an anti-gravity device, allowing teammates to float inside of the area!
Gadget (Shining Starr of Friendship and Justice): Starr Nova fires an energy ball that damages enemies and heals teammates. This energy ball can also be teleported to before it hits a target!
Star Power (Power Level: Maximum): Hitting an enemy Brawler while transformed increases your damage by 5% to a maximum of 30%.
Star Power (Mystical Starr Technique): Starr Nova's main attack also heals teammates.
Bolt - Epic - Tank
Bolt is a toy from the Battle Bumperz line, designed to deal damage by rolling into things! Though built to battle, he has always wanted to be a race car, reaching dangerous speeds to live out his dreams. Don't get in his way!
Trait: Movement speed increases while moving.
Attack (Battle Bumper): Bolt can deal damage by rolling into other Brawlers! The faster his speed, the higher his damage. With his main attack Bolt vents excess heat, dealing double his rolling damage as area damage and gaining speed!
Super (Overdrive): Bolt goes into overdrive, gaining speed and damage reduction, leaving a damaging trail behind him.
Gadget (Oil Change): Bolt gains a health shield based on his current speed.
Gadget (Bouncy Ball): Bolt jumps to a target location and deals area damage. Breaks environments but loses all speed when landing.
Star Power (Toss Up): Bolt will knock enemies upwards when he's at full speed.
Star Power (Unstoppaball): Bolt is immune to crowd control and gains 15% top speed during his Super.
Starr Nova Event
In the Starr Nova Event, players can unlock the Void Master Finx Skin for free and level up Starr Girl Transformations to be used in selected game modes. The Transformation modifier is active in Featured Game Modes and randomly selected Trophy Modes.
When the Starr Nova modifier is active, crystals spawn during the match. Collect one to transform into one of 5 Starr Girls for a limited time.
Starr Girls have a unique kit (variants of Starr Nova, Spike, Bea, Juju, Amber) and are much stronger than the base Brawler.
The Transformation has a telegraphed visual effect before it completes.
There are 2 modifiers: one with Starr Nova and one without (she will be introduced during the event).
Starr Girls start at Power Level 11 and can be upgraded to Power Level 30 by opening Nova Drops.
Exception: Starr Nova starts at Max Power. Starr Nova’s crystal is introduced in Week 2 of the event.
Getting a Starr Girl level up from a Nova Drop gives a damage activation for that girl on the Event screen. Tapping it triggers an attack which deals damage to Finx. Deal enough damage to Finx and you will earn his Skin! After unlocking the Void Master Finx Skin, you receive fallback rewards instead.
NEW Buffies
Colette
Gadget 1: Na-ah! [REWORK]
Colette fires a projectile that charms a Brawler for 1 sec. Uses. ammo.
Buffied: The projectile pierces environments and Brawlers.
Gadget 2: Gotcha! [REWORK]
Colette fires a projectile that heals for 80% of damage dealt. Uses ammo and can be fired 3 times before cooldown.
Buffied: Can overheal, creating a shield of 1000 maximum health.
Star Power 1: Push It
All enemy Brawlers hit by Colette's Super are carried to the farthest point of the attack. At max distance, they are stunned for 0.2 sec.
Buffied: Her Super dash speed is very fast!
Star Power 2: Mass Tax
Colette takes 75% less damage during her Super and gains a 30% damage reduction shield if she hits a Brawler.
Buffied: Colette’s Super steals 33% of ammo from any Brawlers hit.
Buffied Hypercharge: Teen Spirit
Colette's main attack is followed by a similar, smaller main attack dealing lesser damage.
Griff
Gadget 1: Piggy Bank
Griff throws a piggy bank that explodes after a short time, dealing damage, destroying the environment around it, and knocking back Brawlers.
Buffied: Griff can shoot the piggy bank with his main attack, causing it to have a progressively higher explosion radius and damage. The piggy bank will explode when it’s fully charged.
Gadget 2: Coin Shower [REWORK]
Griff throws a shower of coins at a target area, dealing continuous damage to Brawlers inside.
Buffied: The coin shower grows in size throughout its duration.
Star Power 1: Keep the Change [REWORK]
Griff gains a slightly wider attack with an additional row of coins.
Buffied: Attacks fired with full ammo also have a mega coin that deals extra damage in the center.
Star Power 2: Business Resilience
Griff heals 15% of missing health every 2 seconds.
Buffied: When Griff's Super projectiles return, they heal Griff for 5% of his missing health.
Buffied Hypercharge: Tax Rebate
Griff's main attack now also pierces enemies during Hypercharge.
Edgar
Gadget 1: Let's Fly [REWORK]
Edgar throws out his scarves, latching onto the closest Brawler or wall. Edgar jumps behind any Brawler hit or jumps over any wall hit.
Buffied: Edgar also gains a speed boost for a short time when successfully latching onto a wall or Brawler.
Gadget 2: Hardcore
Edgar gets a shield that protects him from the next 3700 damage. The shield gets weaker over time.
Buffied: He also gets immunity to Crowd Control for 1 sec.
Star Power 1: Hard Landing
Edgar deals damage to nearby enemies when landing using his Super or “Let’s Fly” Gadget. Brawlers closer to the center of landing take more damage.
Buffied: Hitting a Brawler with the epicenter also charges Edgar's Super.
Star Power 2: Fisticuffs
Increases healing from basic attacks by 30%.
Buffied: Scoring a Brawler takedown also heals Edgar for a percentage of max HP instantly.
Buffied Hypercharge: Outburst
Edgar now throws 2 additional scarves at longer range, dealing lesser damage. Enemies at close range can be hit by both the basic scarves and the Hypercharge scarves.
NEW Hypercharge
Najia Hypercharge (Unlimited Power!): Najia throws 6 jars for her Super, and the snakes from those jars leave a poison trail.
Seasons & Skins
Season: Starr Patrol
STARR PATROL SPIKE | EPIC | Brawl Pass
STARR SCOUT SPIKE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
STARR GUARDIAN SPIKE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
VOID COLETTE | EPIC | Brawl Pass
WHITE DWARF COLETTE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
BLACK HOLE COLETTE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
STARR PATROL JUJU | MYTHIC | 149 Gems
STARR PATROL BEA | EPIC | 149 Gems
STARR PATROL AMBER | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
VOID AMBER | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
VOID MASTER FINX | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
Season: Brawl Strikers
SUPER BALL GENE | EPIC | Brawl Pass
KEEPER GENE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
SCORE STOPPER GENE | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
SUPER BALL CARL | EPIC | Brawl Pass
STRIKER CARL | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
KICKER CARL | EPIC | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
SUPER STRIKER LOU | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
SCOREKEEPER SURGE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
GRIDIRON OTIS | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
REFEREEPLE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
Miscellaneous Skins
My Hero Academia
ALL MIGHT: EL PRIMO | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
TOMURA SHIGARAKI: GUS | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
URAVITY: JANET | EPIC | 149 Gems
DEKU: FANG | EPIC | 149 Gems
BAKUGO: EDGAR | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
Esports
ESPORTS JACKY | EPIC | 149 Gems
True Silver / Gold Skins
TRUE GOLD NAJIA
TRUE SILVER NAJIA
Skin Rework
Mythic and Legendary Skins now come with additional effects!
Polished Skin opening animations for different Skin rarities.
Except for My Hero Academia Skins, all new Skins will not come with Pins, Sprays, and Icons.
Balance Changes
Buffs
Lumi
Main Attack projectile speed increased from 3200 to 3500.
Base Health increased from 3100 to 3500.
Lumi’s been one of the most underperforming Brawlers for the past few months, to a fairly massive degree. As such we want to give her some changes to let her core kit shine, with the goal of letting her deploy the utility/space control of her gadgets faster, as well as more ability to trade with increased base health.
Lola
Super damage falloff reduced from 50% to 35% when Ego is near Lola.
Lola has been performing fairly average to below average, and could use some love to help her feel more competitive. The aim of these changes is to give her more power in space control with Ego, as well as making it more forgiving to use.
Fang
Base Health increased from 4500 to 4800.
Fang is a little bit too feast or famine at the moment. The goal with this change is to let him more safely play aggressive and pressure/out trade more Brawlers.
Surge
Super charge rate gained from Super increased from 70 to 75.
Surge is nearly in a healthy spot, just needing a little bit more oomph to let him ramp faster and have more presence. This change will aid him in pressing his advantage when using Super aggressively making for easier looping/cycling.
Maisie
Star Power - Pinpoint Precision damage increased from 20% to 25%.
Marksman is a fairly competitive field these days, and Maisie is falling just behind the curve. With a bit more damage at max range, she should hopefully be able to compete a bit more with other popular Brawlers.
Draco
Super damage resistance increased from 15% to 20%.
Super movement speed increased from 15% to 20%.
In a tank heavy meta, Draco just isn’t tanky/threatening enough to compete with the rest. These changes will aid in him claiming back some of that space he used to have with incredible pressure and space control once he’s ramped into Super.
Jae-Yong
Gadget - Time for a Slow Song cooldown reduced from 15s to 12s.
Overall Jae is doing good, but his gadgets are feeling pretty uneven in power for most cases and the aim here is to make them both feel more competitive.
Darryl
Super damage increased from 400 to 660.
Darryl is situationally very powerful, but could use more versatility and threat when there are some other VERY prominent tanks in the meta.
Gigi
Main Attack movement speed bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
Main Attack max ammo increased from 8 to 10.
Gigi could use a bit more mobility to aid her in dodging enemy projectiles, and chasing down enemy Brawlers. With these the aim is to let her more regularly use her main attack as a movement tool, and be able to deal with some larger health pool Brawlers.
Glowy
Main Attack range increased from 20 to 22.
The last round of changes were a bit too harsh on Glowy leaving him still a great healer but incredibly niche. Bringing him back to the middle ground to let him still have a wider impact but not over run every map.
Nerfs
Najia
Najia’s main attack’s second projectile no longer auto-aims at enemy Brawlers after the first projectile is fired without input. Tapping at the right time still aims at the closest Brawler.
Snake base HP reduced from 1,600 to 1,200 for both Super and Star Power snakes.
Snakes summoned by her Super and Star Power no longer explode when defeated. They will only explode when striking enemy Brawlers.
Najia’s main attack is incredibly forgiving, and FAR too useful as a tool for gathering information and scouting bushes. Additionally her snakes are super difficult to deal with for a high number of brawlers requiring multiple ammo to take them down, and Melee brawlers having little counterplay as they can’t destroy them safely. With all of these she should be more reliable for melee brawlers to deal with and sneak up on.
Leon
Bug Fix: Movement speed bonus from Smoke Trails Star Power and Lollipop Drop no longer stack.
Base Health reduced from 3600 to 3300.
Leon is consistently one of the highest performing Brawlers being a safe, consistent, damage threat and having amazing team buffs with his Gadget. With the recent bugfixes, and some base health reduction he should feel more like a glass cannon assassin that needs to rely on strong positioning to make the most of his kit.
Ziggy
Main Attack projectile delay increased from 700 to 750.
Super charge rate reduced from 85 to 80.
Gadget - Electric Shuffle cooldown increased from 13s to 17s.
Ziggy has quickly become one of the more powerful Brawlers in recent meta, mainly having much more consistency in landing his main attack making him an incredibly oppressive controller. We don’t want to fully roll back to where the main attack time was before it’s buff, but want to add a bit more time to allow for easier dodging. In addition his Electric Shuffle Gadget provides a ton of pressure and needs a bit longer cooldown for that amount of power it has.
Grom
Main Attack damage reduced from 1140 to 1040.
Star Power - X-Factor extra damage increased from 30% to 35%.
Grom has been a progressing player demon for ages, but as of recent has been climbing in both usage and win rate in higher levels. As of recently, he has even become a top 15 win rate Brawler in Legend 3+ ranked matches. The aim of these changes is to allow him to still hold onto a majority of his power, but move it to have a higher skill requirement in landing his damage to relieve some of that pressure he applies to progressing players but allow high level players the ability to succeed with him.
Mortis
Star Power - Coiled Snake damage reduction reduced from 40% to 35%.
Mortis is a mega popular Brawler, in addition to that however he has still been holding a very high win rate. This change will make him feel a bit less comfortable when engaging enemies with his fully charged dash and push him to be more selective with his openings.
Pierce
Super damage reduced from 1600 to 1400.
Star Power - Mission Swimpossible slow reduced from 30% to 25%.
We finally found Pierce! With the introduction of his Hyper Charge his Super is feeling too oppressive, as well as Mission Swimpossible being his overwhelmingly dominant starpower . These changes should give him a slight nudge down in power, while still keeping his core kit feeling powerful.
Clancy
Main Attack range reduced from 25 to 23.
Crab was a BIT too over tuned with the last round of changes. Overall his stage 3 is feeling great and matches his fantasy well, but it’s become a bit too easy and reliable to get to with the additional range and HP from the last round of changes. Pulling back his range will lower the cases where he will be a good pick and his overall positive matchup spread leaving us with a more healthy crustacean.
BiBi
Star Power - Home Run Bat bonus damage reduced from 20% to 15%.
Gadget - Vitamin Booster healing from next attack reduced from 60% to 50%.
BiBi is still an absolute terror, boasting the highest win rate in upper levels of play even after the last round of changes. With a reduction to her burst and survivability BiBi should be more regularly landing triples instead of home runs with a higher chance at getting struck out.
Changes
The poison cloud now deals extra damage to Brawlers standing inside it. The deeper you are in the poison cloud, the higher the damage!
Maps, Game Modes, Environments & Rotation Changes
Boss Fights: Evil Colette & Evil Boss Finx
Two brand-new Boss Fights are here with all-new challenges! All Boss Fights are now 5 players.
Evil Colette: Hunt down dark book nests or risk being overrun by mini Void Colettes!
Evil Boss Finx: A two-phased Boss Fight. When Finx is defeated the first time, he comes back even stronger as the Evil Boss! A central tower alternates between aiding and hurting the Brawlers. Finx also spawns his cat friends (Kit) to help take down the Brawlers.
Speedrun Score: After defeating the Boss at the greatest difficulty, you can see your best time at that score.
When a teammate is defeated, they now drop all of their Power Cubes instead of only half.
New Seasonal Game Modes
Adidas Event
Brawl Stars has teamed up with Adidas for a limited-time football community event! Take to the pitch in the all-new Super Ball mode, compete in the Adidas Super Starr Cup, and play in a brand-new Adidas Arena environment!
Super Brawl Ball:
A supercharged take on Brawl Ball with new mechanics that reward teamwork and precision!
Brawlers can perform charged shots when holding the Ball.
Holding attack charges up the shot.
Max charge damages Brawlers.
The charge persists when a friendly player picks up a charged ball for a brief moment (rapid passing).
Goalkeeper:
Both teams have a goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper can move in an area close to their respective goal.
They always move to be between the goal and the ball.
They automatically save any shots that go close enough bouncing the ball off them like a wall.
They can be defeated, causing them to be stunned for a short time.
Environments
Removed:
Bizarre Circus
Ice Island
Retropolis
Rumble Jungle
Stunt Show
Tara's Bazaar
Added:
Adidas Arena (New)
(Super Ball) Grassfield
Biodome
Gift Shop
Oddities Shop
Poco's Bandstand
Pyramid Quest Showdown (New)
Scrapyard Showdown (New)
Starr Toons
Starr Toons Showdown (New)
Tropical Island
Maps
Super Ball
Adidas Arena:
Impossible Arena
Keeper’s Corner
Kickoff Coliseum
Goalmouth Scramble
Grassfield:
Backnet Bonanza
Fox in the Box
Penalty Park
Midfield Madness
Ranked
Season 1
Featured game mode: Hot Zone
Featured maps: In the Liminal, Quick Travel
Free Brawler Rotation:
Epic: Grom
Mythic: Mina
Legendary: Crow
Season 2
Featured game mode: Knockout
Featured maps: Flowing Springs, Goldarm Gulch
Free Brawler Rotation:
Epic: Bea
Mythic: Finx
Legendary: Spike
Brawl Arena
A fresh round of Brawl Arena-specific balance changes are here to keep competitive play fair and exciting!
Pierce
Damage reduced from 4% to 2%
Reload reduced from 100 to 50
Mortis
Reload reduced from 200 to 150
Health reduced from 650 to 500
EMZ
Damage reduced from 2% to 1%
Sirius
Movement Speed reduced from 8 to 6
Colt
Damage reduced from 6% to 3%
Tick
Damage reduced from 8% to 7%
Reload reduced from 250 to 225
BiBi
Health reduced from 750 to 650
Damage reduced from 4% to 3%
Shade
Health reduced from 450 to 350
Jae-Yong
Reload increased from 2 to 200 (yes, it was really 2 😅)
Jacky
Damage increased from 2% to 4%
Reload increased from 150 to 200
Ash
Damage increased from 2% to 3%
Finx
Reload increased from 200 to 300
Eve
Damage increased from 4% to 5%
Lola
Damage increased from 4% to 5%
Reload increased from 150 to 200
Mico
Reload increased from 200 to 300
Max
Damage increased from 5% to 6%
Permanent Improvements & QoL Features
Some great new social features and improvements are coming to make your Brawl Stars experience even better!
Favorite Friends (coming later in the update):
Add Friends to your Favorite list and get notifications when they are online to play together!
Added settings to mute Friend Online Notifications and the option to go incognito so others won't receive Friend Online Notifications from you.
Modernized Friends Screen (coming later in the update):
You can now sort your friends by: Wins together, total Trophies, total Prestige, Rank, and online status.
Fixed the "Wins together" stat. The game will now track the correct wins together with your friends.
You can add a short note to your friend so you can remember why you added them or who they are (only you can see this).
From the Friend menu you can select settings for "Block Friend Requests" and "Receive notifications from favorite friends."
Updated Suggested Friends, which will also suggest Friends from Game Center.
Reporting in Trophy Games:
The reporting function has been added to Trophy Games (previously only available in Ranked).
Players now have Reputation for Trophy Games (separate from Ranked).
If players receive too many reports for Grief Play or Cheating, they are temporarily suspended from Trophy Games. Bad Random reports have no effect on Reputation.
Players first receive a warning, and as reports increase the player gets a cooldown or suspension. If the player keeps being reported, the suspension time increases.
When suspended from Trophy Games, players can still play Solo Showdown and Map Maker maps.
MegaPig and Release Events also support reporting and cooldown.
Reputation regenerates through clean matches (no reports received per clean Trophy mode).
Skin VFX Improvements:
Shiba Inu Nita has received a full visual effects overhaul! Previously, this fan-favorite skin was missing custom VFX on her basic attack and ultimate projectile, two of the effects you see most often in-game. New Shiba-themed basic attack VFX, a completely reworked ultimate projectile with an adorable new Shiba design, and overall VFX brought up to modern Brawl Stars standards.
Look for Shiba Inu Nita in the shop during the Golden Week celebration!
Legacy Skin VFX Updates:
We're exploring ways to revisit some older skins whose visual effects haven't aged as well. Shiba Inu Nita is the first skin to receive this treatment, and we may update additional legacy skins in the future when the timing and opportunity are right. Stay tuned!
Miscellaneous:
The Buffie Machine is now per Trio (3 Brawlers) so you have a better chance of getting the Buffie you want!
A random Buffie offer will be available in the Shop for 14 days after the update launches.
Ball behavior has been updated in Brawl Ball and Brawl Hockey using physics-based calculation. It should feel slightly different when shooting the ball or puck but with similar distance and timing. This fixes issues with the ball occasionally spinning out of control when the environment was destroyed.
Prestige Battle Cards added for 100 and 200 Prestiges.
Fang's basic attack indicator now displays the additional range granted by his shoe.
Changed the Dragonforce sign to now say “Dragonforge”.
Bug Fixes
General Fixes
Fixed occasional Duo/Trio long matchmaking times.
Fixed a crash on Android when exiting the app via the back button and relaunching the game.
Brawler Fixes
Fixed an issue where Hank could perform an invisible attack by quickly circling the Main Attack.
Nita's Gadget "Faux Fur" description now matches in-game behavior.
Fixed an issue where throwing an item while under the control of Willow's "Hex" prevented Brawlers from using their Basic Attacks and Supers.
Fixed Willow's basic attack not charging Super after using the "Spellbound" Gadget.
Glowy's attack damage stat and next level DPS stats are now displayed correctly.
Fixed an issue where Gigi's Super was not charging itself while enemy projectiles were fired from within the Super's charge range.
Fixed an issue where increased movement speed from Leon's "Smoke Trails" Star Power incorrectly stacked with the increased movement speed from the "Lollipop Drop" Gadget.
Fixed various SFX issues including: Maisie's Dragon Skin playing the main attack sound both on start and end, Frank's attack sound triggering twice, and Inflatable Melodie Skin SFX missing.
Fixed an issue where Gene's Super and Gray's Gadget could bypass crowd control immunity.
Fixed a bug where Brawler clones summoned by Sirius could attack indefinitely when copying a Brawler with multiple attack types, such as Kenji.
Fixed an issue where Doug's Hypercharged Basic Attack could hit enemies below Janet while she was in flight.
Fixed an issue where Spike's Popping Pincushion Gadget was not applying distance-based damage scaling to both regular and Buffied versions.