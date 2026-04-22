Buffs

Lumi

Main Attack projectile speed increased from 3200 to 3500.

Base Health increased from 3100 to 3500.

Lumi’s been one of the most underperforming Brawlers for the past few months, to a fairly massive degree. As such we want to give her some changes to let her core kit shine, with the goal of letting her deploy the utility/space control of her gadgets faster, as well as more ability to trade with increased base health.

Lola

Super damage falloff reduced from 50% to 35% when Ego is near Lola.

Lola has been performing fairly average to below average, and could use some love to help her feel more competitive. The aim of these changes is to give her more power in space control with Ego, as well as making it more forgiving to use.

Fang

Base Health increased from 4500 to 4800.

Fang is a little bit too feast or famine at the moment. The goal with this change is to let him more safely play aggressive and pressure/out trade more Brawlers.

Surge

Super charge rate gained from Super increased from 70 to 75.

Surge is nearly in a healthy spot, just needing a little bit more oomph to let him ramp faster and have more presence. This change will aid him in pressing his advantage when using Super aggressively making for easier looping/cycling.

Maisie

Star Power - Pinpoint Precision damage increased from 20% to 25%.

Marksman is a fairly competitive field these days, and Maisie is falling just behind the curve. With a bit more damage at max range, she should hopefully be able to compete a bit more with other popular Brawlers.

Draco

Super damage resistance increased from 15% to 20%.

Super movement speed increased from 15% to 20%.

In a tank heavy meta, Draco just isn’t tanky/threatening enough to compete with the rest. These changes will aid in him claiming back some of that space he used to have with incredible pressure and space control once he’s ramped into Super.

Jae-Yong

Gadget - Time for a Slow Song cooldown reduced from 15s to 12s.

Overall Jae is doing good, but his gadgets are feeling pretty uneven in power for most cases and the aim here is to make them both feel more competitive.

Darryl

Super damage increased from 400 to 660.

Darryl is situationally very powerful, but could use more versatility and threat when there are some other VERY prominent tanks in the meta.

Gigi

Main Attack movement speed bonus increased from 30% to 35%.

Main Attack max ammo increased from 8 to 10.

Gigi could use a bit more mobility to aid her in dodging enemy projectiles, and chasing down enemy Brawlers. With these the aim is to let her more regularly use her main attack as a movement tool, and be able to deal with some larger health pool Brawlers.

Glowy

Main Attack range increased from 20 to 22.

The last round of changes were a bit too harsh on Glowy leaving him still a great healer but incredibly niche. Bringing him back to the middle ground to let him still have a wider impact but not over run every map.

Nerfs

Najia

Najia’s main attack’s second projectile no longer auto-aims at enemy Brawlers after the first projectile is fired without input. Tapping at the right time still aims at the closest Brawler.

Snake base HP reduced from 1,600 to 1,200 for both Super and Star Power snakes.

Snakes summoned by her Super and Star Power no longer explode when defeated. They will only explode when striking enemy Brawlers.

Najia’s main attack is incredibly forgiving, and FAR too useful as a tool for gathering information and scouting bushes. Additionally her snakes are super difficult to deal with for a high number of brawlers requiring multiple ammo to take them down, and Melee brawlers having little counterplay as they can’t destroy them safely. With all of these she should be more reliable for melee brawlers to deal with and sneak up on.

Leon

Bug Fix: Movement speed bonus from Smoke Trails Star Power and Lollipop Drop no longer stack.

Base Health reduced from 3600 to 3300.

Leon is consistently one of the highest performing Brawlers being a safe, consistent, damage threat and having amazing team buffs with his Gadget. With the recent bugfixes, and some base health reduction he should feel more like a glass cannon assassin that needs to rely on strong positioning to make the most of his kit.

Ziggy

Main Attack projectile delay increased from 700 to 750.

Super charge rate reduced from 85 to 80.

Gadget - Electric Shuffle cooldown increased from 13s to 17s.

Ziggy has quickly become one of the more powerful Brawlers in recent meta, mainly having much more consistency in landing his main attack making him an incredibly oppressive controller. We don’t want to fully roll back to where the main attack time was before it’s buff, but want to add a bit more time to allow for easier dodging. In addition his Electric Shuffle Gadget provides a ton of pressure and needs a bit longer cooldown for that amount of power it has.

Grom

Main Attack damage reduced from 1140 to 1040.

Star Power - X-Factor extra damage increased from 30% to 35%.

Grom has been a progressing player demon for ages, but as of recent has been climbing in both usage and win rate in higher levels. As of recently, he has even become a top 15 win rate Brawler in Legend 3+ ranked matches. The aim of these changes is to allow him to still hold onto a majority of his power, but move it to have a higher skill requirement in landing his damage to relieve some of that pressure he applies to progressing players but allow high level players the ability to succeed with him.

Mortis

Star Power - Coiled Snake damage reduction reduced from 40% to 35%.

Mortis is a mega popular Brawler, in addition to that however he has still been holding a very high win rate. This change will make him feel a bit less comfortable when engaging enemies with his fully charged dash and push him to be more selective with his openings.

Pierce

Super damage reduced from 1600 to 1400.

Star Power - Mission Swimpossible slow reduced from 30% to 25%.

We finally found Pierce! With the introduction of his Hyper Charge his Super is feeling too oppressive, as well as Mission Swimpossible being his overwhelmingly dominant starpower . These changes should give him a slight nudge down in power, while still keeping his core kit feeling powerful.

Clancy

Main Attack range reduced from 25 to 23.

Crab was a BIT too over tuned with the last round of changes. Overall his stage 3 is feeling great and matches his fantasy well, but it’s become a bit too easy and reliable to get to with the additional range and HP from the last round of changes. Pulling back his range will lower the cases where he will be a good pick and his overall positive matchup spread leaving us with a more healthy crustacean.

BiBi

Star Power - Home Run Bat bonus damage reduced from 20% to 15%.

Gadget - Vitamin Booster healing from next attack reduced from 60% to 50%.

BiBi is still an absolute terror, boasting the highest win rate in upper levels of play even after the last round of changes. With a reduction to her burst and survivability BiBi should be more regularly landing triples instead of home runs with a higher chance at getting struck out.

Changes