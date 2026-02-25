We're expecting servers to need some time to stabilize after maintenance and a few things are happening in the next few days:

WEDNESDAY - February 25th All the New Trophy Prestige rewards up to 1000 Trophies (for each Brawler) that you don’t already own will be given out and Legacy Prestige scores will be updated gradually. Both of these will be happening gradually throughout the days after the update release, so they might take a few days to show.



THURSDAY - February 26th Sirius Box release event and the 99 Brawler win Quests #Brawlentines community event is extended for an extra day. Sirius’ date end and the final reward delivery will now be on February 26th.



FRIDAY - February 27th Last season Trophy Box delivered + Free ULTRA Trophy Box!