Release Notes February 2026
⚠️ After Maintenance ⚠️
We're expecting servers to need some time to stabilize after maintenance and a few things are happening in the next few days:
WEDNESDAY - February 25th All the New Trophy Prestige rewards up to 1000 Trophies (for each Brawler) that you don’t already own will be given out and Legacy Prestige scores will be updated gradually. Both of these will be happening gradually throughout the days after the update release, so they might take a few days to show.
THURSDAY - February 26th Sirius Box release event and the 99 Brawler win Quests #Brawlentines community event is extended for an extra day. Sirius’ date end and the final reward delivery will now be on February 26th.
FRIDAY - February 27th Last season Trophy Box delivered + Free ULTRA Trophy Box!
Prestige
Once a Brawler reaches 1000 Trophies, players can Prestige them and continue playing to earn Prestige Trophies instead of regular Trophies. Prestiging unlocks new rewards and exclusive flex cosmetics that showcase mastery of that Brawler, and all Prestige progress is permanent with no seasonal resets.
Path to Prestige
This menu is accessible from the Brawler's screen.
Players will earn rewards along the way to 1000 Trophies.
250: Icon and Spray.
500: Pins.
750: 29 Gem Skin (or 1000 Bling if no 29 Gem Skin available.)
1000 Trophies: (Old) Gold Brawler title (Replace Record reward)
Prestige 2: Neon Icon.
Prestige 3: New Neon Brawler Title.
Cannot drop to lower Prestiges once achieved.
Prestige Trophies are added to Trophy Road (Like gaining Season Trophies above 1k).
Still works for “Gain Trophy” Quests.
When a player already owns the reward when reaching a milestone nothing happens besides a checkmark.
Prestige Battle Card
Prestige Battle Card: Universal for ALL Brawlers account-wide.
The number shown is the sum of Prestiges for all your Brawlers
Each Brawler can have multiple Prestige that contribute to sum!
The more Prestiges you get, the more your Battle Card visually upgrades! Upgrades occur at Prestige 1, 25, and 50 for this update.
Profile Brawlidex
Shows each Brawler’s Prestige in your Profile.
Your profile shows the sum of all Brawler Prestiges on the Home screen.
Leaderboards
Leaderboards will also be updated to reflect your new Prestiges for both account and Brawler specific Leaderboards:
Account-specific Leaderboards will be counted by total Trophies + Total Prestige Trophies.
Brawler-specific Leaderboards will be counted by total number of Prestiges.
With the addition of Prestige, we will also retire the current Prestige mechanic and it will become a legacy stat button in your profile.
Matchmaking Changes
Matchmaking will now be based on hidden MMR decoupled from Trophies.
Prestige 0-1: 0-999 Trophies
Bot Matches: on
Underdog Trophies: on
Win-streak Trophies x10: on
Prestige 1-2: 1000-1999 Trophies
Bot Matches: on
Underdog Trophies: on
Win-streak Trophies x10: on
Prestige 2-3: 2000-2999 Trophies
Bot Matches: off
Underdog Trophies: off
Win-streak Trophies x10: off
Prestige 3+: 3000+ Trophies
Bot Matches: off
Underdog Trophies: off
Win-streak Trophies x10: off
Brawl Arena Trophies have been re-tuned.
Other Changes
Win-trading protection more strict at Prestige 2+
Names of players are displayed as “?” at Prestige 2 and above.
Rush Events
Sugar Rush-style events are being expanded for Trophies, Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops, and Chaos Drops!
How They Work
After activating the Rush button in Game Mode selection, players have limited time to win extra rewards. Any win gives extra rewards based on the type of Rush event.
NEW Brawlers
Sirius - Ultra - Controller
Trait: Using Super while Shadows are active puts a waypoint where Shadows will attack-move.
Attack: BINARY STARR
Sirius conjures two projectiles, a Ticket Bomb that deals area damage and a Shadow Strike that hits a single target. Sirius will collect a Brawler Shadow on every 4th hit. Sirius can store 3 Brawler Shadows at a time.
Super: SHADOW SUMMON
Sirius unleashes all stored Brawler Shadows into the world. Shadows will take on the characteristics of their Brawler counterpart, like attacks and health.
Sirius can instruct Shadows to do his bidding! Tap for them to return and follow Sirius, or aim to give them an area to guard.
Star Power: DUSK RUNNERS
Shadows have increased movement speed.
Star Power: THE DARKEST STARR
Every 4th hit with a Shadow Strike stores 2 Brawler Shadows instead of 1.
Gadget: A STARR IS BORN
Sirius fires a projectile that summons a Shadow on hit, also slowing the hit target.
Gadget: MASTER OF SHADOWS
Summoned Shadows return to Sirius, who heal them for a percentage of their health.
Hypercharge: UNLIMITED POWER!
Shadows summoned during Hypercharge have increased damage and health.
Title: The Banished
Najia - Mythic - Damage Dealer
Attack: SSSSNAKE DELIVERY
Najia hurls a jar containing a deadly snake! While the jar is in flight, the snake can be released in any direction.
The jar deals damage while the snake poisons its target. Snake poison can stack, dealing increased damage over time!
Super: DANGER NOODLES
Najia unleashes 3 snakes, which slither a set distance and will poison any enemies in an area. The snakes can also be thrown in a jar to a target location!
Gadget: TOXIC TOP-UP
Resets the duration of all currently applied poison.
Gadget: NAJIA JAR
Najia hides inside a vase. Once the vase is broken, she will knock back and poison any nearby enemies!
Star Power: POISONOUS PROTECTOR
Brawlers defeated by a snake's poison will spawn a snake in their place.
Star Power: VENOMOUS
Poison damage scales with a poisoned Brawler's health, dealing an extra 200 damage when a target is at full health.
Hypercharge: N/A
Title: Venomous
Sirius Release Event
During the Sirius Release Event, you have multiple ways to unlock Sirius!
1. Win With Every Brawler Challenge
Win one match with every single Brawler to unlock Sirius for free.
You must own all 99 Brawlers to complete this challenge.
You can also earn a Sirius Box by winning matches with 50 different Brawlers during the event.
2. Sirius Box Challenge
You need 20 Sirius Boxes to complete the event and unlock Sirius. Each Sirius Box requires 2 wins.
Players receive 40 tickets in total, which is exactly enough for 20 Boxes.
If you earn the free Sirius Box from the 50 different Brawler wins, that means you can only lose TWICE making this the hardest challenge to complete yet!
3. Sirius Box
Sirius can also be unlocked randomly from a Sirius Box during the event.
This is the best Brawler Box we have ever released! It drops Brawlers (including Sirius), Coins, Power Points, XP Doublers, Credits Gadgets, Star Powers, and Hypercharges.
8 Rewards per Box!
Hypercharges
Glowbert: Glowbert's Super during Hypercharge now always fears regardless of facing direction, the attack is now 360 degrees and feared targets take 20% increased damage from all sources.
Pierce: Fires 2 waves of projectiles, second one dealing less damage, and pierces Brawlers.
NEW Buffies
A new Claw Machine will be added to the Buffie menu, that will contain all 6 Brawlers' Buffies!
Crow
[Reworked] Gadget: Instapoison
Crow instantly deals remaining poison damage to all Crow-poisoned enemies and gains a shield for 150% of the value.
Buffied: Refreshes poison duration.
[Reworked] Gadget: Slowing Toxin
Throw a kunai that damages, slows and poisons the first enemy hit for a time.
Buffied: The kunai also bounces to nearby targets, causing the same effect.
Star Power: Extra Toxic
Crow's poison saps the strength of enemies, who deal 15% less damage while poisoned.
Buffied: Crow deals 5% more damage for each enemy poisoned.
Star Power: Carrion Crow
Crow deals 40% more damage with his attack and Super to enemies under 50% health.
Buffied: Crow’s poison duration +1 sec.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Hypercharged Main Attacks pierce and return after reaching max distance, dealing 20% less damage on returning.
Bibi
Gadget: Vitamin Booster
Bibi heals 1000 health per second for 4.0 seconds.
Buffiedd: Instantly charges Bibi’s Home Run bar and her next attack restores 60% damage as health.
[Reworked] Gadget: Extra Sticky.
Bibi throws Bubble Gum that slows all enemies in it by 20%.
Buffied: The slowing effect increases the longer the gum stays on the ground.
Star Power: Home Run
Bibi's movement speed is increased by 12% when her Home Run bar is fully charged.
Buffied: Home Run attack deals +20% damage.
Star Power: Batting Stance
When Bibi's Home Run bar is fully charged, she shields herself from all damage by 20%.
Buffied: Bibi gains a shield for 5 seconds when her Super hits an enemy Brawler.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Bibi’s Hypercharged main attack has a shorter wind up time.
Bull
[Reworked] Gadget: T-Bone Injector > T-Bone Missile
Bull throws a projectile, dealing 1600 damage and heals for 800 if he hits.
Buffied: Marks the target for 5 seconds, Bull get 50% lifesteal against the target.
[Reworked] Gadget: Stomper
Bull stomps the ground, slowing nearby enemies. If a target is already slowed, they are stunned!
Buffied: Stunning an enemy grants 30% movement speed for 3 seconds.
Star Power: Berserker
When Bull falls below 60% health, his reload speed doubles!
Buffied: Defeating a Brawler while this effect is active instantly charges Bull’s Super.
Star Power: Tough Guy
When Bull falls below 40% health, he gains a shield that reduces all damage he takes by 30%.
Buffied: Defeating a Brawler while this effect is active makes Bull immune to damage for 0.5 seconds.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Bull’s Main Attack deals less damage at long range but pierces all enemies.
Nita
Gadget: Bear Paws
Nita commands her bear to slam the ground, stunning all enemies within its reach.
Buffied: Her bear gains 50% damage for the next attack.
Gadget: Faux Fur
For the next 3 seconds, Nita's bear gets a 35% shield against damage.
Buffied: Nita and her bear become invulnerable for 0.5 seconds.
Star Power: Bear With Me
Nita recovers 1094 health whenever her bear hits an enemy Brawler. When Nita deals damage to an enemy brawler, her bear regains 1094 health.
Buffied: This ability can overheal Nita or her bear for 2000 health.
Star Power: Hyper Bear
Nita's bear attacks faster. Time between swipes is reduced by 60%.
Buffied: Summoning Nita’s bear gives her 25% increased reload speed for 3 seconds.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Nita’s attacks increase in speed, width, and range during hypercharge.
Leon
[Buffed] Gadget: Clone Projector - Leon creates an illusion of himself to confuse his enemies. The clone attacks enemies dealing minor damage.
Buffied: Leon can reactivate the Gadget while a clone is active to swap positions with the clone.
Gadget: Lollipop Drop: Leon throws a stealthy area for his team to hide in. The lollipop slowly loses its health over time.
Buffied: Leon and allies gain 15% movement speed inside of the area.
Star Power: Smoke Trails
When Leon uses his Super, he gains a 30% boost to his movement speed for the duration of his invisibility.
Buffied: The first attack after becoming visible deals 15% more damage.
Star Power: Invisiheal
Leon recovers 1440 health per second while his Super is active.
Buffied: Super duration +1 second.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Leon’s main attacks do at least 75% damage regardless of distance.
Bo
Gadget: Super Totem - Bo throws a totem that increases allies' Super charging rate by 50%. The totem slowly loses its health over time.
Buffied: The totem has significantly increased radius.
[Reworked] Gadget: Tripwire - Bo fires tripwires at his mines, detonating them and causing the same mine damage and effects to anyone hit by a tripwire.
Buffied: Detonating mines have a bigger blast radius.
Star Power: Circling Eagle
Bo spots enemies hidden in bushes from 150% further distance than normal.
Buffied: Bo is no longer revealed when attacking from bushes.
Star Power: Snare A Bear
Instead of a knockback, Bo's traps now stun the enemy for 2 seconds!
Buffied: Significantly increases trap placement speed.
Hypercharge
Buffied: Bo’s main attack shoots a 4th arrow, and each arrow has increased area damage radius.
Gear Removal & Compensation
The following Gears will be removed, and you will get the full amount of Coins back through the Inbox as compensation.
Crow - Removes Mythic Gear (poison dmg).
Bull - Removes Gear (Super charge).
Bo - Remove Gear (reload).
Nita - Remove Gear (pet power).
Leon - Removes Mythic Gear (super duration).
Seasons & Skins
Season: Sands of Time
SANDSTALKER LILY | BP | EPIC
SANDWALKER LILY | BP (Chroma1) | EPIC
NIGHT SANDS LILY | BP (Chroma2) | EPIC
SULTAN CORDELIUS |BP | EPIC
HEATED SULTAN CORDELIUS | BP (Chroma1) | EPIC
COOLED SULTAN CORDELIUS | BP (Chroma2) | EPIC
BODYGUARD BIBI | EPIC | 149 Gems
CANOPIC 8-BIT | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
DYNASTY DOUG | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
MAGIC LAMP LARRY & LAWRIE | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
Season: Dragons and Faeries
FAERIE BONNIE | BP | EPIC |
DARK FAERIE BONNIE | BP (Chroma1) | EPIC
BRIGHT FAERIE BONNIE | BP (Chroma2) | EPIC
DRAGON GRIFF | BP | EPIC |
GREEDY GRIFF | BP (Chroma1) | EPIC
HOARDER GRIFF | BP (Chroma2) | EPIC |
FAERIE MINA | EPIC | 149 Gems
FAERIE FRANK | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
DRAGON MAISIE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
DRAGROM | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
Miscellaneous Skins
ROYALE TRUNK | EPIC | 149 Gems
BERTGLOW | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
INFLATABLE MELODIE | EPIC | 149 Gems
BRUCE NITA | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
Pro Pass Skin
DRAGON CROW | Stage 1
DRAGONKIN CROW | HC 1
DRAGONFORGED CROW | HC Chroma #1
GHOST DRAGON CROW | HC Chroma #2
True Gold/Silver
True Gold Pierce
True Silver Pierce
True Gold Glowbert
True Silver Glowbert
Balance Changes
JAE YONG - Minor Buff
HP increased from 7,000 to 7,400.
LOU - Minor Buff
HP increased from 6,800 to 7,000.
Buff Base Super Area freeze buildup reduced from 8.3s to 7.1s.
Freeze meter now starts decaying after 2.5s instead of 2s.
ZIGGY - Major Buff
HP increased from 6,000 to 6,400.
Recharge time improved by 5%.
Reaction time buff 5% faster to spawn projectile.
COLETTE - Minor Buff
Main Attack damage increased from 1,000 to 1,100.
Main Attack percent damage increased from 37% to 39%.
Ultimate damage increased from 2,000 to 2,200.
Ultimate percent damage increased from 20% to 22%.
JANET - Minor Buff
Projectile speed increased to 4.2%.
“Drop the Bass” Gadget cooldown reduced from 20s to 18s.
LOLA - Minor Buff
Hypercharge Ego collision radius reduced.
Regular Ego HP increased from 4,000 to 4,400.
LUMI - Minor Buff
HP increased from 5,800 to 6,200.
GIGI - Minor Buff
Main attack is now more responsive.
Burst of speed while attacking is stronger.
Super burst at max level reduced from 3000 to 2600 per hit (also applies during Hypercharge engage/return hits).
Peak combo damage potential is now capped lower.
Faster attack windup from 20% to 30% faster.
BUZZ - Minor Buff
Attack spread reduced by 10% for more consistent mid to close range damage.
Super projectile speed increased by 3% for regular hits, Supers, and Hypercharges.
Minimum stun duration increased from 0.5s to 0.6s.
KIT - Change
Attached throwing has slightly more spread for easier hits.
Stun reduced from 2s to 1.5s.
Attached healing duration reduced from 10s to 8s.
Healing per second increased from 10% to 15% max HP.
Hypercharge healing per second increased from 20% to 25% max HP.
CHESTER - Minor Buff
Damage per projectile increased from 1,280 to 1,340.
HP increased from 7,400 to 7,600.
BONNIE - Minor Buff
Ultimate charge reduced from 6 to 5 shots (with Epic Gear, reduced from 5 to 4 shots).
Hypercharge charge rate reduced from 12 to 11 shots (with Gear, now 10 shots).
MORTIS - Minor Nerf
“Combo Spinner” Gadget no longer goes through walls.
“Creature of the Night” Gadget no longer charges Super.
PEARL - Minor Buff
Attack damage increased from 6 x 540 to 6 x 560 (7% increase).
Super and Hypercharge charge rate remains unchanged.
LARRY & LAWRIE - Minor Buff
Hypercharge charge rate 8% faster.
Now requires 2.6 Supers instead of 2.8.
RUFFS - Major Buff
“Field Promotion” Star Power healing increased from 30 to 40 HP per second.
“Take Cover” Gadget Sandbags HP increased from 35% to 40% of max health.
MINA - Minor Nerf
Windmill duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s.
MEG - Minor Buff
“Toolbox” Gadget reload tower area radius increased from 800 to 880.
“Force Field” Star Power shield on Mech exit increased from 25% to 30%.
SPIKE - Minor Nerf
Hypercharge now requires slightly more than 3 Supers to charge.
“Popping Pincushion” Gadget damage now scales with distance. At close range, it deals 60% damage, which is 600 per spike at level 11. At max range, it remains 1,000 per spike.
“Life Plant” Gadget cooldown increased from 18s to 20s.
STU - Minor Buff
HP increased from 6,800 to 7,000.
Star Power 2 healing increased from 544 to 560 per Super use.
FRANK - Minor Nerf
HP reduced from 14,000 to 13,600.
“Active Noise Canceling” Gadget no longer charges Super or Hypercharge, including the Buffied versions.
"Sponge' Star Power reduced from 15% to 10% damage reduction.
“Power Grab” Star Power increase damage reduced from 25% to 15%.
“Irresistible Attraction” range reduced by 8%.
EMZ - Minor Nerf
Super charge from basic attacks reduced. Now takes about 10 hits instead of 8 to fully charge Super.
“Friendzoner” Gadget no longer charges Super or Hypercharge, including the Buffied versions.
COLT - Minor Nerf
"Speedloader" Gadget no longer charges Super or Hypercharge, including the Buffie variant.
BELLE - Minor Buff
Super damage increased from 1,000 to 1,100.
HP increased from 5,600 to 5,800.
Hypercharge now requires one less attack and one less Super attack to charge.
PIERCE - Minor Nerf
“Bottomless Mags” Gadget cooldown increased from 16s to 18s.
Super charges 10% slower to compensate for last shot increased charge.
CLANCY - Change
Level 1 base attack increased from 1,200 to 1,400.
Level 2 base attack increased from 1,400 to 1,500.
Level 3 remains 1,600.
Level 2 now requires 6 shots instead of 7 (4 with Star Power for 2 tokens).
Super bullets reduced from 16 to 12 and added proximity damage reduction: 100% damage at max range and 50% at close range (for example, maximum damage on Safe is now 7,000.)
ROSA - Minor Buff
Super duration increased from 3s to 4s.
ALLI - Minor Nerf
“Cold-blooded” Gadget cooldown increased from 14s to 16s.
RICO - Minor Nerf
Super charge rate increased from 12 to 15 shots to compensate for bullet speed buff helping land more hits.
Brawl Arena Only
GIGI - Major Nerf
HP reduced from 650 to 450.
Damage reduced from 4 to 3.
GLOWBERT - Major Nerf
HP reduced from 450 to 400.
Fixed double XP bug.
PIERCE - Major Nerf
HP reduced from 550 to 500.
Damage reduced from 5 to 4.
Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes
Boss Fights
Dungeon Boss Fights: Unique dungeon bosses have been introduced, each offering a distinct combat fantasy and challenge.
BOSS Griff – Greedy Overlord
Sustained pressure through high projectile density and area control.
BOSS Grom – Relentless Demolisher
Extreme map-wide threat with unlimited-range explosives.
Forces constant repositioning and spatial awareness.
Boss Crow – Evolving Dragon
Multi-phase boss that grows stronger after each defeat.
Transforms from agile assassin into a full-scale dragon menace.
BOSS Maisie – Tempo Enforcer
Uses variable-speed projectiles to disrupt player timing.
Punishes predictable movement and slow reactions.
April Fools’ Special Boss: A one-day-only boss encounter available exclusively on April Fools’ Day.
Boss Nita enters the arena with a twisted summoning loop.
New Seasonal Games Modes
Loaded Showdown (Showdown with Powerups)
Crates are replaced with “Mystery boxes”.
Each box drops a permanent power-up (health, damage, speed or shield).
There’s a chance (default 40%) to drop another bonus item: a Consumable or a Carryable.
Power-ups - permanent buff, drops partially upon defeat (similar to power cubes).
Damage buff (+15%).
Max health buff (+15%).
Speed buff (+10%).
Shield buff (incoming damage -10%).
Consumables - temporary buffs.
Hypercharge instant charge (Returning buff).
Speed & damage Drink (Returning buff).
Carryables - can be picked up and used/thrown like an attack.
Bowling ball
Throws in straight line.
Destroys walls.
Pushes, damages & stuns Brawlers.
Damages boxes.
Breaks after destroying enough wall tiles.
Shuriken
Throws in straight line
Damages Brawlers/boxes on hit, hits even while carrying. Breaks when hitting target.
Cuts grass.
Car
Brawler gets into a car, goes fast.
Destroys walls (car takes damage). Explodes upon taking damage.
Driving over enemies and boxes causes damage.
Bomb
Throwable over walls.
Explodes after ~1.5 seconds doing area of effect damage.
Explosion breaks walls.
Shadow Smash (3v3/5v5, Samurai Smash variant)
Shadow spiders & Shadow clones of player brawlers spawn around the map
Defeat Shadow clones & enemy Brawlers that drop “Moon” items (modelled after Sirius’s mask). Team that picks up the required amount (60/100) of Moons wins.
Giant Sirius appears as a mini boss.
Maps:
3v3
Moonveil Mansion
Silver Shadow Circus
Illusion Alley
Doppelzone
5v5
Web of Shadows
The Big Top
Imposter Pathway
Copycat Carnival
Treasure Hunt (Returning mode)
Change: Now stops the timer when 2 teams are contesting the platform
Modifiers
Sandstorms: a sandstorm appears intermittently and covers a part of the map. You can’t see inside if you’re outside, and vice-versa!
Slow bullets: a map wide slowdown effect appears intermittently and slows projectiles.
Environments
Removed:
Candyland
Darryl’s Ship
Sea Monsters Aquarium
Starr Force
Swamp of Love
Added:
Bizarre Circus
MadEvil Manor
Pyramid Quest
Retropolis
Rumble Jungle
Scrapyard
Maps
No changes.
Community slot
No changes.
Mega Pig
No changes.
Ranked
Season 1
Featured game mode: Gem Grab
Map 1: Rustic Arcade
Map 2: Crystal Arcade
Free Brawler Rotation:
Epic: Shade
Mythic: Squeak
Legendary: Kit
Season 2
Featured game mode: Brawl Ball
Map 1: Spiraling Out
Map 2: Beach Ball
Free Brawler Rotation:
Epic: Larry & Lawrie
Mythic: Doug
Legendary: Cordelius
Brawl Stars Championship
BSC Challenges on February 27-March 1 and March 27-29.
Permanent Improvements & QoL Features
Free Play game rotation slot (Rotating game mode slot, random matchmaking & no Trophy gain/loss).
Pro skin upgrades can drop from ranked drops - Colt Pro Skin will become possible to drop as of Mid March! Following Pro Skins will also become available 8 months after the end of their Pro Pass season.
Pro Pass progress buffed! PPXP from wins increased to 50 from 25, and PPXP from reaching a new Rank increased to 400 from 200.
Differentiated VFX for different shields:
White shield - you become invulnerable (when you respawn).
Yellow shield - you get damage deduction.
Purple-blue shield - you get extra shield health, and the shield loses its health over time.
Championship notification placement back to home screen (pointing at Ranked).
Solo Showdown won’t award Trophies on disconnect / Players will now disconnect when standing idle too long in Solo Showdown.
Glowbert's name has changed to Glowy. After befriending Moe, the Brawler's gave him a friendly new nickname - Glowy!
During this update, we will be running an A/B test on Mega Quest's:
80% of players will receive Mega Quest's on the standard monthly schedule.
20% of players will receive Mega Quest on a weekly schedule.
Bug Fixes
Fix Ranked Battlecard display issue (current selected Brawler vs. Ranked selected Brawler.
The Starfish of Otis's first Gadget disappears after 5 seconds even when no enemies are nearby.
Allow projectiles to escape Mina's Windmill Gadget area.
Fixed an edge case that could cause a crash in the Ranked loadout screen.
Squeak's Gadget Slow Effect stacking renders the Player immobile.
Fixed a server error happening sometimes when Sam picks up his Knuckle Busters during hypercharge.
Missing outer visuals for 8-Bit’s Damage Booster when having the Plugged In Star Power.
Fixed an issue where some players saw shop offers grayed out and unable to purchase.