A general note for Brawlers receiving changes to their main attack damage: unless otherwise noted, they keep the same number of attacks to charge their Supers, as before.

Buffs

Piper

Health increased from 2500 to 2800

Main Attack max damage increased from 1700 to 1800



Piper has been outshone by other marksmen for some time. To give her more power, extra health will help with trading, and Main attack damage will give her a wider scope of Brawlers she can quickly take down.



Mandy

Main Attack damage increased from 1300 to 1400

Star Power - Hard Candy: Shield increased from 40% to 50%



Similar to Piper, Mandy has fallen out of consideration when choosing marksmen after her Super/Hyper charge damage changes. We don't want to have her one shotting every squishy Brawler that spawns in, but we do want to allow her to have more damage when competing with other marksmen.



Gale

Super damage increased from 600 to 800



Gale should be shining in such an aggressive meta but his overall strength is a bit too low for him to be a desirable pick. Extra damage to his Super should allow him to pressure aggressive Brawlers and take over the map more.





Tara

Main Attack reload speed decreased from 2000 to 1800



Tara's core kit is still incredibly powerful but she lacks the consistency to shine, so we want to give her a bit more uptime on her damage to allow for more control and pressure.



Shelly

Star Power - Shell Shock: Slow changed from 350 to 55%

Gadget - Fast Forward: Cooldown decreased from 20s to 16s



Similar to Gale, Shelly is a fantastic counter to aggressive metas but is falling a bit short in her ability to overcome such potent aggression. To give her a bit more pressure and mobility we're giving her more frequency in her dashing and more control with Shell Shock.



Dynamike

Reload speed reduced from 1600 to 1400



Alongside Marksman, throwers are struggling in an aggression heavy meta. With these changes Mike will have more pressure and control on the map.



Larry & Lawrie

Super damage increased from 150 to 200

Super - Lawrie HP increased from 3000 to 3300



Similar to Mike we want some extra power in throwers, for Larry we want to give his Twin some extra oomph with more damage and survivability to let him exert more pressure once he's ramped into his Super.





Sprout

Main Attack reload speed reduced from 1700 to 1500

Main Attack damage increased from 1040 to 1100



Sprout needs some more consistency and baseline damage to help it shine more when the opportunity for picking it arises. More reload speed will help those threatening explosions rain in more often, and be more potent when landing them.





Barley

Super projectile speed increased from 1504 to 1700

Hyper Super projectile speed increased from 2104 to 2300



Barley has got some decent use in modes like hotzone at the moment with the options of damage or healing, we feel the main thing holding him back at the moment is how quickly he can get his damage and control out so we're tuning up the projectile speeds of both his Super forms.



Juju

Super - GriGri's HP increased from 3600 to 4000



Juju's main attack is doing some great work, but Grigri is a bit too weak to be a competitive pet. The extra HP should help Grigri stand its ground and let Juju control the map much better.



Grey

Gadget - Grand Piano: Speed of Piano reduced from 2500 to 1500

Main Attack damage increased from 1160 to 1280



Gray's core kit is still great in specific team comp's but lacks the fire power to be used unless paired with another Brawler that can make full use of his portals. Some baseline damage and evening out the power of his gadgets should help him feel more consistent and versatile.



Surge

Movement Speed at Level 0 increased from 650 to 680

Speed bonus from Level 1 decreased from 170 to 140



Surge is often struggling to get out of his first stage so we're evening out a bit of the bonuses gained from stage one and putting them into stage zero to help with a bit more immediate power.



Starr Nova

Super - Main Attack damage increased from 1000 to 1100

Health increased from 3700 to 4000

Star Power - Mystical Star Technique: Healing increased from 162 to 216



Starr Nova is having a fairly tough time compared with other assassins with larger burst windows, as well as struggling to get meaningful trading in with a combination of short range and average HP. In addition, her Mystical Star Technique isn't hitting the bar in terms of value, so some extra healing should allow it to be a more competitive decision between the Star Powers.



Buzz

Super charge rate increased from 96 to 100

Hyper charge rate increased from 25 to 30



Assassins and aggression drive the meta, but nobody's invited Buzz out for fun. He's quite close to where we want him so some slight buffs to availability of Super and hyper will help him dive in more regularly.



Lou

Main Attack projectile size increased from 50 to 60



Lou's main attack is often difficult to get full value of. We don't want to touch too much of his power as he can be extremely oppressive when too strong so more reliability in him landing main attack should help him shine more without dominating the map.



Carl

Main Attack damage increased from 740 to 820



Carl is Mr. Consistent, rarely weak or low impact but at the moment just not impactful enough to be a strong consideration when compared to the current cast of damage dealers and anti-tanks. Some extra baseline damage should help him shine more often.



Pearl

Main Attack heat consumed when attacking reduced from 450 to 380

Recent updates to Pearl's heat has made it more difficult for her Star Powers to shine, so we're reducing the baseline consumption of heat in base attack to give a bit more space for her to stay above the 80% threshold.

R-T

Main Attack(Eat Static) - Damage increased from 740 → 1240



After recent Bug fixes with R-T’s mark we can safely buff his Super damage back to it’s previous state!

Nerfs

Mortis

Gadget — Combo Spinner: Cooldown increased from 15s to 18s

Gadget — Combo Spinner: Bonus damage to low health enemies decreased from 50% to 30%

Gadget — Creature of the Night: Damage and healing reduced from 760 to 700



Mortis is often the go-to assassin and has been for some time. He has incredibly high burst potential with his gadgets so these changes will bring that down, as well as the frequency he has access to them. With the reduction to Combo spinner's damage he should have less situations where he can fully take down a Brawler with only two main attacks and his Gadget.



Colette

Gadget - Na Ah: Cooldown increased from 17s to 22s

Star Power - Mass Tax: Damage reduction during Super lowered from 75% to 60%

Super charge rate reduced from 100 to 90



Colette's become a strong pick in most modes and maps with her Buffies. Being a bit too versatile we want to tone down how often she has access to her Super, the extra survivability Mass Tax gives her, and the frequency she can use that potent charm. These changes should keep her strong, but less overwhelming.



Crow

Main Attack poison duration reduced from 4s to 3s

Main Attack reload speed increased from 1400 to 1600

Main Attack damage increased from 320 to 420

Health reduced from 3000 to 2800

Hypercharge - Main Attack returning damage reduced from -30% to -40%



Crow, similar to Colette, is incredibly safe in most modes and maps. To bring down his overall power we’re taking out some of his consistent poke damage and vision control with reducing the poison duration, making him more fragile with less HP, and reducing his damage uptime with reducing his reload speed. In addition, we feel his Hyper charge has a bit too much burst with the Buffies so we’re pulling back a bit of the bonus damage.





Leon

Gadget - Lollipop Drop: Health reduced from 1500 to 1000



Leon has been a stalwart of the meta since his Buffies, with Lollipop drop being at the forefront of it. Often used in situations the rest of his kit isn't ideal just for the potent power attached to the Gadget. Bringing down the health of this should make it much easier to deal with and lower its prevalence across the game.



Chester

Super explosion damage reduced from 1880 to 1600

Hyper Super explosion damage reduced from 1880 to 1600

Gadget - Candy Beans: Damage boost reduced from 25% to 20%

Gadget - Candy Beans: Reload speed reduced from 200 to 150



Chester is incredibly versatile and safe. He's an ideal counter to much of the current meta so we don't want to be too heavy handed on him as the meta shifting will likely also means he loses some of his value, but we do want to tone down some of the potency he has when rolling high on his Candy beans Gadget, as well as the burst damage he has attached to his wall breaking supers.



Edgar

Gadget - Let's Fly: Cooldown increased from 14s to 18s

Star Power - Fisticuffs: Healing from take down reduced from 30% to 20%

Hyper charge rate reduced from 40 to 33



With his updated Let's Fly Gadget, and Buffies Edgar can completely roll over squishy team comps and leave fairly unscathed. We want to lower the frequency that he can jump in with Let's fly, as well as how healthy he's able to stay when jumping in for a pick on squishy Brawlers. These should make picking when you jump in more meaningful and less frequent while still powerful. In addition, his Hyper Charge is extremely powerful but comes up too often for how much strength it has.



Mina

Main Attack 3 damage reduced from 2000 to 1800

Gadget - Windmill: Duration reduced from 1.5s to 1s



Mina is incredibly difficult to use which we love, she's a high skill high reward Brawler. However we felt that her final hit of the main attack was too strong especially when paired with a well timed Super to often leave the opponent unable to react. In addition windmill is allowing her to be a bit too reliable in modes that would normally not favor her like hotzone so we'll be cutting back some of it's power.



Ruffs

Hyper charge rate reduced from 40 to 35



Ruffs similar to Chester is a Brawler that is reaping the benefits of a meta that favours him. As such we don't want to take too much power out of his kit with the main aim being lowering how often he can hand out free Hyper Charges.



Meeple

Gadget - Rage Quit: Cooldown increased from 18s to 20s

Gadget - Rage Quit: Radius decreased from 2000 to 1600



Meeple has crept up as a great counter to an aggressive meta, largely through their space control and the safety that Rage Quit grants them when an assassin dives in on them. These changes will keep much of that power in their kit but tone down how well they're countering many of the assassins.



Shade

Hypercharge rate reduced from 40 to 34



Shade is another Brawler we have seen step up a ton with the last round of balancing. He's in a fairly healthy spot being a great late pick in draft and Super potent in specific maps and modes, but he's getting his hyper a bit too easily at the moment and we want to slow down how often he gets it.



Lumi

Gadget - Grim and Frostbitten: Duration reduced from 3.9s to 3s

Gadget - Grim and Frostbitten: Size decreased from 700 to 600



In the right hands Lumi is one of, if not the strongest Brawler around. We want to make sure she doesn't end up in a position of being unusable again, but want to lower the amount of space control and pressure she can exert across the map with her Grim and Frostbitten Gadget



Najia

Super charge from Super reduced from 80 to 50

Hypercharge - Health of snakes reduced from 2000 to 1500



Najia is overall in a much much healthier spot as of late but could still use some tuning down around her Super and hyper. With these changes she’ll have a much harder time looping supers, and her Hypercharge snakes should be considerably more manageable.



Pierce

Gadget - Bottomless Mags: Cooldown increased from 18s to 22s

Gadget - You Only Brawl Twice: Cooldown increased from 12s to 18s



Pierce is still the go to Marksman in 90% of cases due to a combination of incredible safety against aggressive Brawlers , and a huge amount of pressure with looping his last shots. We want to keep him feeling like a great Marksman and reward amazing aim, but lower that safety and reliability of looping last shots by lowering how available they both are.



Bolt

Main Attack - Max damage reduced from 900 → 760

Super - Damage increased from 550 → 700

Super Charge rate from Super → Reduced from 100 → 90

Star Power - Unstoppaball - Bolt is immune to crowd control and gains 15% top speed during Super → Bolt is immune to crowd control for 1 seconds after activating his Super.



Bolt is zooming around at the speed of sound, but is doing a bit too much damage and too difficult to slow down when paired with the Unstoppaball starpower. We’re going to shrink the window of Unstoppaball’s CC immunity, as well as move some of his main attack damage into the Super trail to make his immediate damage when rolling into a map less snowbally.





Changes

Spike

Main Attack damage increased from 490 to 540

Super charge rate decreased from 106 to 90 (now 4 attacks instead of 3)

Star Power - Fertilize: Healing increased from 50% to 75%



Griff

Gadget - Coin Shower: Damage increased from 200 to 300

Gadget - Coin Shower: Cooldown reduced from 20s to 15s

Gadget - Coin Shower - Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Gadget - Piggy Bank: Max explosion range reduced from 1200 to 1000

Star Power - Keep the Change: Now shoots a 4th salvo in the same amount of time as 3



Damian

Super: Speakers now break after bouncing an enemy Brawler

Super: Damage from speakers increased from 600 to 800

Hypercharge: Damage increased from 400 to 600



Brawl Arena Only

Damian

Damage scaling reduced from 3 to 1

Health scaling reduced from 750 to 500



Starr Nova

Reload speed scaling reduced from 200 to 120

Movement speed scaling reduced from 8 to 6

Health scaling reduced from 450 to 400



Lola

Damage scaling reduced from 5 to 4



Shade

Reload speed scaling reduced from 150 to 125



Chester

Damage scaling reduced from 6 to 5



Gigi

Reload speed scaling reduced from 200 to 150



Penny

Movement speed scaling reduced from 8 to 6

Reload speed scaling reduced from 200 to 150



Jessie

Reload speed scaling reduced from 200 to 150



Squeak

Damage scaling increased from 2 to 3



Amber

Damage scaling increased from 3 to 4



El Primo

Reload speed scaling increased from 150 to 200



Sam

Damage scaling increased from 4 to 5

Health scaling increased from 450 to 500



Charlie

Damage scaling increased from 5 to 6



R-T

Damage scaling increased from 2 to 3



Bull

Health scaling increased from 650 to 750

Damage scaling increased from 3 to 4



Bibi

Health scaling increased from 650 to 750

Damage scaling increased from 3 to 4



Sirius

Damage scaling increased from 2 to 3



Frank

Health scaling increased from 750 to 850



Sandy

Damage scaling increased from 4 to 5



Buster

Health scaling increased from 650 to 750

Damage scaling increased from 3 to 4



Doug