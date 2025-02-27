MYTHIC CONTROLLER
The owner of Starr Park's escape room, Finx is meant to help visitors complete their tasks. Instead, he uses his time controlling abilities to cause mischief and havoc!
Also, he LOVES cats.
Finx fires 3 long range projectiles, with the outer ones dealing 50% damage of the center projectile.
Finx warps time in an area, decreasing the projectile speed of enemy Brawlers caught in the Super, while increasing the projectile speed of any teammates and himself. Finx's projectiles will also get a damage buff.
STAR POWER: PRIMER
Damage dealt from Finx's projectiles that are sped up by Time Warp, will increase the duration of his Super.
STAR POWER: HIEROGLYPH HALT
Finx reduces the reload speed of any enemy Brawlers hit by his main attack for a short duration.
GADGET: BACK TO THE FINXTURE
Finx steps back in time, returning to the position and ammo he had a few seconds ago.
GADGET: NO ESCAPE
Finx's next center projectile from his main attack temporarily freezes the enemy in time, making them unable to take actions, but also making them immune to any damage.
MYTHIC DAMAGE DEALER
A passionate metalhead and a talented drummer, Lumi traded her drumsticks for morning stars when she got her job at Starr Park. She controls elements of ice and fire, which reflects her shy nature and her burning passion for music!
Lumi throws one of her morning stars. She can throw both of her weapons, with her third attack recalling them, dealing damage to any enemies caught in their path!
Lumi pounds the ground three times, causing explosions that deal area damage. The third explosion briefly snares enemies, making them unable to move but still able to attack.
STAR POWER: 42% BURNT
The explosions from Lumi's Blast Beat also set the area alight for a few seconds. This fire damage also scales with explosion damage.
STAR POWER: HALF-TIME
Lumi temporarily slows enemies hit by her recalled morning stars.
GADGET: HIT THE LIGHTS
Lumi iginites her morning stars on the ground, producing flames which damage nearby enemies.
GADGET: GRIM AND FROSTBITTEN
Lumi creates freezing winds around her morning stars on the ground, creating a slippery surface.
PRO PASS: NEW RANKED PROGRESSION
Ranked is getting a Brawl Pass-like progression system called Pro Pass.
Pro Pass also has a free progress track and a paid progress track, but unlike the Brawl Pass, the Pro Pass is 4 months long!
Why is it 4 months long? Each Pro Pass Season is going to be tied to major esports events throughout the year. In 2024, these are the Brawl Cup in May, the Last Chance Qualifier in September, and the World Finals in November. The Current plan is to have 3 Pro Pass Seasons per year.
The free track includes better, more achievable rewards than the old Ranked system and even has a Legendary Starr Drop as the tail Reward!
Let's break it down:
PROGRESS AND GET REWARDS...
With Pro Pass XP!
To progress in the Pro Pass, you must collect Pro Pass XP by:
Winning Ranked matches (similar to daily Brawl Pass XP for Brawl Pass, but the Pro Pass XP refreshes Weekly, and you have to win the match)
Ranking up
Watching and interacting with esports broadcasts on event.brawlstars.com throughout the year
Purchasing the Pro Pass, which grants instant progression and double Pro Pass XP (which also doubles the weekly Pro Pass XP limit)
The paid track costs $24.99* for the 4-month duration ($6.25 per month) and includes all of the rewards listed above!
* Price may vary depending on your country/region.
Pro Pass comes with a new unique & upgradeable Skin Rarity: Pro!
Pro Skins are upgradeable Skins, which can be upgraded as you progress through the Pro Pass!
Pro Skins can be upgraded up to 11 times by collecting “Skin upgrades” from the Pro Pass (or in Ranked Drops 8 months after the Skin release)
Each upgrade will give you either a visual improvement for the Skin, including the brand new spawn VFX, or other cosmetics, like the new animated Brawler Battle Cards!
Every Season, you can get a Legendary-level Skin in the Free Track of the Pro Pass!
The first Pro Skin is ASTRAL COLT!
A MORE COMPETITIVE RANKED EXPERIENCE
1. We added a new Tier for the highest level of play - PRO
2. We are tackling Elo inflation from multiple angles
3. Improved Matchmaking
4. Removed modifiers
New Game Modes in Ranked
To keep things fresh, we’ll be experimenting with a new game mode every month in Ranked. These will be tested for competitiveness in regular Trophy game modes before making their way to the big leagues!
There are SO many more changes coming with the Ranked rework.
So many in fact, that it has it's own release notes article! Here you will find all of the detailed changes coming to the Ranked rework (there's a lot).
12 Brawlers are getting Hypercharges this update!
They will be released in 2 stages, with each release containing 6 Hypercharges.
CARL: FLAMESPIN
Carl’s Super now leaves a blazing trail of rocks that scorch the earth wherever he goes, burning enemies that touch them!
MANDY: SUGAR FOR ALL!
Mandy fires her Super in three different directions.
HANK: HOMING FISH-ILES
The Fish Torpedoes that Hank fires with his Super have been upgraded to home in on targets!
BO: CATCH A BEAR
Bo’s Super deploys 5 mines instead of 3. These do not override any mines already placed by his Super, so it is possible to have more than 3 mines on the map!
BEA: PROTECT THE QUEEN
Bea’s Super projectiles split into 2 when at max distance (and on hit), increasing her Super’s distance and spread even more.
MR. P: PORTERS, ASSEMBLE!
Mr. P’s home base now spawns much stronger porters and he can have two active ‘Super Porters’ at the same time.
MEG: TUNGSTEN TOUGHNESS
Meg's Mecha has an increased swipe range when activating it's Super. While out of the Mecha, Meg pops a defensive shield for protection.
CHESTER: CRUNCHY, CHEWY, GOOEY
Chester combines several of his Super abilities into one. He throws a sweet that explodes and deals damage, spreads a poison cloud, and then leaves a slowing area for a few seconds afterwards.
LOLA: INFLATED EGO
Spawns a mega inflated Ego with increased health and damage!
GROM: GROM BOMB GOES BOOM!
Grom’s Super gains a secondary explosion after the first, in an X-pattern. This explosion also deals damage, breaks walls and knocks enemies back.
BUSTER: PLOT ARMOR
Buster's shield is now 360 degrees around him and reflected projectiles deal more damage!
SAM: HYPER FIST
Sam’s Knuckle Busters travel faster and will fully charge his Super if they hit an enemy Brawler during the Hypercharge.
The Sands of Time have been corrupted by Finx's chronomancy and replaced by Dark Sands that have awakened ancient evils!
Mummified Frank | Brawl Pass
Charcoal Frank | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus
Papyrus Frank | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus
Ruffesses II | Super Rare
Queen Juju | Super Rare
Pharaollie | Epic
Mystic Meeple | Epic
Scarab Squeak | Epic
The evil Insector and his sidekick Electroid have made Starr Park the next target of their crime spree.
Can Spectaculor and his heroes handle the threat? Or will they need help from a mysterious vigilante...
Justice Smasher Bibi | Brawl Pass
Injustice Smasher Bibi | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus
Virtue Smasher Bibi | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus
The below Skins were designed by artists in our community that won the Supercell MAKE competition: Brawlers, Assemble!
Spectaculor Sam | Epic
by FinnyShow
Firewing Janet | Epic
by WarpWave
Protector Grom | Epic
by J-Y Jacky
Insector Carl | Epic
by Artho_Max
Electroid Chuck | Epic
by Gedi-Kor
Equilibrium Buster | Epic
by Vinuui
Ever wanted to UNO reverse someone in Brawl? Well now you can!
NEW GAME MODE
We're releasing a brand new UNO game mode, but with a classic Brawl twist!
In this game mode, each team starts with a hand of UNO cards, which must all be thrown into the discard pile to win the game!
The winning team is the first to empty their hands and have no UNO cards left.
THROWING CARDS = SPECIAL POWERS
By throwing specific UNO cards, Brawlers will activate certain special powers!
+2
Gives you and your teammates 2 Power Cubes
Skip
Silences the entire enemy team
Reverse
Destroys any cards the enemy team are currently holding and respawns them at their base
GOOD TO (U)KNOW
Brawlers can body block flying enemy cards
UNO cards can be carried while using a jump pad
UNO COSMETICS
Alongside the new game mode, Chester is getting a unique UNO Skin, which is perfect to UNO reverse enemy Brawlers with.
There are also a bunch of other UNO cosmetics coming, so keep your eyes open!
Gadgets no longer have charges but are now based on cooldowns!
This means that you can use Gadgets whenever they are charged, and can be used an unlimited amount of times in a match!
GOOD TO KNOW:
Gadgets will have different cooldown times depending on how powerful they are. For example, Lily's 'Vanish' Gadget has a 22 sec cooldown, compared to Rosa's 'Grow Light' Gadget, which has a 10 sec cooldown.
The Gear that added +1 Gadget charge now reduces the cooldown of a Gadget by 15%.
(NOTE: The Daily Streak feature will be launching a few days after the update goes live - not on update day!)
Log in daily and get rewards! Keep the streak going and watch the number go higher and on fire!
Also, open a mystical fortune cookie. Oooh! Mystical.
Rare Skins
Dark Knight Lumi
Jurassic Finx
Fiendish Amber
Beach Belle
First Mate Fang
Cored Eve
True Gold & True Silver
Juju
Meeple
Shade
Ollie
Misc.
Carnaval Mandy | Mythic
P.E.K.K.A.S.H | Supercell ID Rewards
OLLIE
Increased Main Attack Damage: 850 → 1000
Super: Ollie will not silence himself anymore, now uses 50% of his max ammo
MEEPLE
Increased Main Attack reload speed: 2 sec → 1.9 sec
RUFFS
Increased Hypercharge Damage & Shield: 10 → 15%
GUS
Decreased Main Attack Damage: 1120 → 1080
Decreased Gadget ‘Kooky Popper’ Damage: 2240 → 2160
STU
Decreased Star Power Gaso-Heal max health: 10% → 8%
PENNY
Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: 35 → 30
JUJU
Decreased Super charge rate: 90 → 72
(5 → 6 Earth attack hits, 6 → 7 Grass/Water attack hits)
MAX
Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: 40 → 35
RICO
Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: 40 → 35
LOU
Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: 40 → 30
KENJI
Now accurately shows return location when using his Super
This game mode ended up being a fan favorite, so we decided to add it to the game permanently, because... why not!?
To keep things as fair as possible, we decided to make major changes to the current Trio Showdown map pool, to provide a more balanced gameplay experience. We made adjustments for Trio Showdown to some of the most iconic Showdown maps and and ALSO added completely new maps created by the community that follow the same rationale.
Ranked Game Modes & Maps
Season 1 (3 Maps each)
Brawl Ball
Knockout
Gem Grab
Hot Zone
Brawl Hockey
Season 2 (3 Maps each)
Brawl Ball
Knockout
Gem Grab
Heist
Cleaning Duty
Environments
Removed
Snowtel
Starrforce
Giftshop
Toons
Fighting Game
Added:
Dragon Forge
Retropolis
Tara’s Bazaar
Egypt
Maps
Showdown
Skull Creek (Modified)
Rockwall Brawl (Modified)
Feast or Famine (Modified)
Cavern Churn (Modified)
Acid Lakes (Modified)
Flying Fantasies (Modified)
Island Invasion (Modified)
Double Trouble (Modified)
UNO
Wild Greens (New)
Reverse Crossing (New)
Skipyard (New)
Wipeout 5v5/Knockout 5v5
Big Battle Basin (New)
Unhappy Arena (New)
Survival Of The Meanest (New)
Mirages Of Madness (New)
Courtyard Clashers (New)
Brawl Ball 5v5
Polar Park (New)
Stockpile Stadium (New)
Siberian Stand Off (New)
Gem Grab 5v5
Shimmering Forest (New)
Arctic Ambush (New)
Treasure Island (New)
Brawl Hockey 3v3
Below Zero
Cool Box
Starr Garden
Cleaning Duty
Rubbish Rampage
Trash Bash
Dumpster Drive
Waste Haven
In The Bins
Garbage Yard
Litterbug Lane
Treasure Hunt
Middle Management
Excellent Excavations
Brawl Starrgate
Battle Cards & Fame Frames are now part of your collection and you can choose which ones you want to equip and show off!
You can now Favorite Brawlers in the Brawler screen by clicking the heart icon.
Favorited Brawlers will be placed at the start of the Brawler select screen in Ranked/Mega Pig picks.
Favorite Brawlers can be toggled to show at the top of the Brawler list (the same way as Brawlers with Quests etc).
Re-ordered Quick Chat messages to put the most frequently used ones first
True Gold & True Silver Skins have been given a polish by Gale, and now have a new updated shiny look!
Added missing VFX to Demon Emz Skin
Kenji’s Super return location VFX has been improved to be more accurate and visible
Reduced game’s memory consumption overall, so lower end devices should crash less.
Starr Road has reduced memory usage, improved responsiveness and sees the return of fully animated Brawlers
Performance improved for Mad Evil Manor maps
Fixed an edge case where Sam’s gauntlet & Gus' attacks sometimes went in a strange angle when shooting over water or certain objects
Fixed Kit exploit
Fixed Brawler textures appearing in low resolution on high-end devices
Fixed Pop Melodie Skin accidentally playing Poco's attack sound (she writes her own music, we promise!)
Fixed Angelo's "Master Fletcher" Gadget cancelling his Super's Damage over Time
Fixed Byron's Main Attack not triggering Haptic Feedback
Fixed Rosa's base Skin using the Main Attack VFX of another Skin during her Hypercharge
Fixed Willow's Star Power "Love is Blind" not reducing the reload speed of enemies
Fixed the Brawl Hockey puck passing through certain obstacles on the Air Sports Arena map
Fixed a crash that could occur when claiming rewards from past Events
Fixed Brawlers being unable to pick up the Air Hockey puck as soon as it bounces from a pinball bumper
Fixed Sam briefly losing upper body animation if his Super was activated when moving (he's old and his back gets stiff sometimes)
Fixed 3 Pins not being able to be sent in Club Chat
As part of our efforts to find affordable pricing for different regions of the world, we're starting to roll out global pricing with this update
We still need to do some tests before doing a full rollout to all the target regions, so these local price changes will first be live in a few select countries only, and more regions will be gradually added in the coming months
Since we're still testing things, different players might also see different prices even within the same region
Brawl Pass donations will also be temporarily deactivated in the regions where testing is taking place and will be reactivated once these are completed