Pro Pass also has a free progress track and a paid progress track, but unlike the Brawl Pass, the Pro Pass is 4 months long!

Why is it 4 months long? Each Pro Pass Season is going to be tied to major esports events throughout the year. In 2024, these are the Brawl Cup in May, the Last Chance Qualifier in September, and the World Finals in November. The Current plan is to have 3 Pro Pass Seasons per year.