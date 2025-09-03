Our latest collab is taking you underground! Kind of…

Throughout this event, you’ll be traveling through four different cities where you’ll get to use the new temporary Subway Supers, play the new Subway Run game mode, unlock Subway Surfers rewards (including the Jake Ollie Skin!), and more!

But for all of this, you’ll have to progress through the reward track by collecting Rails. So how do you get Rails?

Daily wins, in place of the Daily Starr Drops

A new set of Quests each week!

The MEGA TRAIN Club event

Contests

Content Creator Bounties (keep an eye out for your favorite creators for this)

Source Tracks (max you can get) Contest 100 (if you are a sweaty tryhard) Daily Wins 189 Special Quests 150 Mega Train - Club Event 160 Supercell Store 5 Content Creator Freebies 20 Total 624





Boom Boxes

Progressing through the track also gives you Boom Boxes!

Each Boom Box is filled with all sorts of goodies, including special event rewards like Subway Surfer Skins, Street and Graffiti Skins and other cosmetics. Each box also guarantees a Subway Super!

Note that not all event-related Skins are in the Boom Boxes, like: Jake Ollie (Event Track Reward) Streetwear Emz, Hypebeast Emz and Techwear Emz (Brawl Pass & Brawl Pass Plus Skins) Graffiti Leon (Club Event Skin) Graffiti Mina (part of Mina’s release Box)







Subway Supers

There are 8 different Subway Supers, and each has 3 upgrade levels

In matches, these abilities can be used with an extra joystick, just like Supers

Subway Supers will be available in all game modes featuring the Subway Super Modifier

Here’s the list of Subway Supers available during the event: Super Sneakers: Jump over an obstacle and gain a temporary speed boost and shield after you land Brawler Magnet: Grab and pull a Brawler towards you Hoverboard Charge: Go through obstacles and opponents, damaging them and stunning them at the end Barrier Trap: Trap opponents with train barriers Jetpack: Fly and attack opponents from above while leaving a slowing spray paint trail Fast Track: Shoot damaging train track projectiles that you can later surf through to move faster Stereo Blast: Blast a musical wave that pushes enemies back and heals your teammates Pogo Pull: Pull yourself towards opponents or obstacles







Subway Run

A 10-player race around different maps! The first player to pass through 10 checkpoints wins!

Defeats take you back to the last checkpoint you passed

Taking down other players gives a temporary speed boost

Each map has a Guard chasing after you!

There are trains passing through the map that deal damage if they hit you





Event Schedule

Week 1 – New York

Subway Run Game mode

Week 2 – Berlin

Club Event: the MEGA TRAIN – Collect Rails with your Club and progress on a shared Club Track. There are rewards for all Club members and Grafitti Leon as the top reward!

Week 3 – Rio

New Brawler Mina's release event - More info further below

Week 4 – Tokyo

Daily Contests → Choose between 3 game modes to compete in and aim for the high score in each match. The higher your rank, the more Rails you get!

Every weekend during the event also features a game mode with the new Raining Coins modifier:

Coins spawn randomly during matches, pick up Coins to earn bonus rewards at the end of the match

You also get the Coins picked up by your teammates

You only keep the coins if you win

There’s a Daily Coin cap from this Modifier

The Subway Surfers Event Starts on September 4th and ends on September 30th.