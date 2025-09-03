Release Notes September 2025
New event! Brawl Stars X Subway Surfers
Our latest collab is taking you underground! Kind of…
Throughout this event, you’ll be traveling through four different cities where you’ll get to use the new temporary Subway Supers, play the new Subway Run game mode, unlock Subway Surfers rewards (including the Jake Ollie Skin!), and more!
But for all of this, you’ll have to progress through the reward track by collecting Rails. So how do you get Rails?
Daily wins, in place of the Daily Starr Drops
A new set of Quests each week!
The MEGA TRAIN Club event
Contests
Content Creator Bounties (keep an eye out for your favorite creators for this)
|Source
|Tracks (max you can get)
|Contest
|100 (if you are a sweaty tryhard)
|Daily Wins
|189
|Special Quests
|150
|Mega Train - Club Event
|160
|Supercell Store
|5
|Content Creator Freebies
|20
|Total
|624
Boom Boxes
Progressing through the track also gives you Boom Boxes!
Each Boom Box is filled with all sorts of goodies, including special event rewards like Subway Surfer Skins, Street and Graffiti Skins and other cosmetics. Each box also guarantees a Subway Super!
Note that not all event-related Skins are in the Boom Boxes, like:
Jake Ollie (Event Track Reward)
Streetwear Emz, Hypebeast Emz and Techwear Emz (Brawl Pass & Brawl Pass Plus Skins)
Graffiti Leon (Club Event Skin)
Graffiti Mina (part of Mina’s release Box)
Subway Supers
There are 8 different Subway Supers, and each has 3 upgrade levels
In matches, these abilities can be used with an extra joystick, just like Supers
Subway Supers will be available in all game modes featuring the Subway Super Modifier
Here’s the list of Subway Supers available during the event:
Super Sneakers: Jump over an obstacle and gain a temporary speed boost and shield after you land
Brawler Magnet: Grab and pull a Brawler towards you
Hoverboard Charge: Go through obstacles and opponents, damaging them and stunning them at the end
Barrier Trap: Trap opponents with train barriers
Jetpack: Fly and attack opponents from above while leaving a slowing spray paint trail
Fast Track: Shoot damaging train track projectiles that you can later surf through to move faster
Stereo Blast: Blast a musical wave that pushes enemies back and heals your teammates
Pogo Pull: Pull yourself towards opponents or obstacles
Subway Run
A 10-player race around different maps! The first player to pass through 10 checkpoints wins!
Defeats take you back to the last checkpoint you passed
Taking down other players gives a temporary speed boost
Each map has a Guard chasing after you!
There are trains passing through the map that deal damage if they hit you
Event Schedule
Week 1 – New York
Subway Run Game mode
Week 2 – Berlin
Club Event: the MEGA TRAIN – Collect Rails with your Club and progress on a shared Club Track. There are rewards for all Club members and Grafitti Leon as the top reward!
Week 3 – Rio
New Brawler Mina's release event - More info further below
Week 4 – Tokyo
Daily Contests → Choose between 3 game modes to compete in and aim for the high score in each match. The higher your rank, the more Rails you get!
Every weekend during the event also features a game mode with the new Raining Coins modifier:
Coins spawn randomly during matches, pick up Coins to earn bonus rewards at the end of the match
You also get the Coins picked up by your teammates
You only keep the coins if you win
There’s a Daily Coin cap from this Modifier
The Subway Surfers Event Starts on September 4th and ends on September 30th.
Brawl-O-Ween Event
We’re starting Brawl-O-Ween celebrations earlier this year with a dedicated event where you can collect Candy for rewards and test your skill against terrifying bosses from a dark, unknown dimension!
Candy
Collect Candy to trade for rewards like:
Pumpkin Box for instant reward drops
Treat Box which can be upgraded & opened later in the event for a bigger reward
Earn Candy through daily wins, Special Quests and by defeating Brawl-O-Ween Bosses!
Sugar Rush
On select weekends only!
Activate once per day from the game mode screen
Grants bonus Candy on wins for 10 minutes
Resets every day at 8 UTC
If it expires mid-match, you still get the extra Candy
Brawl-O-Ween Boss Mode
Fight bosses across multiple stages with increasing difficulty
Each stage gives Candy as a reward
Each boss features distinct abilities and tactics. Here’s what you’ll face:
Plague Doctor Crow – High mobility and poison-based attacks
Headless Tickman – Summons explosive minions for area control
Carreta Spike – Long-range capabilities and chain effects
Kizu Kenji – A Ghost warrior who can summon a powerful Mega Kenji clone
Gargoyle R-T – Strong defenses and strategic zone control
Ghost Diver Rico – Bullet hell!
The Brawl-O-Ween event will take place throughout October. Dates will be shared later!
New Brawlers
Mina
Mythic Damage Dealer
Trait: After each attack, a bar starts filling up, showing how long Mina has to use her next stage attack. If time expires, the attack cycle goes back to 1
Main Attack: CAPOEIRA COMBO
Mina can cycle through attacks in a short time period. If she doesn’t attack fast enough, her combo is broken and the cycle restarts. Mina also does a short dash with each attack.
Attack 1: Long range & narrow
Attack 2: Medium range & medium width
Attack 3: Short range & wide
Super: FURACÃO 3000
Mina hits the air, creating a powerful hurricane that deals heavy damage and knocks up opponents in front of her
Star Power 1: ZUM ZUM ZUM
Mina’s third combo attack also heals for 50% of the damage dealt
Star Power 2: BLOWN AWAY
Mina’s Super also roots enemies for 0,5 sec
Gadget 1: WINDMILL
Creates a wall of wind that blocks projectiles for 3 sec
Gadget 2: CAPO-WHAT?
Mina’s next Super recharges instantly if it connects with an opponent
Title: The Hurricane
Ziggy
Mythic Controller
Main Attack: TA-DA!
Ziggy summons lightning at a targeted area. After a short delay, it strikes down (LIKE MAGIC!) and deals area damage
Super: ZIGGY’S FANTASTICAL STORM
Ziggy unveils his greatest trick, a massive electrical storm that travels rapidly across the environment, dealing damage to enemies caught within and slowing down whenever an enemy brawler is inside its radius
Star Power 1: THUNDERSTRUCK
Brawlers damaged by Ziggy’s Super are slowed by 20% for 1 sec
Star Power 2: THE GREAT ZIGGINI
Hitting with a lightning strike increases the damage of the next main attack by 30%
Gadget 1: ELECTRIC SHUFFLE
Ziggy hits the nearest enemy with lightning strikes every second for 5 sec. These attacks cost no ammo
Gadget 2: NOW YOU SEE ME…
The next lightning strike also teleports Ziggy to the target location.
Title: The Great
New Brawler Release Events
We’re changing how Brawlers are released! Now you can participate in a 10-day event where you have the chance to earn the new Brawler for free!
3 Tickets are given daily that you can use to participate in the event
Tickets do not stack, so you need to use them daily, and they will refill the next day
If you team up with friends, all players in that team need to have a Ticket to play
Tickets allow you to participate in matches, where you play random game modes featuring a pick phase similar to Mega Pig. The new Brawler will also be available to pick for free at max power level!
Game modes:
Mina – Brawl Ball, Wipeout, Gem Grab
Ziggy – Hotzone, Knockout, Bounty
For every 2 wins (in the case of Mythic Brawlers, might change for other rarities), you get a special Brawler-themed Box that can contain the new Brawler, special cosmetics, progression and currencies, including Gems!
After opening a certain number of Boxes (14 for Mina & Ziggy), you’re guaranteed to get the new Brawler
If you already got the Brawler by luck from the Boxes before that, opening 14 boxes will give you a special Mythic Skin instead!
Any new Skins for the new Brawler that you get from Boxes before owning that Brawler will go to the Skin bank
Boxes are also sold in the Shop, and also count towards the total required boxes for the free Brawler
There will be a Mirror Match Showdown event where everyone plays as the new Brawler with max level to get the hang of things
After the event ends, the new Brawler goes to Starr Road before the Brawl Pass season ends, so any saved Credits can go to the new Brawler if you didn’t get it from the event
New Hypercharges
Ollie: AIN’T NO HALF-SUPERING
Ollie now jumps! His music blast area is larger and it won't consume ammo when it starts charging
Byron: UNSTABLE CONCOCTION
Byron’s Super now fires his main attack in multiple directions from the Super’s point of impact
Finx: TEMPORAL TRAVELLING
Finx activates an additional Super area around him that follows his movement
Jae-Yong: CROWD-PLEASER
Jae’s Super has a reduced cooldown during Hypercharge, and each Super activation is boosted
Juju: BOKOR
Juju summons a larger Gris-Gris that has bigger needles, higher damage, higher movement speed AND more health
Meeple: THE LAST RULEBENDER
Meeple’s Super covers a larger area and allows Meeple and their teammates to walk through walls and over water
Larry & Lawrie: THE THREE-BOT PROBLEM
Larry calls for backup, summoning a 2nd prototype Lawrie bot that deals more damage and has higher health than plain ol’ regular Lawrie. Gadgets that affect Lawrie only apply to the ‘original' model
Trunk: RETREAD
Trunk’s Super causes them to leave ants on enemies, which deal damage over time
New Skins
Subway Surfers & Street Art
Streetwear Emz | Brawl Pass
Hypebeast Emz | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
Techwear Emz | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
DJ Poco | Hypercharge
Scratcher Poco | Hypercharge | Chroma #1
Beatmatcher Poco | Hypercharge | Chroma #2
Jam Master Hank| Mythic
Jake Ollie | Epic
Tricky Janet | Epic
Frank Byron | Epic
Graffiti Leon | Rare
Graffiti Stu | Rare
Graffiti Alli | Rare
Graffiti Mina | Rare
Brawl-O-Ween
Plague Doctor Crow | Brawl Pass
Death’s Door Crow | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1
Old Hunter Crow | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2
Ghost Diver Rico | Mythic
Gargoyle R-T | Mythic
Teen Ruffs | Epic
Headless Tickman | Legendary
Kizu Kenji | Hypercharge
Other Skins
Carreta Brawl
El Grilo | Epic
Crazy Clown Carl | Epic
Carreta Spike | Epic
Brawl Academy
Eldritch Professor Barley | Epic
Prankster Chester | Epic
Truant Penny | Epic
Supercell ID
Fisherman Buzz | Epic
True Silver & True Gold
True Silver Alli
True Gold Alli
True Silver Trunk
True Gold Trunk
Balance Changes
Buffs
Bibi
Homerun bar now charges after use, regardless of ammo
Otis
HP increased 3200 → 3400
Main attack damage increase 3 × 460 → 3 × 500
Shelly
Fast Forward Gadget now also reloads all ammo on activation
8-Bit
Main attack damage increased 6 × 640 → 6 × 680
Chuck
Hypercharge charge rate increased 20 → 30
Gale
Damage: 6 × 560 → 6 × 600
Clancy
Level 1 threshold reduced 9 → 7 hits
Level 2 threshold reduced 8 → 7 hits
Recon Star Power reduced starting tokens 3 → 2, but reduced hits necessary to level up 6 → 5
Ruffs
Main attack projectile speed increased by 10%
Leon
Proximity damage increased 30% → 35%
Trunk
Now has Tank trait
Nerfs
R-T
Hypercharge damage reduced 25% → 15%
Hypercharge shield reduced 25% → 15%
Tara
Gadget - Support from Beyond - Cooldown increased 15s → 17s
Kit
Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 8 → 10 hits
Mr. P
Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 35 → 30
Bo
Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 45 → 40
Lily
Hypercharge Super projectile speed reduced 5600 → 5000
Bonnie
Hypercharge charge rate reduced 40 → 35
Brawl Arena Changes
Buffs
Gene
Damage increased 6% → 7%
Movement speed increased 8 → 10
Reload speed increased 2% → 2.5%
El Primo
HP increased 880 → 900
Damage increased 4% → 5%
Darryl
HP increased 880 → 900
Damage increased 4% → 5%
Leon
Damage increased 5% → 6%
Bea
Damage increased 6% → 8%
Max
HP increased 600 → 700
Kaze
HP increased 450 → 600
Nerfs
Shade
Damage reduced 5% → 3%
Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%
Juju
HP reduced 550 → 450
Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%
Barley
Damage reduced 3% → 2%
Mandy
Damage reduced 9% → 7%
Larry & Lawrie
HP reduced 550 → 450
Bull
Damage reduced 4% → 3%
Jae
HP reduced 550 → 450
Alli
Damage reduced 4% → 3%
Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%
Bonnie
Damage reduced 9% → 7%
R-T
Damage reduced 4% → 2%
Doug
HP reduced 500 → 450
Reload speed reduced 2.5% → 2%
Respawn times now scale and increase with level within Brawl Arena
Respawn timers are now visible during matches
Increased the amount of Trophies lost in match losses by 50%
Game Modes, Maps & Rotation Changes
Permanent game modes rotation changes:
Brawl Ball, Knockout, Air Hockey, Knockout 5v5, Gem Grab and Brawl Arena will no longer be rotating with other game modes
Heist, Hot Zone and Token Run will rotate in 1 slot
Dodgeball, Volley Brawl and Basket Brawl will rotate in 1 slot
Wipeout, Bounty and Duels will rotate in 1 slot
New Subway Run Maps:
Toot Town
Metro Mayhem
Backtrack Attack
Loopy Line
Trainbow Road
Choo Choo Showdown
T-Rail Rush
Environments
Added:
Subway Surfers
Subway Surfers Showdown
Mortis Mortuary Showdown
Removed
Love swamp
Katana Kingdom Showdown
Ranked
Season 1
Featured game mode: Hot Zone (2 additional maps in the pool)
Free Brawler Rotation: Larry & Lawrie, Lily and Amber
Season 2
Featured game mode: Bounty (2 additional maps in the pool)
Free Brawler Rotation: Bo, Sprout and Kenji
Trophy Road & Brawler Trophy Emblems
New Brawler Trophy Emblems:
Emblems reworked to reflect each individual Brawler icon
Brawler Emblems will be shown on your Battle Card and next to your Brawler Trophy total
New Trophy Tiers added above 1000 Trophies, at 1200, 1500 and 2000 Trophies
Reaching these new Tiers will grant the respective Emblems for that Brawler permanently
Season Trophies still resets to 1000
Trophy modes matchmaking adjusted above 1000 Trophies so players are more consistently matched with other players of similar Trophy count
Trophy Road is getting 3 more areas, including:
Ranger Ranch
Mike’s Mines
Wild West Town
Brawl Pass & Records Changes
Added the resources from the (removed) new Brawler Mastery tracks into the Brawl Pass Free track:
Tier 0: +500 Coins
Tier 1: +500 Power Points
Tier 25: Replaced Random Starr Drop with 300 Credits
Tier 26: Swapped places with Tier 28
Tier 48: +2500 Coins
Records Changes
Bull: Knockback Brawlers in a single match down from 8 to 3
Buzz: Stun Brawlers with a single Super down from 3 to 2
Chester: Use Supers in 1 Hypercharge down from 3 to 2
Colt: Deal damage with a single Super down from 15000 to 10000
Doug: Revive allies in a single match down to 3
Edgar: Take down Brawlers in Solo Showdown down from 3 to 2
Frank: Stun enemies with a single Super down from 2 to 1 time in a single match
Jacky: Survive damage in a single match down from 50000 to 25000
Jae-Yong: Heal HP in a single match in Solo Showdown down from 10000 to 7000
Kaze: Take down Brawlers with a single Super while in Ninja Aspect down from 3 to 2
Kit: Take down Brawlers while attached to an ally in a single match down from 3 to 2
Leon: Take down Brawlers without dying in a single match down from 6 to 4
Meeple: Take down Brawlers through Walls down to 3
Mortis: Hit Brawlers with a single Dash down from 3 to 1 time in a single match
Nita: Deal Damage with Nita’s Bear down from 50000 to 10000
Ollie: Taunt Brawlers with a single Super down from 3 to 1 time in a single match
Piper: Take down Brawlers from max distance in a single match down to 3
Surge: Take down Brawlers while at Max Stage down to 3
Hypercharges: Use Hypercharges in a single match down from 3 to 2
Brawl Arena-related Records added:
Get 3 Kaiju Buffs in a single match
Take down a Brawler 5 levels higher than yours
These are just some of the changes we have in the plans for Records. We’re exploring what the future of Records is, and we will follow up with more details on those plans at a later date.
Global Pricing Changes
The global pricing tests we began earlier in the year have concluded successfully!
That means local price adjustments will then roll out on September 2nd (with the update release) for over 100 countries in regions like Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Southeast and Central Asia.
Brawl Pass donations from lower-priced regions to those in higher-priced regions are not available.
Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Improvements
Fixed the description of Gray’s New Perspective to match its functionality
Fixed the aim indicator for Brawl Ball and other thrown objects to match the correct direction
Fixed Angelo’s Super not dealing damage after Angelo is defeated
Fixed some Brawlers not being able to attack while carrying the trophy in Trophy Thieves
Towers in Spirit Wars can now hit invisible targets
Fixed all of Crows Skin's Super projectiles using the default Skin effects
Bull’s Super charge has new VFX depending on the Skin you use
We’re reducing the Mega Pig Tickets from 15 to 6 and adjusting the wins necessary to fill the Mega Pig
