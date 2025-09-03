Skip to content
3 Sept 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars

Release Notes September 2025

New event! Brawl Stars X Subway Surfers

Our latest collab is taking you underground! Kind of…

Throughout this event, you’ll be traveling through four different cities where you’ll get to use the new temporary Subway Supers, play the new Subway Run game mode, unlock Subway Surfers rewards (including the Jake Ollie Skin!), and more!

But for all of this, you’ll have to progress through the reward track by collecting Rails. So how do you get Rails?

  • Daily wins, in place of the Daily Starr Drops

  • A new set of Quests each week!

  • The MEGA TRAIN Club event

  • Contests

  • Content Creator Bounties (keep an eye out for your favorite creators for this)

SourceTracks (max you can get)
Contest100 (if you are a sweaty tryhard)
Daily Wins189
Special Quests150
Mega Train - Club Event160
Supercell Store5
Content Creator Freebies20
Total624


Boom Boxes

Progressing through the track also gives you Boom Boxes! 

Each Boom Box is filled with all sorts of goodies, including special event rewards like Subway Surfer Skins, Street and Graffiti Skins and other cosmetics. Each box also guarantees a Subway Super!

  • Note that not all event-related Skins are in the Boom Boxes, like:

    • Jake Ollie (Event Track Reward)

    • Streetwear Emz, Hypebeast Emz and Techwear Emz  (Brawl Pass & Brawl Pass Plus Skins)

    • Graffiti Leon (Club Event Skin)

    • Graffiti Mina (part of Mina’s release Box)


Subway Supers

  • There are 8 different Subway Supers, and each has 3 upgrade levels

  • In matches, these abilities can be used with an extra joystick, just like Supers

  • Subway Supers will be available in all game modes featuring the Subway Super Modifier

  • Here’s the list of Subway Supers available during the event:

    • Super Sneakers: Jump over an obstacle and gain a temporary speed boost and shield after you land

    • Brawler Magnet: Grab and pull a Brawler towards you

    • Hoverboard Charge: Go through obstacles and opponents, damaging them and stunning them at the end

    • Barrier Trap: Trap opponents with train barriers

    • Jetpack: Fly and attack opponents from above while leaving a slowing spray paint trail

    • Fast Track: Shoot damaging train track projectiles that you can later surf through to move faster

    • Stereo Blast: Blast a musical wave that pushes enemies back and heals your teammates

    • Pogo Pull: Pull yourself towards opponents or obstacles


Subway Run

A 10-player race around different maps! The first player to pass through 10 checkpoints wins!

  • Defeats take you back to the last checkpoint you passed

  • Taking down other players gives a temporary speed boost

  • Each map has a Guard chasing after you! 

  • There are trains passing through the map that deal damage if they hit you


Event Schedule

Week 1 – New York

  • Subway Run Game mode

Week 2 – Berlin

  • Club Event: the MEGA TRAIN – Collect Rails with your Club and progress on a shared Club Track. There are rewards for all Club members and Grafitti Leon as the top reward!

Week 3 – Rio

  • New Brawler Mina's release event - More info further below

Week 4 – Tokyo 

  • Daily Contests → Choose between 3 game modes to compete in and aim for the high score in each match. The higher your rank, the more Rails you get!

Every weekend during the event also features a game mode with the new Raining Coins modifier:

  • Coins spawn randomly during matches, pick up Coins to earn bonus rewards at the end of the match

  • You also get the Coins picked up by your teammates

  • You only keep the coins if you win

  • There’s a Daily Coin cap from this Modifier

The Subway Surfers Event Starts on September 4th and ends on September 30th.

Brawl-O-Ween Event

We’re starting Brawl-O-Ween celebrations earlier this year with a dedicated event where you can collect Candy for rewards and test your skill against terrifying bosses from a dark, unknown dimension!

Candy

  • Collect Candy to trade for rewards like:

    • Pumpkin Box for instant reward drops

    • Treat Box which can be upgraded & opened later in the event for a bigger reward

  • Earn Candy through daily wins, Special Quests and by defeating Brawl-O-Ween Bosses!

Sugar Rush

  • On select weekends only!

  • Activate once per day from the game mode screen

  • Grants bonus Candy on wins for 10 minutes

  • Resets every day at 8 UTC

  • If it expires mid-match, you still get the extra Candy


Brawl-O-Ween Boss Mode

  • Fight bosses across multiple stages with increasing difficulty

  • Each stage gives Candy as a reward

  • Each boss features distinct abilities and tactics. Here’s what you’ll face:

    • Plague Doctor Crow – High mobility and poison-based attacks

    • Headless Tickman – Summons explosive minions for area control

    • Carreta Spike – Long-range capabilities and chain effects

    • Kizu Kenji – A Ghost warrior who can summon a powerful Mega Kenji clone

    • Gargoyle R-T – Strong defenses and strategic zone control

    • Ghost Diver Rico – Bullet hell!

The Brawl-O-Ween event will take place throughout October. Dates will be shared later!


New Brawlers

Mina

Mythic Damage Dealer

  • Trait: After each attack, a bar starts filling up, showing how long Mina has to use her next stage attack. If time expires, the attack cycle goes back to 1

  • Main Attack: CAPOEIRA COMBO

    • Mina can cycle through attacks in a short time period. If she doesn’t attack fast enough, her combo is broken and the cycle restarts. Mina also does a short dash with each attack.

    • Attack 1: Long range & narrow

    • Attack 2: Medium range & medium width

    • Attack 3: Short range & wide

  • Super: FURACÃO 3000 

    • Mina hits the air, creating a powerful hurricane that deals heavy damage and knocks up opponents in front of her

  • Star Power 1: ZUM ZUM ZUM

    • Mina’s third combo attack also heals for 50% of the damage dealt

  • Star Power 2: BLOWN AWAY 

    • Mina’s Super also roots enemies for 0,5 sec

  • Gadget 1: WINDMILL

    • Creates a wall of wind that blocks projectiles for 3 sec

  • Gadget 2: CAPO-WHAT?

    • Mina’s next Super recharges instantly if it connects with an opponent

  • Title: The Hurricane


Ziggy

Mythic Controller

  • Main Attack: TA-DA!

    •  Ziggy summons lightning at a targeted area. After a short delay, it strikes down (LIKE MAGIC!) and deals area damage

  • Super: ZIGGY’S FANTASTICAL STORM

    •  Ziggy unveils his greatest trick, a massive electrical storm that travels rapidly across the environment, dealing damage to enemies caught within and slowing down whenever an enemy brawler is inside its radius

  • Star Power 1: THUNDERSTRUCK

    •  Brawlers damaged by Ziggy’s Super are slowed by 20% for 1 sec

  • Star Power 2: THE GREAT ZIGGINI

    •  Hitting with a lightning strike increases the damage of the next main attack by 30%

  • Gadget 1: ELECTRIC SHUFFLE

    • Ziggy hits the nearest enemy with lightning strikes every second for 5 sec. These attacks cost no ammo

  • Gadget 2: NOW YOU SEE ME…

    •  The next lightning strike also teleports Ziggy to the target location.

  • Title: The Great


New Brawler Release Events

We’re changing how Brawlers are released! Now you can participate in a 10-day event where you have the chance to earn the new Brawler for free!

  • 3 Tickets are given daily that you can use to participate in the event

  • Tickets do not stack, so you need to use them daily, and they will refill the next day

    • If you team up with friends, all players in that team need to have a Ticket to play

  • Tickets allow you to participate in matches, where you play random game modes featuring a pick phase similar to Mega Pig. The new Brawler will also be available to pick for free at max power level!

  • Game modes:

    • Mina – Brawl Ball, Wipeout, Gem Grab

    • Ziggy – Hotzone, Knockout, Bounty

  • For every 2 wins (in the case of Mythic Brawlers, might change for other rarities), you get a special Brawler-themed Box that can contain the new Brawler, special cosmetics, progression and currencies, including Gems!

  • After opening a certain number of Boxes (14 for Mina & Ziggy), you’re guaranteed to get the new Brawler

    • If you already got the Brawler by luck from the Boxes before that, opening 14 boxes will give you a special Mythic Skin instead!

    • Any new Skins for the new Brawler that you get from Boxes before owning that Brawler will go to the Skin bank

  • Boxes are also sold in the Shop, and also count towards the total required boxes for the free Brawler 

  • There will be a Mirror Match Showdown event where everyone plays as the new Brawler with max level to get the hang of things

  • After the event ends, the new Brawler goes to Starr Road before the Brawl Pass season ends, so any saved Credits can go to the new Brawler if you didn’t get it from the event

New Hypercharges

  • Ollie: AIN’T NO HALF-SUPERING 

    • Ollie now jumps! His music blast area is larger and it won't consume ammo when it starts charging

  • Byron: UNSTABLE CONCOCTION

    • Byron’s Super now fires his main attack in multiple directions from the Super’s point of impact

  • Finx: TEMPORAL TRAVELLING

    • Finx activates an additional Super area around him that follows his movement

  • Jae-Yong: CROWD-PLEASER

    • Jae’s Super has a reduced cooldown during Hypercharge, and each Super activation is boosted

  • Juju: BOKOR

    • Juju summons a larger Gris-Gris that has bigger needles, higher damage, higher movement speed AND more health

  • Meeple: THE LAST RULEBENDER

    • Meeple’s Super covers a larger area and allows Meeple and their teammates to walk through walls and over water

  • Larry & Lawrie: THE THREE-BOT PROBLEM

    • Larry calls for backup, summoning a 2nd prototype Lawrie bot that deals more damage and has higher health than plain ol’ regular Lawrie. Gadgets that affect Lawrie only apply to the ‘original' model

  • Trunk: RETREAD

    • Trunk’s Super causes them to leave ants on enemies, which deal damage over time

New Skins

Subway Surfers & Street Art

  • Streetwear Emz | Brawl Pass

  • Hypebeast Emz | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1

  • Techwear Emz | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2

  • DJ Poco | Hypercharge 

    • Scratcher Poco | Hypercharge | Chroma #1

    • Beatmatcher Poco | Hypercharge | Chroma #2

  • Jam Master Hank| Mythic

  • Jake Ollie | Epic

  • Tricky Janet | Epic

  • Frank Byron | Epic

  • Graffiti Leon | Rare

  • Graffiti Stu | Rare

  • Graffiti Alli | Rare

  • Graffiti Mina | Rare

Brawl-O-Ween

  • Plague Doctor Crow | Brawl Pass

    • Death’s Door Crow | Brawl Pass | Chroma #1

    • Old Hunter Crow | Brawl Pass | Chroma #2

  • Ghost Diver Rico | Mythic

  • Gargoyle R-T | Mythic

  • Teen Ruffs | Epic

  • Headless Tickman | Legendary

  • Kizu Kenji | Hypercharge

Other Skins

Carreta Brawl

  • El Grilo | Epic

  • Crazy Clown Carl | Epic

  • Carreta Spike | Epic

Brawl Academy

  • Eldritch Professor Barley | Epic

  • Prankster Chester | Epic

  • Truant Penny | Epic

Supercell ID

  • Fisherman Buzz | Epic

True Silver & True Gold

  • True Silver Alli

  • True Gold Alli

  • True Silver Trunk

  • True Gold Trunk

Balance Changes

Buffs

  • Bibi

    • Homerun bar now charges after use, regardless of ammo

  • Otis

    • HP increased 3200 → 3400

    • Main attack damage increase 3 × 460 → 3 × 500

  • Shelly

    • Fast Forward Gadget now also reloads all ammo on activation

  • 8-Bit

    • Main attack damage increased 6 × 640 → 6 × 680

  • Chuck

    • Hypercharge charge rate increased 20 → 30

  • Gale

    • Damage: 6 × 560 → 6 × 600

  • Clancy

    • Level 1 threshold reduced 9 → 7 hits

    • Level 2 threshold reduced 8 → 7 hits

    • Recon Star Power reduced starting tokens 3 → 2, but reduced hits necessary to level up 6 → 5

  • Ruffs

    • Main attack projectile speed increased by 10%

  • Leon

    • Proximity damage increased 30% → 35%

  • Trunk

    • Now has Tank trait

Nerfs

  • R-T

    • Hypercharge damage reduced 25% → 15%

    • Hypercharge shield reduced 25% → 15%

  • Tara

    • Gadget - Support from Beyond -  Cooldown increased 15s → 17s

  • Kit

    • Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 8 → 10 hits

  • Mr. P

    • Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 35 → 30

  • Bo

    • Hypercharge charge Rate reduced 45 → 40

  • Lily

    • Hypercharge Super projectile speed reduced 5600 → 5000

  • Bonnie

    • Hypercharge charge rate reduced 40 → 35

Brawl Arena Changes

Buffs

  • Gene

    • Damage increased 6% → 7%

    • Movement speed increased 8 → 10

    • Reload speed increased  2% → 2.5%

  • El Primo

    • HP increased 880 → 900

    • Damage increased 4% → 5%

  • Darryl

    • HP increased 880 → 900

    • Damage increased 4% → 5%

  • Leon

    • Damage increased 5% → 6%

  • Bea

    • Damage increased 6% → 8%

  • Max

    • HP increased  600 → 700

  • Kaze

    • HP increased 450 → 600

Nerfs

  • Shade

    • Damage reduced 5% → 3%

    • Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%

  • Juju

    • HP reduced 550 → 450

    • Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%

  • Barley

    • Damage reduced 3% → 2%

  • Mandy

    • Damage reduced 9% → 7%

  • Larry & Lawrie

    • HP reduced 550 → 450

  • Bull

    • Damage reduced 4% → 3%

  • Jae

    • HP reduced 550 → 450

  • Alli

    • Damage reduced 4% → 3%

    • Reload speed reduced 2% → 1.5%

  • Bonnie

    • Damage reduced 9% → 7%

  • R-T

    • Damage reduced 4% → 2%

  • Doug

    • HP reduced 500 → 450

    • Reload speed reduced 2.5% → 2%

  • Respawn times now scale and increase with level within Brawl Arena

  • Respawn timers are now visible during matches

  • Increased the amount of Trophies lost in match losses by 50%

Game Modes, Maps & Rotation Changes

Permanent game modes rotation changes:

  • Brawl Ball, Knockout, Air Hockey, Knockout 5v5, Gem Grab and Brawl Arena will no longer be rotating with other game modes

  • Heist, Hot Zone and Token Run will rotate in 1 slot

  • Dodgeball, Volley Brawl and Basket Brawl will rotate in 1 slot

  • Wipeout, Bounty and Duels will rotate in 1 slot


New Subway Run Maps:

  • Toot Town

  • Metro Mayhem

  • Backtrack Attack

  • Loopy Line

  • Trainbow Road

  • Choo Choo Showdown

  • T-Rail Rush

Environments

  • Added:

    • Subway Surfers

    • Subway Surfers Showdown

    • Mortis Mortuary Showdown 

  • Removed

    • Love swamp

    • Katana Kingdom Showdown

Ranked

  • Season 1

    • Featured game mode: Hot Zone (2 additional maps in the pool)

    • Free Brawler Rotation: Larry & Lawrie, Lily and Amber

  • Season 2

    • Featured game mode: Bounty (2 additional maps in the pool)

    • Free Brawler Rotation: Bo, Sprout and Kenji

Trophy Road & Brawler Trophy Emblems

New Brawler Trophy Emblems:

  • Emblems reworked to reflect each individual Brawler icon

  • Brawler Emblems will be shown on your Battle Card and next to your Brawler Trophy total

  • New Trophy Tiers added above 1000 Trophies, at 1200, 1500 and 2000 Trophies

    • Reaching these new Tiers will grant the respective Emblems for that Brawler permanently

    • Season Trophies still resets to 1000

  • Trophy modes matchmaking adjusted above 1000 Trophies so players are more consistently matched with other players of similar Trophy count

Trophy Road is getting 3 more areas, including:

  • Ranger Ranch

  • Mike’s Mines

  • Wild West Town

Brawl Pass & Records Changes

Added the resources from the (removed) new Brawler Mastery tracks into the Brawl Pass Free track:

  • Tier 0: +500 Coins

  • Tier 1: +500 Power Points

  • Tier 25: Replaced Random Starr Drop with 300 Credits

  • Tier 26: Swapped places with Tier 28

  • Tier 48: +2500 Coins

Records Changes

  • Bull: Knockback Brawlers in a single match down from 8 to 3

  • Buzz: Stun Brawlers with a single Super down from 3 to 2

  • Chester: Use Supers in 1 Hypercharge down from 3 to 2

  • Colt: Deal damage with a single Super down from 15000 to 10000

  • Doug: Revive allies in a single match down to 3

  • Edgar: Take down Brawlers in Solo Showdown down from 3 to 2

  • Frank: Stun enemies with a single Super down from 2 to 1 time in a single match

  • Jacky: Survive damage in a single match down from 50000 to 25000

  • Jae-Yong: Heal HP in a single match in Solo Showdown down from 10000 to 7000

  • Kaze: Take down Brawlers with a single Super while in Ninja Aspect down from 3 to 2

  • Kit: Take down Brawlers while attached to an ally in a single match down from 3 to 2

  • Leon: Take down Brawlers without dying in a single match down from 6 to 4

  • Meeple: Take down Brawlers through Walls down to 3

  • Mortis: Hit Brawlers with a single Dash down from 3 to 1 time in a single match

  • Nita: Deal Damage with Nita’s Bear down from 50000 to 10000

  • Ollie: Taunt Brawlers with a single Super down from 3 to 1 time in a single match

  • Piper: Take down Brawlers from max distance in a single match down to 3

  • Surge: Take down Brawlers while at Max Stage down to 3

  • Hypercharges: Use Hypercharges in a single match down from 3 to 2

  • Brawl Arena-related Records added:

    • Get 3 Kaiju Buffs in a single match

    • Take down a Brawler 5 levels higher than yours

These are just some of the changes we have in the plans for Records. We’re exploring what the future of Records is, and we will follow up with more details on those plans at a later date.


Global Pricing Changes

The global pricing tests we began earlier in the year have concluded successfully!

That means local price adjustments will then roll out on September 2nd (with the update release) for over 100 countries in regions like Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Southeast and Central Asia.

Brawl Pass donations from lower-priced regions to those in higher-priced regions are not available.

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Improvements

  • Fixed the description of Gray’s New Perspective to match its functionality

  • Fixed the aim indicator for Brawl Ball and other thrown objects to match the correct direction

  • Fixed Angelo’s Super not dealing damage after Angelo is defeated

  • Fixed some Brawlers not being able to attack while carrying the trophy in Trophy Thieves

  • Towers in Spirit Wars can now hit invisible targets

  • Fixed all of Crows Skin's Super projectiles using the default Skin effects

  • Bull’s Super charge has new VFX depending on the Skin you use

  • We’re reducing the Mega Pig Tickets from 15 to 6 and adjusting the wins necessary to fill the Mega Pig

