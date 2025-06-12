SHADE Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster!

MORTIS His longer dash also fires his Super!

MOE Driller form lasts longer and can dash faster!

POCO Activates his Tuning Fork Gadget when taking damage!

MR. P Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce!

RUFFS Projectiles bounce for longer and fire an extra projectile!

TICK Launches 3 heads with his Super! Don't ask how.

CARL Has extremely increased movement speed during his Super.

PIPER Each main attack fires two projectiles!

FRANK Has more health and movement speed. Every attack destroys cover!

BEA When dealing damage, Bea releases an angry bee!

ASH Super charges faster and launches more rats!

STU With every boost during his Super, Stu also shoots around himself!

MAX Infinite ammo. Simple.

BYRON Main attack fires more projectiles!

JESSIE Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger!

BELLE Main attack splits on impact!

BUZZ Buzz's Torpedo Throw has increased range! has more health and his Super charges faster!

GRAY Dimensional Doors pull enemies towards them when used by Gray!

OLLIE Has more health and hypnotizes enemies for longer!

LEON His Super creates illusions that can now attack!

NITA Summons two Bruces at once!

EL PRIMO Jumps faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster.

BARLEY Puddles from his main attacks last longer!

PENNY Deploys two cannons with her Super!

BO Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time!

LOLA Summons another Ego with her Super. Or is it her Id?

HANK Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage.

CROW Main attacks now boomerang and return to Crow.

BERRY Leaves an ice cream trail behind him!

COLETTE Fires shots to her side while she's using her Super!

SURGE Hits Stage 3 with one (!) Super and has increased reload speed.

RICO More bullet bounces? More bullet bounces.

FANG Fang's extra Super kicks have much longer range, he has more health, AND he charges his Super faster!

JUJU Gris-Gris is bigger and has more health! Creepy.

AMBER Main attack fires two streams and Amber spills oil while moving.

MEG Main attack has more range.

DRACO After activating his Super, Draco stays mounted on his Dragon until defeated!

KENJI Extremely fast reload speed!

FINX Super activates around Finx and follows him while moving.

ANGELO Main attack fires three arrows.

SHELLY Fires her Super in a circle around herself... with MORE PELLETS!

ROSA Main attack grows a bush, and Rosa provides visibility in bushes for her team!

EDGAR Super has longer range and a faster jump.

MEEPLE Their main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing!

SPROUT Every bounce of his main attack deals Area Damage.

JAE-YONG Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. He also charges his Super faster!

8-BIT 8-Bit can have multiple turrets that also have more health!

PAM Pam's Healing Turret can now overheal!

TARA Super summons more shadows.

GENE Super now homes on targets!

CHARLIE Continually releases spiders while moving.

LILY Her Super can bounce multiple times.

SPIKE Spikes from his cactus grenades travel further and curve more.

COLT Main attack shoots further and destroys cover!

BULL Charges his Super faster AND over time!

BROCK Rockets leave large fires behind!

GUS Main attacks drop spirits with every hit!

EVE Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage.