12 Jun 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars

(Updated June 12) RELEASE NOTES: THE BATTLE FOR KATANA KINGDOM!

MAINTENANCE - JUNE 12

BALANCE CHANGES

NERFS
Kenji

  • Hypercharge charge rate 35 -> 25%

  • Reduced the Hypercharge pull effect strength by 75%

  • Removed knock-up from Hypercharge

Lumi

  • Star Power - Half-time - Slow duration reduced 2s -> 1s

BRAWL ARENA BRAWLER CHANGES

These changes are only applicable in the Brawl Arena game mode and affect the power scaling of Brawlers with each XP level gained during matches


NERFS
Janet

  • Level up Damage decreased 9% -> 4%


Ash

  • Level up HP decreased 750 -> 550

  • Level up Damage decreased 4% -> 3%


Jae-yong

  • Level up HP decreased 600 -> 550

  • Level up Reload speed decreased 2.5% -> 2%


Lumi

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 300

  • Level up Damage decreased 6% -> 2%

  • Level up Movement speed decreased 8 -> 5


Jacky

  • Level up HP decreased 750 -> 500

  • Level up Damage decreased 4% -> 2%


Clancy

  • Level up Damage decreased 3% -> 1%

  • Level up Robots don't count towards his passive ability


BUFFS

Tick

  • Level up Damage increased 3% -> 5%

  • Level up Reload Speed increased 2% -> 3%


Meeple

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 550

  • Level up Damage increased 2% -> 4%


Stu

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 550

  • Level up Damage increased 4% -> 5%


Mortis

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 650


Gene

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 650


Fang

  • Level up HP increased 450 -> 550

  • Level up Damage increased 4% -> 5%


Gus

  • Level up HP increased 600 -> 650

  • Level up Damage increased 3% -> 4%

OTHER MOBAlance CHANGES

  • XP from jungle Robots decreased 120 -> 110

  • XP from small lane Robots increased 35 -> 40

  • Bounty threshold multiplier increased by 20%, meaning the difference in XP between Brawlers in XP needs to be bigger for there to be a bounty

  • Dealing damage to towers counts less towards the Star Player score

  • Level up SFX volume reduced

  • Base projectiles now pierce through the environment

  • Fixed Jacky's Rebuild Gadget acting as a shield

  • Brawl Arena now doubles the amount of Mastery points received (1000 Masteries lets goooooo)

  • Fixed an issue with spectating on Brawl Arena

  • Fixed a VFX issue with Kaze (it's not a Brawl Arena-related but life is meaningless anyway)


Kaiju

  • HP increased 40K -> 50K


Towers

  • Reload speed increased by 10%

  • Deal 20% less damage to lane robots

  • Whenever a Brawler is eliminated by a tower, everyone in the team will get XP


Base

  • Damage increased by 15%

  • Base now deals double damage to Brawlers

  • Whenever a Brawler is eliminated by the Base, everyone in the team will get XP

MAINTENANCE - MAY 20

WASABI POWERS (Balance Changes)

NERFS:

Amber
‣ Increased spread between projectiles

Hank
‣ Damage reduced by 70%

Ash
‣ Bonus Super charge reduced by 20%

Byron
‣ Increased projectile spread

Angelo
‣ Increased projectile spread

BUFFS:

Stu
‣ Double projectiles when using his Super

Rosa
‣ Grows 4 bushes instead of 1

Colette
‣ Projectile damage increase: 100 → 200
‣ Projectile increase: 4 bullets → 6 bullets

Shelly
‣ Number of bullets: 30 → 35

Gene
‣ Bonus Super charge increased by 15%

Colt
‣ Small reload speed increase

Brock
‣ Increased basic attack damage and area effect

Lily
‣ Lily's Super now charges over time

Belle
‣ Small reload speed increase

FIXES:
‣ Ninja Ash's Skin Basic Attack and Super VFXs are now fixed!

MAINTENANCE - MAY 9

We need to fix a visual bug that caused incorrect data to appear for top contributors on the Mega Buffet screen and the remaining tickets and wins on the Club screen. Fortunately, players’ actual contributions and rewards were not affected!

And the Wasabi Powers not being active on Mega Buffet matches after loadout changes during the pick phase, will also be fixed.

After maintenance, everyone gets a Sushi at the Shop as compensation!

MAINTENANCE - MAY 5

Fixes:

  • Rewards from the Sushi Meter not being delivered

  • Pam’s Wasabi Power not working on some Skins

  • Gadgets from Sushi drops getting delivered with the Wasabi Power animation

How to claim your rewards:

  • Players will receive the 25 Gems, Cursed Kenji and Oni Kenji Skins when loading the game

  • The Credits or the Epic Brawler reward can be claimed from the Sushi Meter in the event tab. If you don't claim the credits by the end of the event, the Credits will be sent to your inbox instead

The First Ultra Legendary Brawler Kaze, a Brawl MOBA, Wasabi Powers, Jae-yong the Karaoke King, and More!

NEW BRAWLER: KAZE

ULTRA LEGENDARY ASSASSIN

Kaze was raised to be a living weapon by her parents, but this was not the life she wanted. After escaping to Starr Park with Kenji, she can now live how she wants. However, she is still torn between the two aspects of her life, being a humble geisha and a deadly ninja.

TWO BRAWLERS IN ONE?

Kaze has a unique Gadget to switch between two different Aspects, her Geisha Aspect and her Ninja Aspect!

Both of her Aspects have completely unique abilities, and you can switch between them mid-game!

Pssst... You only need to unlock the regular 2 Star Powers, 2 Gadgets & 1 Hypercharge for them to be unlocked for BOTH Aspects. Nice.

GEISHA ASPECT

These abilities are only available while in Kaze's Geisha Aspect!

MAIN ATTACK: KAZE'S DELIVERY SERVICE

Kaze dashes a short distance and strikes the nearest target. Kaze has a 'Strike Spot' at a fixed angle around herself. Hitting an enemy in a Strike Spot deals extra damage and resets the Strike Spot to a new position.

SUPER: FAN STORM

Kaze creates a deadly storm of fans in an area. Enemies within the Fan Storm can't see outside of it. The Fan Storm will also deal damage to an enemy if they touch it.

STAR POWER: ADVANCED TECHNIQUES

Hitting an enemy in a Strike Spot also slows them for a short time.

STAR POWER: GRATUITY INCLUDED

Removes ammo from brawlers initially caught in the Fan Storm.

GADGET: GRACIOUS HOST

Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain Movement Speed for a certain amount of time.

GADGET: HENSOJUTSU

Switch to Ninja Aspect and gain invisibility for a short time.

HYPERCHARGE: ANCIENT ENERGY

The center of the Fan Storm damages enemies over time.

NINJA ASPECT

These abilities are only available while in Kaze's Ninja Aspect!

MAIN ATTACK: SILENT SHURIKEN

Kaze throws 2 knives in succession, dealing increased damage to closer targets.

SUPER: FIST OF THE BRAWL STAR

Kaze dashes a long distance and marks enemies she passes through. Marks explode after a short time.

STAR POWER: ADVANCED TECHNIQUES

Increases duration of Gadget effects.

STAR POWER: GRATUITY INCLUDED

When a marked enemy is defeated, they will deal area damage to other enemies.

GADGET: GRACIOUS HOST

Switch to Geisha Aspect and heal for a % of max health.

GADGET: HENSOJUTSU

Switch to Geisha Aspect and dash forward.

HYPERCHARGE: ANCIENT ENERGY

Kaze gains increased dash speed and her marks instantly damage if the target's health is low enough to be defeated.

Kaze will be released for early access on May 29 !

Ultra Legendary Brawlers will take 5500 Credits to unlock and can be unlocked from the Starr Road!

NEW BRAWLER: JAE-YONG

MYTHIC SUPPORT

By day, Jae-yong is your average office worker. By night, he is a karaoke GOD... or so he thinks. The jury is still out on his singing skills.

TRAIT: Super charges automatically.

MAIN ATTACK: WORK HARD, PLAY HARD

Fires a piercing projectile, with different effects depending on Jae-yong's mode.

  • WORK MODE: Deals less damage, but creates slipstreams with projectiles that give speed boosts to teammates and himself

  • PARTY MODE: Heals teammates with a piercing, damaging projectile.

SUPER: MIX IT UP!

Switch between Jae-yong's Work & Party modes! Switching modes changes Jae-yong's main attack and activates the matching ability:

  • WORK MODE: Gives all nearby teammates a temporary movement speed boost.

  • PARTY MODE: Heals all nearby teammates.

STAR POWER: THE CROWD GOES MILD

Being near teammates gives Jae-yong a speed boost per teammate in range.

STAR POWER: EXTRA HIGH NOTE

Main Attacks now deal additional damage per target pierced.

GADGET: WEEKEND WARRIOR

Deals area damage and increases main attack damage temporarily.

GADGET: TIME FOR A SLOW SONG

Jae-yong slows enemies around him and his attacks will leave trails of slowing paperwork temporarily.

Jae-yong will be released for early access on April 24!

BATTLE FOR KATANA KINGDOM

This new Season sees the start of an epic 4 part event!

Kenji has been trying out a new sushi recipe, but it seems like something went wrong… Brawlers are causing chaos with new Wasabi Powers!

FOUR CHAPTERS

The Battle for Katana Kingdom will take place in May, with a new chapter unlocking every week.

Each chapter brings new gameplay, a new manga, and new ways to get sushi rolls!

WTH are Sushi Rolls?

By slicing open Sushi Rolls, players can unlock brand new Wasabi Powers and other rewards like progression and cosmetics!

CHAPTER ONE: WAY OF THE WASABI

  • Sushi Rolls & Wasabi Powers are released!

  • Featured game mode: Samurai Smash (active for the whole event)

  • Double XP Weekend

SUSHI ROLLS

SUSHI ROLLS are the way to earn event rewards during the Battle for Katana Kingdom!

  • Sushi Rolls can be earned through Daily Wins, Samurai Smash (Chapter 1), the Club Event (Chapter 2), special Oni Hunt quests (Chapter 3), Daily Contests (Chapter 4), and through freebies & shop offers.

  • Every Sushi Roll gives at least 1 reward when sliced open.

  • Each time the player slices open a Sushi Roll, it has a chance to split into sushi and give extra rewards (1, 2, 4, or 8)!

  • Each sushi gained also fills up your Sushi Meter, located in the event screen, for additional rewards!

WASABI POWERS

Wasabi Powers allow Brawlers to unlock powerful ancient energy within themselves, and gives them new abilities!

There are a total of 60 Wasabi Powers, for 60 different Brawlers, and they come in 4 increasing levels of strength!

  • 20 HOT Wasabi Powers

  • 15 EXTRA HOT Wasabi Powers

  • 15 CRAZY HOT Wasabi Powers

  • 10 INFERNO Wasabi Powers

You can view every Brawlers' Wasabi Powers in the Event Screen!

Once unlocked, Brawlers with Wasabi Powers will have them automatically equipped in game modes with the Wasabi modifier.

TAP TO VIEW ALL WASABI POWERS!

SHADEHugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster!
MORTISHis longer dash also fires his Super!
MOEDriller form lasts longer and can dash faster!
POCOActivates his Tuning Fork Gadget when taking damage!
MR. PMain attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce!
RUFFSProjectiles bounce for longer and fire an extra projectile!
TICKLaunches 3 heads with his Super! Don't ask how.
CARLHas extremely increased movement speed during his Super.
PIPEREach main attack fires two projectiles!
FRANKHas more health and movement speed. Every attack destroys cover!
BEAWhen dealing damage, Bea releases an angry bee!
ASHSuper charges faster and launches more rats!
STUWith every boost during his Super, Stu also shoots around himself!
MAXInfinite ammo. Simple.
BYRONMain attack fires more projectiles!
JESSIEScrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger!
BELLEMain attack splits on impact!
BUZZBuzz's Torpedo Throw has increased range! has more health and his Super charges faster!
GRAYDimensional Doors pull enemies towards them when used by Gray!
OLLIEHas more health and hypnotizes enemies for longer!
LEONHis Super creates illusions that can now attack!
NITASummons two Bruces at once!
EL PRIMOJumps faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster.
BARLEYPuddles from his main attacks last longer!
PENNYDeploys two cannons with her Super!
BOCan deploy unlimited mines at the same time!
LOLASummons another Ego with her Super. Or is it her Id?
HANKShoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage.
CROWMain attacks now boomerang and return to Crow.
BERRYLeaves an ice cream trail behind him!
COLETTEFires shots to her side while she's using her Super!
SURGEHits Stage 3 with one (!) Super and has increased reload speed.
RICOMore bullet bounces? More bullet bounces.
FANGFang's extra Super kicks have much longer range, he has more health, AND he charges his Super faster!
JUJUGris-Gris is bigger and has more health! Creepy.
AMBERMain attack fires two streams and Amber spills oil while moving.
MEGMain attack has more range.
DRACOAfter activating his Super, Draco stays mounted on his Dragon until defeated!
KENJIExtremely fast reload speed!
FINXSuper activates around Finx and follows him while moving.
ANGELOMain attack fires three arrows.
SHELLYFires her Super in a circle around herself... with MORE PELLETS!
ROSAMain attack grows a bush, and Rosa provides visibility in bushes for her team!
EDGARSuper has longer range and a faster jump.
MEEPLETheir main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing!
SPROUTEvery bounce of his main attack deals Area Damage.
JAE-YONGLeaves a trail that speeds up teammates. He also charges his Super faster!
8-BIT8-Bit can have multiple turrets that also have more health!
PAMPam's Healing Turret can now overheal!
TARASuper summons more shadows.
GENESuper now homes on targets!
CHARLIEContinually releases spiders while moving.
LILYHer Super can bounce multiple times.
SPIKESpikes from his cactus grenades travel further and curve more.
COLTMain attack shoots further and destroys cover!
BULLCharges his Super faster AND over time!
BROCKRockets leave large fires behind!
GUSMain attacks drop spirits with every hit!
EVESpawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage.
PEARLPearl's Heat is always at maximum!

SAMURAI SMASH

Two teams clash in 5v5 or 3v3 battles to see who can collect the most Daruma dolls while ALSO fighting off samuraibots!

Each samuraibot has a different attack, and are hostile to both teams. Try to avoid getting caught between bots and the other team or you'll get Samurai Smashed!!

CHAPTER TWO: RISE OF THE FUTOMAKI FIVE

  • Featured Game Mode: Mega Buffet!

  • Mastery Madness Weekend

MEGA BUFFET

  • Collaborate with your clubmates during the event to earn Sushi Rolls, competing in 3v3 game modes with Wasabi Powers and other modifiers!

  • Everyone gets 4 tickets a day, which stack in case you miss a day.

  • Each win in the mode contributes food to the Mega Buffet, and reaching a milestone gives a reward of 1 Sushi Roll to ALL Clubmates!

  • The top contributors don’t get an additional reward at the end of the event, but you can see their win contributions. So you can still brag about being the best.

  • Rewards can be claimed immediately when your Club reaches a milestone (no need to wait)!

  • Contribute 3 wins to be able to earn rewards!

CHAPTER THREE: THE TASTE OF VENGEANCE

  • Featured Game Mode: Oni Hunt

  • Double XP Weekend

ONI HUNT

  • Oni Hunt sees 3 brave warriors face off against a Hypercharged demon Kenji. I don’t know what was in his sushi but it wasn’t good!

  • Oni Kenji has several different attacks so you have to pick the best trio to combat him.

  • On the chapter that Oni Hunt unlocks, you will get 7 days worth of rewards (including Sushi Rolls!) by beating 5 stages of difficulty each day.

CHAPTER FOUR: THE FINAL CUT

  • Featured Game Mode: Daily Contests

  • x2 Starr Drops

DAILY CONTESTS

  • Compete in a Daily Contest to earn points and win rewards!

  • Players can choose between 3 modes/maps each day, and this places them in a 10 player leaderboard with others who compete in the same mode/map.

    • If you team up and you have chosen different modes for the day, you will only get points if you are playing your chosen mode.

  • You get 4 tickets each day to spend on the contest, and rewards are handed out at the end of the contest, based on your position in the leaderboard!

    • Make sure to use your tickets each day as they do NOT stack!

  • Top 8 get rewards, bottom 2 get… nothing!

NEW SEASON, NEW SKINS

The Battle for Katana Kingdom is also the name of the May season, and features the following skins!

BRAWL PASS SKIN

  • Kasa-obake Piper

    • Yokai Piper | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus

    • Tsukumogami Piper | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus

EVENT SKINS

  • Cursed Kenji

  • Oni Kenji (Hypercharged)

  • Wanderer Gray

  • Shukuteki Tara

  • Tanuki Sprout

  • Tengu Angelo

  • Shinobi Ash (recolor)

TITLE

  • Wasabi Warrior

NEW SEASON: CRUSH THE KAIJU

It's a Brawl tokusatsu! Mighty beings battle it out, leaving destruction in their wake!

SKINS

BRAWL PASS SKIN

  • Shin Edgar | Brawl Pass

    • Drift Edgar | Chroma #1 | Brawl Pass Plus

    • Masked Edgar | Chroma #2 | Brawl Pass Plus

SEASON SKINS

  • Mecha Finx

    • Crimson Tyfinx | Chroma #1

    • Mecha Chief Finx | Chroma #2

  • Intergalactic Griff

  • Kaiju Clancy

  • Tokusatsu Colette

  • Monstro Mico

WELCOME... TO BRAWL ARENA

We’re making a MOBA game mode! For real. Brawl Arena is being released in June!

FOR REAL?

  • For real.

  • 3v3 game mode where the first team to destroy the enemy base wins!

  • The Arena consists of 2 lanes connecting each team’s base, each protected by towers.

    • Towers will attack when an enemy gets in range

    • Mini Bots spawn from each base, marching down the lanes and automatically attacking enemy Mini Bots, Brawlers, towers and base.

    • To win: Destroy the enemy towers, then destroy the enemy base!

  • The jungle has neutral enemies that can be killed for XP: First spawn is 1 bot, then 2 bots and finally 4 bots.

    • After 4 bots are defeated, a Kaiju can spawn in the middle, and the team that defeats it gets a huge amount of XP, and a temporary movement speed and damage reduction buff.

  • You can level up by earning Arena XP when you or a nearby teammate defeats:  Bots, Brawlers, towers, the Kaiju!

  • Each Brawler starts at Arena Level 0 and can level up to max Arena Level 15.

    • Brawler level is still taken into account for abilities etc.

  • Each level grants different stats based on your Brawler.

  • You earn double Trophies in this game mode! You don’t lose double Trophies though (phew).

HYPERCHARGES

We have 8 new Hypercharges coming, with Griff and Clancy finally getting one!

GUS: SPOOKY POP

On impact, Gus' Super will drop spirits in all directions that deal damage to enemies and heal teammates!

LILY: GERMINATE

Lily’s Super can now bounce off walls, and transports the enemy and Lily to the Shadow Realm on hit.

CLANCY: RECALL OF DUTY

Clancy’s Super paintballs pierce enemies then quickly return to him, dealing damage again.

AMBER: OIL SPILL

Super’s oil area is increased. Oil keeps burning for 3 seconds after being lit on fire.

WILLOW: PSYCHIC SAFETY

Willow can’t take damage while mind controlling an enemy Brawler!

GRIFF: TAX REBATE

Griff’s banknotes multiply at max range before returning, with the newly created banknotes returning after a delay. They also pierce the environment.

KENJI: ALL YOU CAN EAT

Pulls enemies to the middle of his Super, and re-appears in the center of the X instead of at the starting location.

SKINS, SKINS, SKINS

29 GEM SKINS

  • Firecracker Wizard Mike

  • Whisked Meg

  • Kansai Dragon Bull

  • Secret Surgevice

  • Sandcastle Ash

  • Bandito Lou

  • Sunflowerosa

  • Grombin Hood

  • Fruity Kaze

  • Jammin’ Jae

OTHER SKINS

MISC

  • Street Shade

  • Witch Mandy (Supercell ID rewards)

TRUE GOLD/SILVER

  • True Gold Finx

  • True Gold Lumi

  • True Silver Finx

  • True Silver Lumi

BALANCE CHANGES

MOE

Can now aim his Super at varying distances

OLLIE

The exact same as Moe above, but just more sick and radical, bro

GRAY

‘Walking Cane’ Gadget aiming indicator now goes through walls

VARIOUS

Zero length charges/dashes.

This allows Mortis to dash directly into walls (as if he needed help) and Kenji to do damage without dashing forward

VARIOUS

Crowd Control immunity now works with more types (stun, freeze, root etc.)

GAME MODE CHANGES

Heist is back! With improvements!

  • The Heist Safe is now sturdier: For every 25% of HP the Safe now gains a temporary shield where it is Immune to damage. This is to counter Hypercharge burst damage and Brawlers who can melt the safe with continual DPS.

MAP CHANGES

Environments

  • Removed

    • Retropolis

    • MadEvil Manor (incl. Showdown version)

    • Sk8Beats

  • Added:

    • Katana Kingdom (NEW)

    • Stunt Show (incl. Showdown version & Brawl Ball)

Ranked

  • Month 3

    • Featured game mode: Treasure Hunt

  • Month 4

    • Featured game mode: Paint Brawl

IMPROVEMENTS/QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

  • Gadget Cooldown is now visible below Brawlers. A Gadget icon is shown when equipped, and is grayed out when it’s on cooldown, with a visible timer.

  • When firing a Super with Hypercharge activated, the aiming indicator now turns to purple

  • Updated Korean Brawl font to match the English Brawl font style

  • Updated shaders and textures for Rico, Barley & Tick Brawler models

  • Updated Melodie's model to match proportions of other Brawlers

  • Improvements to displaying bonus values & labels in the Shop

  • Various internal changes to improve server & game quality/stability

BUG FIXES

  • Pin & Spray categories are back!

  • Bibi's Gadget 'Extra Sticky' now also applies to her Hypercharged Super attack

  • Byron’s healing amount now scales with Power Cubes

  • Fixed puck aiming as Meeple in Brawl Hockey

  • Fixed Willow’s mind control over stealthed Brawlers

  • Fixed weird interaction with Ollie and minecarts on Minecart Madness

  • Fixed Player Profile Pins resetting back to default

  • Fixed Gene’s Hypercharge aim indicator

  • Fixed for correctly applying damage during respawn

  • Fixed Kit being a bad kitty in certain situations