Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2025年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ガチバトル終了＆再始動！
2025年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ハートを射抜け！バレンタインノックアウトチャレンジ！
2025年2月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バレンタインコミュニティイベントの全詳細！
2025年2月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
新パートナーチーム | スプレーが見納め！？
2025年1月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタ チャンピオンシップ2025シーズン開幕！
2025年1月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
フェアプレイのお願い
1
2
3
Next