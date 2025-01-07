Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2025年1月7日

ピザ・プラネットイベントを徹底解説！
2025年1月2日

ブロスタ新年運試しキャンペーン
2024年12月19日

パッチノート：トイ・ストーリー！
2024年12月12日

ブロスタの思い出を語ろう！キャンペーン
2024年12月12日

リリース記念＆クリスマスイベント！
2024年12月4日

「ブロスタ公式オフ会東京」追加募集を受け付けています！
