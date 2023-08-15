Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2023年8月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
不思議の森の物語アップデート！
2023年8月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【ブロスタパスが当たる！】ブロスタ公式Xアカウントフォロワー20万人キャンペーン
2023年8月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【ブロスタグッズが当たる】みんなで観ようぜ！東アジア8月マンスリー決勝戦
2023年7月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
今日は何が出るかな！？今日のスタードロップ キャンペーン！
2023年7月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【グッズが当たる！】マンスリー決勝戦をみんなで盛り上げよう！
2023年7月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Spectral Warrior Fangが実装決定！
