Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2023年10月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

どうなる！？#気になるブロスタトーク リポスト&予想キャンペーン！
article image

2023年10月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【10/3更新】レンジャー牧場への帰還アップデート！
article image

2023年10月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ラストチャンス予選開催記念キャンペーン
article image

2023年10月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

#ブロスタハイパーチャージ診断 キャンペーン！
article image

2023年10月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

新イベント「スタードロップ流星群」！
article image

2023年9月26日

Blog – Brawl Stars

中秋の名月 - 無料報酬について！
Previous89101112Next