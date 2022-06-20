Supercell logo

2022年6月20日

ZETA DIVISION ONE 優勝！！
2022年6月17日

ボニーの新スターパワー「親知らず」登場！
2022年6月16日

【誰でも気軽に参加できる】ブロスタ特別イベント パブリックラジオ開催！
2022年6月15日

ボニーの新ガジェット「衝突試験」登場！
2022年6月14日

#ZETAONEWIN 応援メッセージを届けよう！ツイート&RTキャンペーン
2022年6月13日

第2回 #ブロスタかるた 読み札募集！
