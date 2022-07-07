Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022年7月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

第4回 #ブロスタかるた 読み札募集！
article image

2022年7月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【Instagram】ブロスタ七夕キャンペーン開催！！
article image

2022年7月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

7月5日　メンテナンスのお知らせ
article image

2022年6月30日

Blog – Brawl Stars

6月30日　メンテナンスのお知らせ
article image

2022年6月29日

Blog – Brawl Stars

アップデート！新シーズン「深海バトル」
article image

2022年6月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

第3回 #ブロスタかるた 読み札募集！
Previous2425262728Next