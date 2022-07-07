Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年7月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
第4回 #ブロスタかるた 読み札募集！
2022年7月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Instagram】ブロスタ七夕キャンペーン開催！！
2022年7月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
7月5日 メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年6月30日
Blog – Brawl Stars
6月30日 メンテナンスのお知らせ
2022年6月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
アップデート！新シーズン「深海バトル」
2022年6月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
第3回 #ブロスタかるた 読み札募集！
