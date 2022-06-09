Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年6月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
中国リリース2周年記念プレゼント！
2022年6月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタかるた プロジェクト始動！
2022年5月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月12日 バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
2022年5月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月4日 バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
2022年5月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
1.2.3連続！ノックアウトチャレンジ！開催！
2022年4月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
4月29日 メンテナンスのお知らせ
