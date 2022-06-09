Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022年6月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

中国リリース2周年記念プレゼント！
article image

2022年6月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタかるた プロジェクト始動！
article image

2022年5月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

5月12日　バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
article image

2022年5月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

5月4日　バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
article image

2022年5月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

1.2.3連続！ノックアウトチャレンジ！開催！
article image

2022年4月29日

Blog – Brawl Stars

4月29日　メンテナンスのお知らせ
Previous2627282930Next