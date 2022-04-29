Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2022年4月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
自分だけのダルマ ミスターPを作ろう！キャンペーン開催！
2022年4月29日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Instagram】GW限定フォロー＆いいねキャンペーン開催！
2022年4月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アップデート】新シーズン"スタントショー"
2022年4月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【速報】ブロスタトークまとめ！新キャラクター「ジャネット」「ボニー」
2022年4月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars
学校イベント支援プログラム(β)スタート!!
2022年4月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
イヴの新ガジェット「無条件の愛」登場！
