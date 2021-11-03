Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年11月3日

バグ修正と任意アップデートリリースのお知らせ
2021年11月2日

11月のクラブアップデートにおけるメンバー数調整について
2021年10月31日

Supercellトライアスロン2 開催決定！
2021年10月27日

ブロウィン＆ハリウッド映画 アップデート！
2021年10月26日

本当にあるかも！？ ブロスタの怪談 キャンペーン
2021年10月24日

【速報】ブロスタトークまとめ！新キャラクター「ローラ」
