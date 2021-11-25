Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年11月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
みんなで応援しよう！ 東アジア代表応援キャンペーン！
2021年11月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
11/22 メンテナンスについて
2021年11月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【インタビュー動画】世界一決定戦に出場する日本2チームに迫る！！
2021年11月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ついにきた！ブロスタ世界一決定戦キャンペーン
2021年11月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
クラブリーグ & ギア アップデート
2021年11月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Supercellトライアスロン2出場選手の実力は！？
