Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年10月17日

オンラインゲームの日記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2021年10月14日

ブロスタ世界一決定戦2021について！
2021年10月13日

メグの新スターパワー登場！
2021年10月12日

過去の自分をこえろ！目標達成チャレンジ！
2021年10月6日

アッシュの新スターパワー登場＆任意アップデートのお知らせ
2021年9月30日

バランス調整
