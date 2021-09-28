Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年9月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
アップデート！！新キャラクターメグ登場！
2021年9月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報】ブロスタトークまとめ！！
2021年9月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
新プロジェクト「ブロスタメイト」がはじまります！参加メンバー募集中！
2021年8月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バランス調整について
2021年8月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
任意アップデートのお知らせ
2021年8月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
アップデート！「遠い昔のおとぎ話」
