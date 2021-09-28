Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021年9月28日

アップデート！！新キャラクターメグ登場！
article image

2021年9月26日

【アプデ速報】ブロスタトークまとめ！！
article image

2021年9月18日

​ 新プロジェクト「ブロスタメイト」がはじまります！参加メンバー募集中！
article image

2021年8月31日

バランス調整について
article image

2021年8月27日

任意アップデートのお知らせ
article image

2021年8月25日

アップデート！「遠い昔のおとぎ話」
