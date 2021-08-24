Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021年8月24日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アプデ速報まとめ】次のアップデートで実装されるバランス調整や仕様変更とは！？
article image

2021年8月22日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アプデ速報まとめ】ブロスタトークがついに公開!!新キャラクター、新スキンなど！
article image

2021年8月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Supercell4タイトル合同「俳句の日」キャンペーン！
article image

2021年8月16日

Blog – Brawl Stars

キャンペーン「ブロスタフレンドふやそう大作戦」
article image

2021年8月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

グリフの新スターパワー登場！
article image

2021年8月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アート企画】summerbrawl2021
Previous3738394041Next