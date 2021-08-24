Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年8月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報まとめ】次のアップデートで実装されるバランス調整や仕様変更とは！？
2021年8月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報まとめ】ブロスタトークがついに公開!!新キャラクター、新スキンなど！
2021年8月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Supercell4タイトル合同「俳句の日」キャンペーン！
2021年8月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
キャンペーン「ブロスタフレンドふやそう大作戦」
2021年8月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
グリフの新スターパワー登場！
2021年8月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アート企画】summerbrawl2021
