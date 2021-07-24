Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年7月24日

10秒でゴールを決めろ！ゲキムズブロストライカーキャンペーン
2021年7月15日

【限定】「江口拓也のやりたい放題」収録オフショット
2021年7月14日

バズの新スターパワー登場！！
2021年7月12日

「江口拓也のやりたい放題」公開記念！ブロスタはじめましたキャンペーン
2021年7月11日

「江口拓也のやりたい放題」公開記念！フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2021年7月2日

任意アップデート＆バグ修正
