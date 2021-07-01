Supercell logo

2021年7月1日

【願いが叶うかも】ブロスタ七夕キャンペーン!!
2021年6月28日

【メンテナンス】いくつかのバグ修正を行いました
2021年6月26日

【大切なお知らせ】LINEの仕様変更による、ゲーム内友だち表示名の変更について
2021年6月17日

バランス調整＆バグ修正を実施しました
2021年6月16日

ジュラシックウォーターアップデート！
2021年6月15日

【キャンペーン】チームを組んで絶対勝つぞ！ブロスタチャンピオンシップチャレンジ キャンペーン
