Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年4月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ゴールドアームギャング アップデート！！
2021年4月6日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【先行情報】新キャラクターベル＆今後のバランス調整について
2021年4月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

1分で描けるかな？桜スパイクイラストキャンペーン
2021年3月31日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ストゥーの新スターパワー登場！
2021年3月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ベスト・オブ・ブロスタあるあるプレイを決めよう！キャンペーン開催
2021年3月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【重要】新料金プランahamo / povo / LINEMOに変更予定がある方へ
