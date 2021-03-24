Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年3月24日

パワーリーグの自動ペナルティについて
2021年3月22日

【大切なお知らせ】パワーリーグの試合放棄について
2021年3月17日

パワーリーグに関するバグ修正について
2021年3月17日

今週末のチャンピオンシップチャレンジのマップ公開！
2021年3月17日

4タイトル合同 ＃花よりゲーム フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2021年3月15日

パワーリーグアップデート！！
