Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年3月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
パワーリーグの自動ペナルティについて
2021年3月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【大切なお知らせ】パワーリーグの試合放棄について
2021年3月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
パワーリーグに関するバグ修正について
2021年3月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
今週末のチャンピオンシップチャレンジのマップ公開！
2021年3月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
4タイトル合同 ＃花よりゲーム フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2021年3月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
パワーリーグアップデート！！
