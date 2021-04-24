Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021年4月24日

Blog – Brawl Stars

5/2(日）12:00～『SUPERCELLトライアスロン』開催決定！
article image

2021年4月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【トロフィーを777に揃えろ！】ラッキーセブンだにゃキャンペーン！
article image

2021年4月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【招き猫ビースキンが当たる】招き猫ビーイラストキャンペーン
article image

2021年4月22日

Blog – Brawl Stars

メンテナンスを実施しました！
article image

2021年4月22日

Blog – Brawl Stars

賞金総額＄300,000以上！ESL Mobile エントリースタート！
article image

2021年4月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

メンテナンス＆任意アップデート
Previous4243444546Next