Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年3月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【先行情報】新モード「パワーリーグ」とは！？
2021年3月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報】新キャラクター「STU」＆バランス調整について
2021年3月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【ブロスタトーク速報まとめ】新キャラ『ストゥー』登場!! そして遂に"レート制"が導入!?!?
2021年3月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ミラティブ配信＆視聴キャンペーン実施中！
2021年2月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ついに公開！2周年記念スーパープレイ
2021年2月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
フランケン＆ジーンの新ガジェット登場
