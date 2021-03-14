Supercell logo

2021年3月14日

【先行情報】新モード「パワーリーグ」とは！？
2021年3月9日

【アプデ速報】新キャラクター「STU」＆バランス調整について
2021年3月6日

【ブロスタトーク速報まとめ】新キャラ『ストゥー』登場!! そして遂に"レート制"が導入!?!?
2021年3月2日

ミラティブ配信＆視聴キャンペーン実施中！
2021年2月28日

ついに公開！2周年記念スーパープレイ
2021年2月26日

フランケン＆ジーンの新ガジェット登場
