Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年11月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【初心者も楽しめる！】ブロスタ世界一決定戦パブリックラジオ
2020年11月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報まとめ】新キャラクター「ルー」の性能はいかに？
2020年11月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
11月のアップデート！
2020年11月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アプデ速報まとめ】ブロスタトークがついに公開
2020年11月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
カールとブロックの新ガジェット登場！
2020年11月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【アップデート速報】次に登場して欲しい新ガジェットをみんなで決めよう！
