Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年11月13日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【初心者も楽しめる！】ブロスタ世界一決定戦パブリックラジオ
article image

2020年11月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アプデ速報まとめ】新キャラクター「ルー」の性能はいかに？
article image

2020年11月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

11月のアップデート！
article image

2020年11月10日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アプデ速報まとめ】ブロスタトークがついに公開
article image

2020年11月6日

Blog – Brawl Stars

カールとブロックの新ガジェット登場！
article image

2020年11月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【アップデート速報】次に登場して欲しい新ガジェットをみんなで決めよう！
Previous5556575859Next