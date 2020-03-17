Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年3月17日

3月のアップデート！！ガジェット登場
2020年3月12日

3/14(土）開催のチャンピオンシップチャレンジの使用マップについて
2020年3月8日

本日 20時配信開始 ブロスタチャンピオンシップマンスリー決勝戦（ 日本・韓国エリア）
2020年3月3日

今週末のブロスタチャンピオンシップ マンスリー決勝について
2020年2月29日

【本日17時配信開始！】ブロスタトーナメント
2020年2月29日

ブロスタトーナメント当日の大会進行について
