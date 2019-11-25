Supercell logo

2019年11月25日

ブロスタ仲間を作ろう！#ブロスタチーム募集投稿キャンペーン
2019年11月22日

ブロスタ世界一決定戦！日本代表あにまるちゃんぷるー準優勝！
2019年11月21日

11月のアップデート！
2019年11月18日

【投票お願いします】Google Play Best of 2019にノミネートされました！
2019年11月14日

ブロスタ世界一決定戦まで明日開催！！当日は18時からライブ配信を実施！！
2019年11月13日

【百姓】日本代表『あにまるちゃんぷるー』はどんな人達なのか⁉︎ マル秘エピソードを大公開‼︎
