Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年8月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ジェシー・ビビ・ジーンの新スターパワー登場！
2019年8月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
RAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦に当日参加枠が登場！
2019年8月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【イベント紹介】F2F League ブロスタオフ大会
2019年7月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ダリル・モーティス・レオンの新スターパワー登場！
2019年7月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタイベント情報
2019年7月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
引き続きエントリー受付中！Galaxy Championship - ブロスタ -
