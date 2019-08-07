Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年8月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ジェシー・ビビ・ジーンの新スターパワー登場！
2019年8月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

RAGE ブロスタ日本一決定戦に当日参加枠が登場！
2019年8月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【イベント紹介】F2F League ブロスタオフ大会
2019年7月31日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ダリル・モーティス・レオンの新スターパワー登場！
2019年7月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタイベント情報
2019年7月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

引き続きエントリー受付中！Galaxy Championship - ブロスタ -
