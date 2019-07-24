Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年7月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロック・ポコ・パムの新スターパワー登場！！
2019年7月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【イベント紹介】ブロスタパーティー 夏休み交流会
2019年7月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【7/21 21時配信開始】エル・プリモ最強決定戦！！
2019年7月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【イベント紹介】第二回トマト杯
2019年7月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【訂正とお詫び】バーリー・フランケンの新スターパワーについて
2019年7月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バーリー・フランケン・タラの新スターパワー登場！
