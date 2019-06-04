Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年6月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【悲報】公式発表。ドズきおはBOTより弱いことが判明。
article image

2019年5月31日

Blog – Brawl Stars

世界中で大流行!!スパセル公式から指令が届いた・・・
article image

2019年5月28日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Supercellから謎の箱が届いた！？
article image

2019年5月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【イベント紹介】申込締切迫る！！ ブロスタパーティー
article image

2019年5月22日

Blog – Brawl Stars

レトロポリスアップデート！
article image

2019年5月12日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタで負けたらA5ランク超高級焼肉お会計全額支払い…!!過酷すぎる・・・
Previous9495969798Next