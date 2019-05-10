Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年5月10日

ワンチャンキャンペーン！結果発表！
2019年5月7日

【イベント紹介】Club Strikers Cup
2019年5月3日

ゴールデンな7日間！ブロスタGWキャンペーン！
2019年4月26日

「クラロワ ブロスタ 平成令和最強決定戦」4/20受付開始
2019年4月26日

ローサ　登場！
2019年4月18日

最新アップデート！
