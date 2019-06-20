Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年6月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【ぎこぼんP】遂にやります！100万円プレゼント企画
article image

2019年6月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタで負けたら全額支払い...!!超高級海鮮丼が高級すぎた...
article image

2019年6月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【受付開始！】Galaxy Championship -ブロスタ-
article image

2019年6月14日

Blog – Brawl Stars

強さを証明できるか！？ドズル・きおきお、再びBOTに挑む！
article image

2019年6月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランスアップデート
article image

2019年6月8日

Blog – Brawl Stars

クラブストライカーズカップのプレーオフ配信決定！
Previous9394959697Next